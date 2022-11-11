ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moon, PA

Colonials Dominate From Start to Finish, Move to 3-0 After Win Over D-3 Waynesburg

MOON TOWNSHIP — After a late run let the Robert Morris women’s basketball team slip past George Mason, the Colonials were adamant about making sure that did not happen again, taking down Division III opponent Waynesburg by a score of 95-39. Despite a quick turnaround after that close win on Thursday night, head coach Charlie Buscaglia praised how his team came out of the gates in their second game in three days.
Robert Morris Taken Down by Wright State in Penultimate Game of the Season

MOON TOWNSHIP — Robert Morris (9-20, 2-15 Horizon) hosted as massive underdogs against the Horizon League top dogs themselves, the Wright State Raiders (25-3, 17-0). The Colonials came out with fire in their eyes as they looked to topple the top team. The fire was not hot enough as the Raiders would make it 20 wins in a row as they swept the Colonials three sets to zero.
