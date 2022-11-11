Since the Who We Be podcast relaunched in 2020, Henrie Kwushue has been at the helm, helping to spotlight the latest and greatest in the worlds of rap, R&B, Afrobeats, dancehall, and everything in between. It’s grown immensely since they took over the reigns from DJ Semtex, and now Henrie’s taking it global with a new three-part film where she takes a look at the Black music epicentres of London, Kingston and Accra.

16 HOURS AGO