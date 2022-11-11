Read full article on original website
Missoula Reacts to ESPN College Gameday Going to Bozeman
We got the news over the weekend that the Brawl of the Wild will finally get to the attention it deserves. The rivalry will soon be at the center of all NCAA college football this upcoming Saturday. ESPN is loading up their semi trucks and shipping the entire ESPN College GameDay set to Bozeman for the 121st Brawl of the Wild game.
Dana Carvey Talks About Missoula and His Montana Roots (Audio)
Montana has its fair share of Montana-born celebrities. One of which is an SNL alumnus and famous comedian, Dana Carvey. Doing celebrity interviews has always been a big bonus of working in radio. I grew up watching Dana Carvey on Saturday Night Live, and like many of you can recite every word to the Waynes World movies. Now while Dana was born in Missoula, his family moved when he was about 2 years old.
Montana Highway Patrol Urges Planning for Next Winter Snowstorm
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - With the first real taste of winter driving behind us, the Montana Highway Patrol is asking Missoula area drivers to take stock of how they fared in the snow. Public Information Officer Sergeant Jay Nelson spoke to KGVO News about the sheer number of crashes...
Missoula’s Airbnbs and Vrbos: How Many Are there?
This week the Missoula City Council discussed raising tourist-home registration fees, you can see in this video, around the 48-minute mark. "Tourist home" is a generic term for an Airbnb and a Vrbo, so it's possible that if registration fees went up, that could impact the number of Airbnbs and Vrbos in Missoula, which begs the question: how many tourist homes are in Missoula right now?
You Should’ve Adopted This Sweet Cat Before it Snowed
With a name like Doppler, this cat might have been able to warn you Missoula and the Bitterroot Valley were going to get a dump of snow last week. Doppler radar is the system that meteorologists use to track incoming storms, like the one that dropped 8-inches, or more of snow Wednesday in a somewhat unusual storm for early November.
Amazing Places to Eat in Missoula That Aren’t Downtown
OK, we've established that visiting Missoula is on the bucket list for people from the west coast. Seems simple enough, pack up and hit Interstate 90. Once you see the signs for the Missoula offramps, hit the Orange Street exit and see where your palate takes you. You're going to want some real food after subsisting on gas station gutbombs for a few hundred miles.
Holiday Craft Fair Season! Awesome One in Lolo This Saturday
Time for me to throw out that ceremonial first holiday craft fair pitch!. Now, if your non-profit organization has an event like this coming up soon, it doesn't mean we won't help promote yours for free, too. They're fun to talk about, and if it gets you a little extra foot traffic, then that's a win! It's just that my buddies at Lolo Community Center got to me first. And it's as cool of a place to start as any.
Indoor Missoula Activities To Do In Winter
Everybody's got a breaking point when it comes to being cold. Not that we're not a hardy quorum in the Treasure State; many of our longtime residents can handle an average winter just fine (it's amazing what the body can get used to!) but as we welcome more new neighbors from out of state, I can forgive them for not immediately acclimating to going on day-long hunting trips and hikes when it's 10° outside.
Check Out The Huge List of Veterans Day Freebies in Missoula 2022
Today is Veteran's Day, and each year we thanks both veterans and active duty for their service to our country. Sometimes the best way to say "thanks" is with free chow. Restaurants all over town are offering up some sort of deal for Vets and Active Duty. The one's that I found include:
This Missoula Geography Easter Egg I Bet You Didn’t Know
Oh, the things you'll learn when you go down a rabbit hole of the internet!. Haven't we all been guilty of spending way more time than we should have tapping from page to page, exploring topics, information and disinformation? It's addicting, especially on a lazy weekend. I remember a rabbit hole that eventually had me reading several synopses of Immanual Kant's "A Critique Of Pure Reason" (which at the time I grasped but have long since forgotten.)
Top 5 Missoula Places To Cure Your Inevitable Hangover
If you live in Missoula, or even just passing through for a weekend, chances are you will end up with a hangover at some point. You're going to need a tried and tested cure from some of our local, longtime hangover homes. Here are my favorite suggestions. The old saying...
Missoula Fowl Fans Wing Their Way to New Chick-fil-A
For years, Missoula residents have clamored for certain franchise restaurants. And while Sonic Drive-In and Olive Garden are still on the wish list, chicken fans are happy in the henhouse with this week's opening of the new Chick-fil-A. The restaurant opened Thursday morning, with a steady stream of breakfast, lunch,...
Using Your Fireplace In A Missoula Snowstorm: Legal?
There's nothing wrong with having a backup plan. Tell that to the person who's trying to uproot their tires out of a foot of snow by backing up too hard. See, if you had a backup plan, you wouldn't be having a conversation with a stranger about insurance while we're both angry and uncomfortably freezing.
Jeff Dunham Still Not Cancelled and Coming to Missoula Spring 23
We all did it growing up. We would play with our action figures or dolls and bring them to life by pretending they could talk. Complete with all the "whooshing" and "explosion" sounds we made with our mouths. At times you may have even found yourself trying to convince someone else your toy could talk by attempting ventriloquy. But, you were actually just talking out of the side of your mouth. Some people have made a living off of mastering the skill of making dolls talk.
More Wildlife Fencing Being Added to Short Stretch of Highway 93
Driving U.S Highway 93 through Montana can be a nerve-wracking, white-knuckle experience anytime of year. And when there are lots more hours of darkness, that can only add to the stress. Such as, where is a deer in the rut about to jump out in front of you now!. While...
Tweets About Missoula, Montana That Are Too Real
Live anywhere long enough, and you'll get used to the local intricacies and customs. As they say, "When in Rome, do as they Romans do." When you come to Missoula, you better get used to our weather, driving practices, and other customs so you don't drive yourself completely bonkers when you get here. Here are some of Twitter's best to help you understand the Garden City...enjoy them now while Twitter is still around.
Montana Winter Trunk Upgrades For Under $60
NEWS FLASH: winters in Montana are cold. You may have seen our state on a TV show or a Instagram post and said, "Oh that looks so beautiful! I want to live there soooooo bad!" Well, if you buy the ticket, you gotta ride the ride... Yes it's pretty here....
Dear Montana Officers, First Responders, Plow Drivers: Thank You
Winter is here in Montana, and our first responders, police officers, and snow plow drivers are busier than ever it seems. They deserve a big high five and a well-deserved thank you. In the last few days, the entire state has seen a good amount of snow, and it doesn't...
Montana Highway Patrol Copes With Nearly 30 Westside Crashes in 8-Hours
Judging from the dayshift Wednesday for Montana Highway Patrol troopers, we have a lot more work to do before we're used to winter driving again. The onset of Wednesday's storm resulted in dozens of crashes on Western Montana's main highways with troopers handling nearly 30 crashes between 9 am and 5 pm.
Bundle Up! Western Montana Temps to Stay Frigid Well Into Next Week
Another passing shot of snow is getting our attention in Western Montana, with several inches of snow expected in the Missoula and Bitterroot Valleys by Wednesday evening. But the real weather news is an extended cold snap that could drag through most of next week. After Arctic air pushed across...
