Yakima Herald Republic
Family, friends hold vigil for missing Omak teen with ties to Yakima
Gathered under a picnic shelter Saturday at Moxee Park, family and friends shared memories of Esmeralda “Kit” Mora, 17, an Indigenous teen who is missing from Omak. “It didn’t matter what it was, Kit loved art and loved to draw,” said Charlotte Groo, Kit’s sister and an organizer of the weekend vigil.
KIMA TV
Yakima County sheriffs investigating homicide in Toppenish
TOPPENISH—Deputies say they're investigating a recent homicide in Toppenish. Yesterday afternoon, sheriff officials say they responded to an area near Highway 97 and Progressive Rd. There is still crime scene tape entangled in trees around a property that seems to be abandoned. Although deputies confirmed there was a homicide,...
nbcrightnow.com
Semi Bird, Richland School Board member, announces he's running for WA governor
In a YouTube video, Semi Bird says, "UNITED WE STAND-TOGETHER WE CAN. It's a NEW DAY in Washington! The people of this state are ready for accountable leadership that brings positive change for all. We are stronger and more effective when we work together as Washingtonians to find solutions with action."
3 Tri-Cities teens under 16 could be tried as adults in separate murder cases
The teens, ages 13, 14 and 15, are being held in custody on murder charges in Benton County.
Yakima Herald Republic
IN BASKET: Yakima Federal’s Macias joins housing nonprofit’s board
Derwriter/CRA officer for Yakima Federal Savings & Loan Association, has joined the Office of Rural and Farmworker Housing board of directors. Macias has been with Yakima Federal for eight years, starting as a loan closer before promotions to his present position. Born and raised in Toppenish, he is a first generation Mexican American who can relate to the individuals and families ORFH helps, the organization stated in a news release. He has an associate of arts degre in applied science from Yakima Valley College and a bachelor’s degree in accounting from Western Governors University.
nbcrightnow.com
Englewood Ave and N 40th Ave in Yakima closed to repairs and improvements
YAKIMA, Wash.- After minor leakage on the 50-year-old reservoir in Yakima, the city of Yakima is beginning repairs on Monday. Over the past several years, the piping and fixtures in the reservoir have started to deteriorate. Work is expected to be done by early March, the hours will be Monday...
Tri-City Herald death notices Nov. 10, 2022
Death notices for Kennewick, Pasco, Richland and the Yakima Valley.
KIMA TV
UPDATED: Yakima County general election results 2022
Further election results are coming in for Yakima County races. These numbers will be updated. Yakima County Proposition No. 1, Emergency Service Levies Shall the County of Yakima be authorized to continue to impose regular tax levies of twenty-five cents per thousand dollars of assessed valuation (.25/$1,000.00) beginning January 1, 2024, and ending December 31, 2029, the proceeds to be used to provide emergency medical services, according to RCW 84.52.069?
Tri-Cities child suffers this year’s 1st COVID-linked rare illness. Another adult dies
Last month there were eight deaths reported in the Benton Franklin Health District.
Yakima Herald Republic
Sheriff's detectives continue investigation into Outlook homicide
An autopsy has confirmed that a 44-year-old Outlook man is a homicide victim. Sylvester Almaguer Jr. died from a gunshot wound, Yakima County Coroner Jim Curtice said following a Friday autopsy. The autopsy also found that Almaguer’s death was a homicide, Curtice said. Yakima County sheriff’s detectives are continuing...
Yakima Herald Republic
Lockdown at Davis HS in Yakima lifted after police determine there wasn't a threat
A lockdown at Davis High School in Yakima was lifted after 30 minutes Tuesday after police determined there wasn't a threat nearby. Davis High School in Yakima went into secure and teach mode, followed by a lockdown Tuesday afternoon after the Yakima Police Department received word of a firearm in the area. The lockdown was lifted after officers determined it was Airsoft gun, police officials said. No one was hurt.
nbcrightnow.com
Chiawana rolls past Sunnyside to advance in 4A state playoffs
PASCO, Wash.- Saturday afternoon, Chiawana faced an early 7-0 deficit to Sunnyside, and then rattled off 42 straight points to take a commanding lead over the Grizzlies en route to a 49-20 win. Senior Ian Mohl led the way for Chiawana rushing. He scored the Riverhawks' first two touchdowns on...
Yakima Herald Republic
Yakima County districts explore future of electric school buses
The familiar yellow school bus will soon get an upgrade in many local districts. Several Yakima County school districts received funding from state and federal sources to introduce electric school buses to their fleets. Last month while in Seattle, Vice President Kamala Harris announced nearly 400 school districts around the...
Yakima Herald Republic
Yakima Valley Tourism: Managing the destination experience
Yakima Valley Tourism is a nonprofit organization with more than 300 business, community and nonprofit members. We lead the charge for growing and cultivating tourism for all the communities in the Valley. Organizations like ours are recognized as destination marketing organizations, or DMOs. I’ve advocated for many years that the...
Yakima Herald Republic
Claudia R. Fay, 77
Claudia Raydel Fay, 77, of Union Gap died Tuesday, Nov. 8, in Yakima. Arrangements are by Shaw & Sons Funeral Home, Yakima, 509-453-0331.
KING-5
Yakama Nation wants nearby state park to recognize ‘dark’ history
WHITE SWAN, Wash. — Washington state’s website for Fort Simcoe State Park highlights the military history of the park 30 miles southeast of Yakima. “Fort Simcoe is one of the few remaining pre-Civil War forts in the west. Military history buffs should put it on their bucket lists,” reads the state’s webpage for the park, which is on the National Register of Historic Places.
tricitiesbusinessnews.com
Growler Guys shuts doors at Richland taphouse
The Tri-Cities lost one of its growler-fill taphouses in October when the Growler Guys shut down. The Richland shop at 110 Gage Blvd., Suite 204, couldn’t recover from the pandemic shutdown, said franchise owner Robin Walker. In mid-October, Walker posted on the store’s Facebook site that she and her...
nbcrightnow.com
Richland pauses yard waste collection
RICHLAND, Wash. — The City of Richland will not empty yard waste containers after November 11 due to freezing forecasts, according to a press release from the city. It is impossible to empty the containers once yard waste has frozen, so the city will not pick up any yard waste until temperatures are expected to drop.
Yakima Herald Republic
Valley Sports Weekly: Nov. 13, 2022
1st grade boys: West Valley Dragons Green 33, Wildcat Hoopers Toppenish 16; Fast Twitch 18, West Valley Dragons White 16. 2nd grade boys: Prosser Little Mustangs II 27, Grandview LIL Hounds 3; White Swan Cougs 31, Yakima Valley Timberwolves 18. 2nd grade girls: Grandview Hoopstars 8, Grandview Storm 7; 509...
Yakima Herald Republic
Court orders charges dismissed in Yakima against two deemed incompetent
Two men, including one accused of stabbing a Yakima County corrections officer in the neck, have had their assault charges dismissed without prejudice. Yakima County Superior Court judges ordered Patrick Joseph Lennartz and Erik Anthony Anguiano-Herrera into a civil commitment review after finding they were incompetent to stand trial. The...
