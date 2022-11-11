2 students hit in National City crosswalk

NATIONAL CITY, Calif. — Two students were hurt Thursday after being struck by a vehicle while crossing a crosswalk in National City, authorities said.

The crash occurred around 7:44 a.m. at East 24th Street and D Avenue, Sgt. Kenneth Springer with the National City Police Department told FOX 5 via email.

Both children suffered minor injuries while the female driver remained on scene and was fully cooperative with the investigation, according to police. It is unknown if the driver was under the influence.

“The National City Police Department would like to remind drivers that it is essential for them to practice safe driving habits when traveling near school zones when children are likely to be present – before and after school,” Springer stated. “Drivers should always reduce their speed when in a school zone and be vigilant for children walking, running, and playing in the area. Drivers should plan for and expect more traffic during these school times. Plan ahead and leave early so there is no temptation to drive faster.”

Since Jan. 1, 2019, there have been four traffic collisions at the intersection of the crash, authorities added.

