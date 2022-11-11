ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
IndieWire

‘Slumberland’ Review: ‘Alice in Wonderland’ Meets ‘Inception’ in This Sleepy Netflix Adventure Movie

By David Ehrlich
IndieWire
IndieWire
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OijyM_0j6e4qkE00

I’m going to let you in on a little secret of the trade: Film critics actually want to love everything they watch. The odds may not always be in our favor, and certain assignments inspire lower expectations than others, but nobody shows up for work hoping to be miserable that day — least of all when they’re lucky enough to work a job that offers an occasional measure of outright transcendence.

Which is all to say that, one of these days, I would be absolutely overjoyed to rave about one of the glossy, star-studded, and/or special effects-driven original movies that Netflix releases onto its platform without any marketing or festival play whatsoever as part of the streamer’s pact with the dark lord Satan to flood the zone with cinema-flavored content (last summer’s “Hustle” is almost strong enough to feel like the exception that proves the rule). And while Francis Lawrence ’s “ Slumberland ” is a slight cut above the likes of “The Gray Man,” “Mr. Harrigan’s Phone,” and “The School for Good and Evil,” I’m afraid that today is not going to be that day.

Broadly inspired by Winsor McCay’s 1920s comic strip “Little Nemo in Slumberland” — and yet so obviously unfolding like a mishmash between “Alice in Wonderland” and “Inception” that you can almost hear Lawrence pitching it to Netflix in those exact words — .

That also makes it a pretty dramatic about-face for a guy whose previous feature was both A) a horny R-rated spy thriller, and B) good. Alas, that’s sort of how it goes for a studio director in the streaming era, particularly a studio director whose body of work (“Constantine,” “Water for Elephants,” “The Hunger Games: Catching Fire”) reflects an admirable preference for making new mistakes at a time when most of Hollywood is happy to repeat their old ones.

Swapping out the young boy hero of McCay’s comic strip for an 11-year-old girl with the same name (the plucky, winsome Marlow Barkley), and replacing the non-linear nature of Nemo’s adventures with a now standard-issue YA narrative about a child learning to cope with the loss of a parent, “Slumberland” begins with its best foot forward. Everything about Nemo’s life seems like the stuff of a fairy tale: She and her lighthouse operator single dad (a bearded and fittingly dreamy Kyle Chandler) live on an adorable one-house island somewhere in the Pacific Northwest, a place so isolated, twee,  and saturated with candy store colors that it basically suggests what Moonrise Kingdom might look like if it were gentrified by Willy Wonka.

“What is a lighthouse for?,” Nemo’s father asks her at the end of the whirlwind montage that’s somehow meant to provide the emotional bedrock for the unmoored spectacle to come. It’s the kind of question that begs a poetically heart-tugging answer, but Nemo’s father drowns amid a blue squall of murky CGI before his daughter can figure it out for herself.

The next thing the newly orphaned Nemo knows, she’s living on the mainland with her awkward yuppie uncle Phillip (Chris O’Dowd), who’s the opposite of his late brother in every way. Instead of a rugged outdoorsman who lives off the grid and inspires his daughter to follow her imagination, Phillip is a dry as chalk doorknob salesman who lives in a Toronto high-rise and doesn’t like to step even a foot out of place. He’s not a bad guy by any means, just a joyless one; O’Dowd always makes for a likable downer, and his glum deadpan provides all of this movie’s funniest moments (e.g. the bit where he’s introduced while taking a work call at his sibling’s funeral and casually explaining to the person on the other end of the line that “my brother was lost at sea.” He also owns a series of hardbound books called “Extraordinary Knobs,” which turn into a clever running gag).

Lucky for Nemo, she can still see her dad in her dreams. There’s only one problem: He isn’t in them. Instead, the unconscious girl is greeted by a smelly giant scoundrel named Flip (a very game Jason Momoa), who appears to be the misbegotten lovechild between Slash from Guns N’ Roses and Tumnus from The Chronicles of N’arnia, complete with a pair of pointy fawn ears and a purple top hat that accommodates his two giant horns (did I mention that he also has two giant horns?).

