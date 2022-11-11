Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Steve Kerr fires bold Stephen Curry claim that will terrify rest of the NBA
The Golden State Warriors beat the Cleveland Cavaliers 106-101 at Chase Center, erasing a double-digit second-half deficit behind much-improved play from the bench, dogged defense and palpable team-wide determination. Draymond Green dominated on both ends despite scoring just two points. Andrew Wiggins had 20 points on 8-of-13 shooting, making life hard on Darius Garland and […] The post Steve Kerr fires bold Stephen Curry claim that will terrify rest of the NBA appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Celtics star Jaylen Brown fires back at Joe Tsai’s ‘alarming’ statement on Kyrie Irving’s suspension
Boston Celtics star Jaylen Brown raised some concerns over Joe Tsai’s recent statement on Kyrie Irving’s suspension from the Brooklyn Nets. Amid criticisms about the harsh punishment on Irving and the rather unfair terms of his reinstatement, the Nets owner remained firm on the suspension and even pointed out that the All-Star playmaker still has a lot of work to do before he can return to the team. Tsai also emphasized “what people miss” regarding their decision to keep Kyrie out of the team, noting that “he only apologized after he was suspended.”
Ja Morant reacts to Sixers’ Joel Embiid obliterating Jazz for 59 points
Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant couldn’t believe his eyes after witnessing Joel Embiid score more than half of the Philadelphia 76ers’ total points against the Utah Jazz on Sunday. Embiid exploded for 59 points in the 105-98 win, going 19-of-28 from the field and 20-of-24 from the free...
Kevin Durant’s 3-word reaction to Warriors star Stephen Curry’s 40-point outburst vs. Cavs
Stephen Curry has done it again. The Golden State Warriors came into their matchup against the Cleveland Cavaliers as heavy underdogs. The Dubs have mightily struggled this season, so many expected them to bow to the white-hot Cavs. However, Curry refused to let that happen, taking control of the game up until the final minute.
Cavs star Donovan Mitchell’s reactions to Jazz’s Jordan Clarkson balling out are priceless
The Utah Jazz still remain to be one of the biggest surprises of the season as they continue to build on their unexpectedly strong start to 2022-23. The strong play of Jordan Clarkson has been integral to this team’s success, and for his part, former Jazz superstar Donovan Mitchell could not help but react to Clarkson’s dominant start to the season.
Damian Lillard drops truth bomb on Blazers hot start to the season
The Portland Trail Blazers have gotten off to a strong 9-4 start this season, managed to have become one of the top teams in the Western Conference this season and Damian Lillard is thrilled about it. According to NBA.com’s Blazers reporter Casey Holdahl, Lillard is most impressed by the camaraderie...
WATCH: Warriors star Stephen Curry caps off epic comeback win vs. Cavs with look-away triple, night-night celly
If you missed Friday’s matchup between the Golden State Warriors and the Cleveland Cavaliers, then you better get on YouTube at the soonest possible time to check out the highlights. It was another classic performance from the great Stephen Curry as he willed the defending champions back to a 106-101 win against the Cavs. Curry […] The post WATCH: Warriors star Stephen Curry caps off epic comeback win vs. Cavs with look-away triple, night-night celly appeared first on ClutchPoints.
‘LeBron James is still playing’: Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo gets brutally honest about being the face of the NBA
There are few bigger superstars in the NBA today than Giannis Antetokounmpo. The Milwaukee Bucks superstar is well aware of this fact, and he has embraced his status as one of the most popular athletes in the world today. Be that as it may, Giannis still doesn’t believe that he...
‘It keeps happening’: Stephen Curry, Warriors’ unfair ‘advantage’ called out by Cavs coach
The post ‘It keeps happening’: Stephen Curry, Warriors’ unfair ‘advantage’ called out by Cavs coach appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Jaylen Brown gets brutal injury update ahead of Celtics vs. Pistons clash
In a rather brutal blow to the Boston Celtics, Jaylen Brown has been ruled out on Sunday against the Detroit Pistons due to a knee injury. Brown was initially listed as questionable for the contest, but the Celtics eventually opted to let him sit out so his knee contusion can heal better. He played 35 minutes in their showdown with the Denver Nuggets on Friday.
Grizzlies get massive Ja Morant, Jaren Jackson Jr injury updates
The Memphis Grizzlies received a number of injury updates on Monday, per Tim MacMahon and Grizzlies PR. For starters, Jaren Jackson Jr was upgraded to questionable for the Grizzlies’ Tuesday game against the New Orleans Pelicans. Ja Morant is expected to return against the Pelicans for Memphis as well. And finally, Desmond Bane is listed as doubtful due to a toe injury.
Kevin Garnett shares MVP praise for Celtics star Jayson Tatum
Boston Celtics legend Kevin Garnett knows what it takes to play at an elite level, as he took home MVP in 2004 and was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2020. So when he claims that Jayson Tatum is looking like the MVP this season, the league should take notice.
The 1 Knicks player that is garnering trade interest across the NBA
The New York Knicks have had a decent start to the 2022-23 season, as their win over the Detroit Pistons on Friday night pushed their record back to .500 at 6-6 through 12 games. And even though the season is young, teams have already begun to identify Immanuel Quickley as a potential trade target as their current campaign progresses.
RUMOR: Carmelo Anthony linked to new team — but it’s not in the NBA
We’re already a month into the new season and at this point, Carmelo Anthony is still a free agent. This might not be for very long, though, with the 10-time All-Star now being linked to what could be his next team. There’s a big catch, however, with reports suggesting that Melo could now be headed […] The post RUMOR: Carmelo Anthony linked to new team — but it’s not in the NBA appeared first on ClutchPoints.
1 pleasant surprise for Clippers early in 2022-23 NBA season
The Los Angeles Clippers entered the 2022-23 season with hopes of a championship. After a year of missing the playoffs, they are certainly eager to return and make their first NBA Finals appearance. For that to happen, the team is counting on Kawhi Leonard recovering from his injury and recapturing his old form. The two-time […] The post 1 pleasant surprise for Clippers early in 2022-23 NBA season appeared first on ClutchPoints.
‘You suck!’: Joel Embiid, Tyrese Maxey share epic moment after Sixers star’s mind-blowing career night
Philadelphia 76ers superstar Joel Embiid came out with an other-worldly performance on Sunday night as he exploded for a career-high 59 points in a 105-98 victory over the Utah Jazz. After the game, Embiid shared an epic on-court moment with teammate Tyrese Maxey — and it’s one that Sixers fans will love to see.
NBPA could take action if Kyrie Irving, Nets fail to reach agreement on return
Kyrie Irving has missed the Brooklyn Nets’ last six games after the team issued the guard a five-game minimum suspension for his repeated refusal to apologize for posts linking to an antisemitic film. The five-game timeframe passed this weekend, but Irving remained suspended for Brooklyn’s matchup with the Los...
Darius Garland becomes 4th Cavaliers player to score more than 50 points
Garland became the fourth Cavaliers player to score 50+ points in one game, joining Lebron James, Kyrie Irving, and Walt Wesley.
Lakers will get much-needed boost with return of 2 role players
Dennis Schroder and Thomas Bryant are expected to play on Friday, per FanDuel TV and Shams Charania. Charania added that LeBron James could return on Friday or Sunday for the Los Angeles Lakers. The return of Schroder will be especially important for the Lakers. He was re-signed by LA for guard-depth purposes and is someone who […] The post Lakers will get much-needed boost with return of 2 role players appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Kevin Durant claps back at Patrick Beverley taking credit for Lakers’ win over Nets
The Brooklyn Nets’ recent hot streak came to an end on Sunday in a 116-103 loss to the Los Angeles Lakers. In hilarious fashion, Patrick Beverley partly took credit for the victory, saying he set the tone by guarding Kevin Durant which resulted in LA responding. Well, it didn’t take long for the Nets star […] The post Kevin Durant claps back at Patrick Beverley taking credit for Lakers’ win over Nets appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ClutchPoints
Los Angeles, CA
206K+
Followers
120K+
Post
124M+
Views
ABOUT
ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.http://www.clutchpoints.com
Comments / 0