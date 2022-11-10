ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento, CA

Bottle and Barlow

A casual and welcoming cocktail lounge that even includes a full-service barbershop and bar, Bottle & Barlow is excited to offer creative cocktails that highlight fall and winter flavors made with ingredients such as pumpkin, cranberry, apple, pear, and even baking spices, too. Plus, a variety of hot toddy beverages are available to help warm up during chilly weather. Looking forward, guests will want to break out the Christmas cookies to go with some festive drinks when they launch a special menu themed to the greatest holiday movie of all time, with a pop-up reveal on November 23.
SACRAMENTO, CA
Double Shot Coffee Bar

Double Shot Coffee Bar is located in the Sienna Ridge Shopping Center and is owned and operated by Brendan and Kat McCarthy, who reside in the foothills of El Dorado County. With a modern edge, the coffee shop provides a comfortable space with plenty of seating options. Freshly baked goods are created from the owners themselves, and a variety of local bakeries.
EL DORADO HILLS, CA
Trespassing man opens package of turkey, steals toy gun

PLACER COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — A man trespassing at a home earlier this month stole a child’s toy gun and opened a package of turkey, the Placer County Sheriff’s Office said. According to the sheriff’s office, deputies responded to a report of trespassing at a residence on...
PLACER COUNTY, CA
Man hit by car in Stockton dies from injuries

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — A pedestrian was killed in a collision with a vehicle in Stockton Sunday night, the Stockton Police Department said. The police department said officers responded to a report of a vehicle accident involving a pedestrian near March Lane and Pershing Avenue around 6 p.m. According...
STOCKTON, CA