Amusingly introducing himself as “a troubling mix of father-figure and pent-up masculinity,” Flip is obsessed with eluding the Dream Cops from the Bureau and collecting magic pearls from The Sea of Nightmares that will grant him his greatest wish, which is… uh…to win a Johnny Depp lookalike contest? To exact revenge on screenwriters David Guion and Michael Handelman for giving him so little to work with? To escape the Best Buy TV demo reel that he’s been stuck inside since the night he fell so deeply into Slumberland that he forgot who he is in the waking world? The details are frustratingly unclear, even if the character makes good on this movie’s “Inception” lineage by constantly explaining the convoluted rules of his colorful dream world.

The basics of Slumberland are easy enough to understand: Flip has a key that allows him and Nemo to move through other people’s dreams, meaning that each of the movie’s CGI-heavy cornucopias are unconscious expressions of a random character our heroes meet between one door and the next. Agent Green (Weruche Opia) of the Dream Police chases them through a hotel ballroom where butterfly people are taking a salsa class because that happens to be what’s going on in one of the dancer’s sleeping minds. A fight scene of sorts takes place in a mirrored bathroom that feels like an unused set from the last “John Wick” movie, while a chase scene leads Flip and Nemo to hitch a ride from a little kid with a rockabilly pompadour who’s driving a big-rig truck through an empty city of color-coded blocks, because that’s what a 10-year-old might dream about.

That might sound fun, but the action is so unmoored from any real emotional stakes that even the most exciting setpieces and cleverest visual gags — including a room that folds into an elevator — feel like empty stimuli. Similarly, the dreamscapes of Slumberland might look much crisper and less garish than most of the CGI-heavy kids movies that Hollywood has made from the paints left over from Tim Burton’s hell palette, but the visuals are too uniform and plastic to reflect the possibility of even one person’s dreams, let alone the Jungian network that supposedly links our collective unconscious together. Lawrence’s film reflects the lushness of McCay’s drawings, but not their hand-drawn splendor.

In fact, viewers are liable to forget that any of these green screen environments are supposed to reflect the neuronal fireworks inside someone’s head, as opposed to wrinkles in time or folds in the multiverse. For all of the non-stop metaphorical blathering about dreams and nightmares, only a small handful of moments effectively seize on the unique properties of this movie’s premise; the brief sequence in which we get to see who the various dream hosts really are in real life is so delightful that it makes everything around it feel like a missed opportunity.

And “Slumberland” is nothing if not an exhausting roller-coaster of missed opportunities, virtually all of which stem from the film’s lack of a solid emotional foundation. There are some poignant turns in the story — the lighthouse question is answered rather beautifully for something that hangs in the air for two full hours — but the waking and dreaming worlds are too disconnected from each other for the actions on one side to resonate across the other, and even the yeoman’s work that O’Dowd does to help bridge them together can’t stretch over the gap.

A lighthouse does prove to be a lovely metaphor for parenthood, but little else in “Slumberland” proves to be anything for anything. It’s just another night spent dreaming that Netflix will do better next time.

Grade: C

“Slumberland” opens in select theaters on Friday, November 11. It will be available to stream on Netflix starting Friday, November 18.

More from IndieWire Best of IndieWire

Comments / 0

Related
IndieWire

Hugh Grant Was Annoyed by Emma Thompson’s ‘Sense and Sensibility’ Crying Scenes: He Was ‘So Cross’

Emma Thompson’s emotive acting style has ruffled a few feathers, actually. The Oscar winner, who iconically wept to Joni Mitchell in “Love Actually,” revealed that her two-time co-star Hugh Grant was frustrated with her improvising tears during 1995’s “Sense and Sensibility.” Thompson won the Academy Award for the screenplay for the film. Thompson played Elinor Dashwood, who is secretly in love with Grant’s character Edward Ferrars, who is engaged to someone else. After learning that Edward did not, in fact, get married, Elinor is overcome with emotion. “She was not aware of what was inside her, and it suddenly emerges,” Thompson said in...
IndieWire

