Read full article on original website
Related
‘Bachelor In Paradise’: Andrew Leaves Jessenia In Tears As He Dumps Her To Pursue Ency
Andrew Spencer was down in the dumps after his pal, Rodney Mathews’, exit on Bachelor in Paradise. However, when Ency Abedin arrived on the beach, he got a bit of his spark back. Despite being in a relationship with Jessenia Cruz and accepting her roses at the previous two rose ceremonies, Andrew agreed to go on a date with the new arrival, Ency.
Complex
The Weeknd Says He Might Remove ‘Trilogy’ From Streaming Services, Wants Fans to Listen to Original Mixtapes
The Weeknd might remove Trilogy from streaming services. The Toronto artist took to Twitter on Sunday to share his thoughts on his 2012 compilation album Trilogy, which was released on streaming services and is comprised of his classic 2011 mixtapes House Of Balloons, Thursday, and Echoes Of Silence. The Weeknd...
Complex
Roddy Ricch Shares “Twin” f/ Lil Durk, Reveals ‘Feed tha Streets 3’ Tracklist
Ahead of the arrival of his new Feed tha Streets 3 project on Friday, Roddy Ricch has shared “Twin” featuring Lil Durk. The booming song sees the two make for a compelling duo, wasting no time as Roddy references everything from his travels to Kim Kardashian’s divorce from Ye. On Durk’s verse, meanwhile, he comes in aggressively and calls for the freedom of incarcerated rapper Pooh Shiesty.
Complex
Black Star Performs “So Be It” and “The Main Thing Is to Keep the Main Thing the Main Thing” During ‘SNL’ Debut
Black Star made another career milestone on SNL. Earlier this year, the duo of Talib Kweli and Yasiin Bey released their second album No Fear of Time on Luminary, which was their first piece of new music in 24 years after their seminal album Mos Def & Talib Kweli Are Black Star in 1998. Talib and Yasiin are also creators of the thought-provoking The Midnight Miracle podcast on Luminary, hosted by the pair with Chappelle.
Complex
Henrie Kwushue Takes ‘Who We Be’ On Tour To London, Kingston & Accra
Since the Who We Be podcast relaunched in 2020, Henrie Kwushue has been at the helm, helping to spotlight the latest and greatest in the worlds of rap, R&B, Afrobeats, dancehall, and everything in between. It’s grown immensely since they took over the reigns from DJ Semtex, and now Henrie’s taking it global with a new three-part film where she takes a look at the Black music epicentres of London, Kingston and Accra.
Comments / 0