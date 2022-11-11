ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

Steve Kerr fires bold Stephen Curry claim that will terrify rest of the NBA

The Golden State Warriors beat the Cleveland Cavaliers 106-101 at Chase Center, erasing a double-digit second-half deficit behind much-improved play from the bench, dogged defense and palpable team-wide determination. Draymond Green dominated on both ends despite scoring just two points. Andrew Wiggins had 20 points on 8-of-13 shooting, making life hard on Darius Garland and […] The post Steve Kerr fires bold Stephen Curry claim that will terrify rest of the NBA appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Celtics star Jaylen Brown fires back at Joe Tsai’s ‘alarming’ statement on Kyrie Irving’s suspension

Boston Celtics star Jaylen Brown raised some concerns over Joe Tsai’s recent statement on Kyrie Irving’s suspension from the Brooklyn Nets. Amid criticisms about the harsh punishment on Irving and the rather unfair terms of his reinstatement, the Nets owner remained firm on the suspension and even pointed out that the All-Star playmaker still has a lot of work to do before he can return to the team. Tsai also emphasized “what people miss” regarding their decision to keep Kyrie out of the team, noting that “he only apologized after he was suspended.”
BOSTON, MA
Cavs star Donovan Mitchell’s reactions to Jazz’s Jordan Clarkson balling out are priceless

The Utah Jazz still remain to be one of the biggest surprises of the season as they continue to build on their unexpectedly strong start to 2022-23. The strong play of Jordan Clarkson has been integral to this team’s success, and for his part, former Jazz superstar Donovan Mitchell could not help but react to Clarkson’s dominant start to the season.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
WATCH: Warriors star Stephen Curry caps off epic comeback win vs. Cavs with look-away triple, night-night celly

If you missed Friday’s matchup between the Golden State Warriors and the Cleveland Cavaliers, then you better get on YouTube at the soonest possible time to check out the highlights. It was another classic performance from the great Stephen Curry as he willed the defending champions back to a 106-101 win against the Cavs. Curry […] The post WATCH: Warriors star Stephen Curry caps off epic comeback win vs. Cavs with look-away triple, night-night celly appeared first on ClutchPoints.
CLEVELAND, OH
Jaylen Brown gets brutal injury update ahead of Celtics vs. Pistons clash

In a rather brutal blow to the Boston Celtics, Jaylen Brown has been ruled out on Sunday against the Detroit Pistons due to a knee injury. Brown was initially listed as questionable for the contest, but the Celtics eventually opted to let him sit out so his knee contusion can heal better. He played 35 minutes in their showdown with the Denver Nuggets on Friday.
BOSTON, MA
Grizzlies get massive Ja Morant, Jaren Jackson Jr injury updates

The Memphis Grizzlies received a number of injury updates on Monday, per Tim MacMahon and Grizzlies PR. For starters, Jaren Jackson Jr was upgraded to questionable for the Grizzlies’ Tuesday game against the New Orleans Pelicans. Ja Morant is expected to return against the Pelicans for Memphis as well. And finally, Desmond Bane is listed as doubtful due to a toe injury.
MEMPHIS, TN
RUMOR: Carmelo Anthony linked to new team — but it’s not in the NBA

We’re already a month into the new season and at this point, Carmelo Anthony is still a free agent. This might not be for very long, though, with the 10-time All-Star now being linked to what could be his next team. There’s a big catch, however, with reports suggesting that Melo could now be headed […] The post RUMOR: Carmelo Anthony linked to new team — but it’s not in the NBA appeared first on ClutchPoints.
1 pleasant surprise for Clippers early in 2022-23 NBA season

The Los Angeles Clippers entered the 2022-23 season with hopes of a championship. After a year of missing the playoffs, they are certainly eager to return and make their first NBA Finals appearance. For that to happen, the team is counting on Kawhi Leonard recovering from his injury and recapturing his old form. The two-time […] The post 1 pleasant surprise for Clippers early in 2022-23 NBA season appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Lakers will get much-needed boost with return of 2 role players

Dennis Schroder and Thomas Bryant are expected to play on Friday, per FanDuel TV and Shams Charania. Charania added that LeBron James could return on Friday or Sunday for the Los Angeles Lakers. The return of Schroder will be especially important for the Lakers. He was re-signed by LA for guard-depth purposes and is someone who […] The post Lakers will get much-needed boost with return of 2 role players appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Kevin Durant claps back at Patrick Beverley taking credit for Lakers’ win over Nets

The Brooklyn Nets’ recent hot streak came to an end on Sunday in a 116-103 loss to the Los Angeles Lakers. In hilarious fashion, Patrick Beverley partly took credit for the victory, saying he set the tone by guarding Kevin Durant which resulted in LA responding. Well, it didn’t take long for the Nets star […] The post Kevin Durant claps back at Patrick Beverley taking credit for Lakers’ win over Nets appeared first on ClutchPoints.
BROOKLYN, NY
Los Angeles, CA
