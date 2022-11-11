MOON TOWNSHIP — Robert Morris (9-20, 2-15 Horizon) hosted as massive underdogs against the Horizon League top dogs themselves, the Wright State Raiders (25-3, 17-0). The Colonials came out with fire in their eyes as they looked to topple the top team. The fire was not hot enough as the Raiders would make it 20 wins in a row as they swept the Colonials three sets to zero.

FAIRBORN, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO