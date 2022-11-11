ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Roddy Ricch Shares “Twin” f/ Lil Durk, Reveals ‘Feed tha Streets 3’ Tracklist

Ahead of the arrival of his new Feed tha Streets 3 project on Friday, Roddy Ricch has shared “Twin” featuring Lil Durk. The booming song sees the two make for a compelling duo, wasting no time as Roddy references everything from his travels to Kim Kardashian’s divorce from Ye. On Durk’s verse, meanwhile, he comes in aggressively and calls for the freedom of incarcerated rapper Pooh Shiesty.
Black Star Performs “So Be It” and “The Main Thing Is to Keep the Main Thing the Main Thing” During ‘SNL’ Debut

Black Star made another career milestone on SNL. Earlier this year, the duo of Talib Kweli and Yasiin Bey released their second album No Fear of Time on Luminary, which was their first piece of new music in 24 years after their seminal album Mos Def & Talib Kweli Are Black Star in 1998. Talib and Yasiin are also creators of the thought-provoking The Midnight Miracle podcast on Luminary, hosted by the pair with Chappelle.
Henrie Kwushue Takes ‘Who We Be’ On Tour To London, Kingston & Accra

Since the Who We Be podcast relaunched in 2020, Henrie Kwushue has been at the helm, helping to spotlight the latest and greatest in the worlds of rap, R&B, Afrobeats, dancehall, and everything in between. It’s grown immensely since they took over the reigns from DJ Semtex, and now Henrie’s taking it global with a new three-part film where she takes a look at the Black music epicentres of London, Kingston and Accra.