Sylvester Stallone Says He and Arnold Schwarzenegger ‘Really Disliked Each Other Immensely’ in the 1980s

They just don’t make action movie stars like they used to. Arnold Schwarzenegger and Sylvester Stallone dominated the box office in the 1980s with their hyper-masculine, star-driven brand of action movies: a feat some studios, but no actor has fully replicated since. You’d think the experience would have bonded the titans of industry, but Stallone says that shared experience is precisely why they weren’t always friends. In a new interview with Forbes to promote his upcoming Paramount+ series “Tulsa King,” Stallone waxed nostalgic about his rivalry with Schwarzenegger and their eventual ability to mend fences by teaming up for “The Expendables”...
OKLAHOMA STATE
IndieWire

Anya Taylor-Joy Turned Down Disney Offer to Make ‘The Witch’ with Robert Eggers

After collaborating on “The Witch” and “The Northman,” Anya Taylor-Joy and Robert Eggers are an inseparable duo in the minds of many cinephiles. But if one day in Taylor-Joy’s life had gone differently, that collaboration may have never come to fruition. In a new interview with Harper’s Bazaar, Taylor-Joy recalled the experience of being cast in Eggers’ “The Witch.” The film was the actress’ first major screen credit, but she almost made her acting debut on a very different kind of project. As it turns out, she was offered the role in “The Witch” on the same day she received another...
disneydining.com

Filmmaker Tim Burton Says Johnny Depp is “Suburban White Trash”

Veteran filmmaker Tim Burton recently spoke about Johnny Depp, strangely comparing himself to Depp by saying that they are both “suburban white trash.”. Tim Burton is known for his, well, “interesting” take on filmmaking. His is a style that can only be described as “Burtonesque.” Far Out Magazine describes Burton’s style in this way:
ComicBook

Shelley Duvall Breaks Twenty Year Acting Hiatus for New Movie, First Look Released

Two decades after her last film appearance in 2002's Manna From Heaven, award-winning The Shining and Annie Hall star Shelley Duvall is returning to Hollywood with a new movie role. According to Deadline (via Entertainment Weekly), Duvall returns in the upcoming independent horror-thriller The Forest Hills. The film comes from writer-director Scott Goldberg and also stars Edward Furlong, Chiko Mendez, and Dee Wallace. The film tells the story of a disturbed man (Mendez) who finds himself tormented by nightmarish visions after enduring head trauma while camping in the Catskill Mountains. Duvall is set to play the man's mother. A first look at the film and DuVall's return has been released as well, and you can check that photo out below.
Collider

Every Collaboration Between Johnny Depp and Tim Burton, Ranked

Tim Burton has delighted audiences for decades, incorporating his unique horror sensibilities into movies that still remain family-friendly. While his films usually still feature some scary scenes, they remain accessible for children and make for great movies to be shared between kids and their parents. Burton's self-identification as an outsider has also made him relatable to generations of people who feel slightly different from what society expects of them.
Digital Trends

5 more depraved and banned horror movies to watch this Halloween

If you’ve never seen a “video nasty” then you’re in for a dubious treat this Halloween. This was the name the tabloid media slapped on a string of cheap, unpleasant, and gory horror and exploitation films released in the U.K. during the 1980s, forcing a confused and unprepared government to ban the worst offenders.
theplaylist.net

Linda Cardellini Loves That Velma Is “Finally Out There” In New ‘Scooby-Doo’ Movie

Last month, the new animated film “Trick Or Treat Scooby-Doo!” confirmed what “Scooby-Doo” fans had a hunch about all along. Yup, Velma’s a lesbian, to the surprise of no one. Still, it’s nice to have some verification about it after over a half-century of “Scooby-Doo” content. And Linda Cardellini, who played the character in the live-action movies from the 2000s, couldn’t be more thrilled about the news.
TheDailyBeast

Netflix Just Dropped a Horror Anthology Series That Is to Die For

Guillermo del Toro effusively loves all things ghoulish, grotesque, and squishy—not to mention that he has a particular fondness for dank subterranean locales and slimy tentacled beasts. Thus, he proves the perfect MC for Guillermo del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities, an eight-part Netflix anthology (Oct. 25) that brings together some of horror’s finest artists for a series of superior macabre tales. Ideally fit for the Halloween season, this collection of original and adapted stories doesn’t feature a single dud, delivering frights, heartache and insanity in excitingly surprising fashion. So electric and inspired are these hour-long episodes that you’ll wish there...
IndieWire

‘Pinocchio’ Trailer: Guillermo del Toro Carves a Stop-Motion Fable from the Beloved Classic

The beloved fable of “Pinocchio” acts as the latest pivot for Guillermo del Toro’s legendary career. The upcoming Netflix film marks Oscar winner del Toro’s first stop-motion feature, working alongside Mark Gustafson (“Fantastic Mr. Fox”) to reimagine the classic Carlo Collodi tale of the wooden boy with a whimsical tour de force that finds Pinocchio on an enchanted adventure that transcends worlds and reveals the life-giving power of love. Del Toro’s “Pinocchio” takes place in Mussolini’s Fascist Italy of the 1930s, where an alcoholic woodcarver named Geppetto (David Bradley) grieves over the death of his son. He carves an ode to his lost...
Looper

Sofia Coppola's Most Memorable Movies Ranked

Sofia Coppola is one of the most revered talents and passionate cinephiles in contemporary American film. Although she is best known for writing and directing, she got her start in front of the camera playing minor roles opposite members of the Brat Pack in "The Outsiders" and "Rumble Fish." After her much-maligned appearance in father Francis Ford Coppola's "The Godfather III," Coppola transitioned from acting to independent filmmaking by writing, directing, and producing her short film "Lick the Star."
MICHIGAN STATE
Us Weekly

Everything to Know About Tim Burton’s ‘Addams Family’ Spinoff ‘Wednesday’

They're creepy and they're kooky, mysterious and spooky — and coming to Netflix. Tim Burton is directing a new Addams Family spinoff series about Wednesday Addams, appropriately titled Wednesday. The streaming service announced the series in February 2021 and revealed the first look at the show's artwork, which showed a silhouetted Wednesday playing the cello […]
IndieWire

Disney President Bob Chapek ‘Absolutely’ Has to Be Fired, CNBC’s Jim Cramer Says

Disney’s Q4 earnings report saw the company take some major wins (like 12.1 million subscribers new to Disney+) but also some major losses — including a $1.5 billion loss of DTC, a revenue total ($20.15 billion with earnings of 37 cents per share) that fell short of Wall Street’s projections, and shares that fell 7%, the lowest in two years. In the wake of those earnings, CNBC “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer has a fairly radical suggestion for the corporation — get rid of CEO Bob Chapek.
FLORIDA STATE
IndieWire

‘Dangerous Breed’ Trailer: New Peacock Docuseries Tries to Recapture the ‘Tiger King’ Magic

Over two years after Netflix’s “Tiger King” took streaming by storm — and just a few months after Peacock’s own fictional series about Carole Baskin and Joe Exotic premiered — Peacock is bringing a new story of cats and crime to the docuseries space. The first trailer for “Dangerous Breed: Crime. Cons. Cats,” a new true docuseries about wrestler Teddy Hart, was released by the streamer on Wednesday. Canadian nonfiction filmmaker Frederick Kroetsch, whose previous works include series like “Queen of the Oil Patch” and films like “Last of the Fur Traders,” directs the series, which focuses on the 10 years...
IndieWire

IndieWire

23K+
Followers
12K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Since launching on July 15, 1996, IndieWire has grown into the leading news, information and networking site for independent-minded filmmakers, the industry and moviegoers alike. Originally conceived as an online forum and newsletter for filmmakers and festivals, IndieWire has grown over the last two decades into a preeminent source for film and television news, reviews, interviews, global festival coverage and more. Our mission has always been to create a platform to deliver news, information and other resources to creators and movie lovers, while facilitating a greater appreciation of independent filmmaking to the masses.

 https://www.indiewire.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy