Yellowstone Filming in North Texas Next WeekLarry LeaseVenus, TX
2 Planes Collide, Crash at Dallas Air Show (Video)AMY KAPLANDallas, TX
6 Dead After Two Historic Planes Collide in Midair at Dallas AirshowMark Randall HavensDallas, TX
NTSB Investigation into Air Show Crash could take 18 Months to CompleteLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Uvalde Residents disappointed that Governor Abbott was re-electedVictorTexas State
Cedar Hill High School teacher adds new meaning to the term 'winning'
CEDAR HILL, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — For the second time since Carlos Lynn became Cedar Hill High School's head football coach, the Longhorns did not make the playoffs. However, all he needs to do is take a stroll down the school hallway with his wife to put things in perspective."Watching her deal with the student frames the reality of what people go through every single day," Lynn said. "That helps you keep focus and no matter what you're dealing with, you keep moving and you stay positive."His wife, Antwanette Lynn, is a coach of a different kind, with a game plan...
dallasexpress.com
Local ISD Reassigns Athletic Officials After UIL Punishments
Just over a week after the Duncanville boys and girls basketball programs were hit with stiff penalties by the UIL, the school district’s superintendent has reassigned multiple athletics officials. Superintendent Marc Smith has reassigned athletic director Dwight Weaver, boys head coach David Peavy, and girls head coach LaJeanna Howard,...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Players, Parents Denounce Duncanville ISD's Decision to Opt Out of Boys Basketball Postseason UIL Play
Their basketball season has not even started but one North Texas team already knows it will not be in the playoffs. The day before their season opener, members of Duncanville's top-ranked boys basketball team found out they're already out of the postseason after Duncanville ISD announced Friday, "the team will opt out of UIL post-season play."
Duncanville HS boys basketball team opts out of this season's playoffs
DUNCANVILLE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Duncanville High School will not be playing in this season's playoffs – the district's superintendent announced on Friday. It comes just weeks after the UIL stripped the boys basketball team of last year's state championship and put it on probation because of an ineligible player. Duncanville fans hurt, frustrated after UIL strips boys basketball team of championship title"We're one of the best teams in the country, if not the best," Duncanville High School varsity captain Jackson Prince said. "We put in all the hard work."Prince says the team doesn't understand why the district would opt out of post...
WFAA
North Texas female kicker makes school history during playoff football game
MANSFIELD, Texas — History was made Friday night on the gridiron in North Texas. Mansfield Timberview entered the playoffs undefeated with a 10-0 record, boasting an explosive offense that averaged 61 points per game. The history came, however, from its right-footed kicker who only scores one point at a time.
texashsfootball.com
Successful Week for Frisco District 6-5A as 3 Teams Advance
District 6-5A D1 had a nice week as three of the four teams advanced to the area round of the playoffs this weekend. The three wins were all decisive, but the road gets much tougher going forward. FRISCO REEDY VS DALLAS WT WHITE. The one seed Lions got the weekend...
Battle of the Tigers: Texas High falls to Terrell 28-21
TEXARKANA, Texas (KETK) The Texas High Tigers lost after playing against the Terrell Tigers. The final score was: 28-21. Texas High finished the season 8-2 overall, and 5-1 in district play.
No. 4 TCU tops No. 18 Texas 17-10 to earn Big 12 title berth
AUSTIN, Texas — Kendre Miller rushed for 138 yards, including a 75-yard touchdown in the third quarter that broke open a tense defensive struggle, and No. 4 TCU beat No. 18 Texas 17-10 on Saturday night to clinch a berth in the Big 12 championship game. TCU quarterback Max...
saturdaytradition.com
Best of College GameDay: Crowd in Austin delivers with savage team signs
The crowd for College GameDay showed up with strong signs for today’s Texas-TCU matchup in Austin, Texas. The University of Texas is hosting College GameDay and the Texas fans have showed up in full force with signs directed at TCU. Each week, fans show up to the GameDay site with signs in hand and they cheer on the home team. The signs usually promote the home team or take direct shots at the opposing team.
saturdaytradition.com
Bevo, Texas' live mascot, makes incredible entrance on College GameDay
Bevo is not messing around early in Austin. Texas plays its biggest game of the season Saturday at 7:30 p.m. EST against No. 4 TCU, looking to play upset and perhaps spring a few lucky teams into the running for the College Football Playoff at the end of the year. The Horned Frogs are undefeated on the season and looking to make a run at the final field should they keep their win streak going.
TCU offensive coordinator Garrett Riley is at Baylor commit Austin Novosads game tonight
DRIPPING SPRINGS, TEXAS— This summer Baylor pulled off an impressive recruiting win by keeping elite quarterback Austin Novosad committed, beating out several national powers including Notre Dame, Ohio State, and Texas A&M for what the elite quarterback called his "second recruitment". While things seemed to be slowing down in Novosad's recruitment, they're heating up once again.
bestsouthwestguide.com
What now? Red Oak ISD, Ferris ISD back to the drawing board after bonds fail
Red Oak, TX - Red Oak ISD leaders now have to figure out alternate ways to address an overcrowding issue since a new middle school won’t be coming anytime soon. Tuesday voters rejected Red Oak ISD’s $94 million bond proposal that would have funded a new middle school.
247Sports
Kirk Herbstreit explains why Texas Longhorns should let RB Bijan Robinson run wild against No. 4 TCU
Texas running back Bijan Robinson is among the most talented running backs in college football, and TCU saw it firsthand last October when Robinson went for more than 200 rushing yards in a 32-27 Longhorn victory in Fort Worth. Kirk Herbstreit said he would not be surprised if Robinson has another big day against the No. 4 Horned Frogs (9-0) Saturday with the way Robison is executing of late.
Did you win? $2 million winning Powerball ticket sold in Central Texas
While the sour football defeats continue, someone in Central Texas isn't blinking an eye at them as they're focused on their latest win.
Whistleblower claims Fort Worth ISD 'exploited' students to earn state bonus funding
FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) — A Fort Worth high school teacher is accusing his school district of exploiting students to meet new state education standards tied to bonus funding.Tuesday night, Bart Scott, an engineering teacher at Young Men's Leadership Academy, took his concerns to the school board after he said the district dismissed his formal grievance without due process. "This district is trying to silence me," Scott told board member in the public meeting.The engineer teacher concerns involve the district's use of the OSHA 30 certification course – a 30-hour online workplace safety course.In formal complaints filed with the school district,...
dallasexpress.com
North Texas Small Towns Becoming ‘Boomtowns’
In regions of North Texas, small communities have been rapidly expanding, earning the title of ‘boomtown.’ The small towns of Fate and Cresson are expected to be two of the next boomtowns in the state, NBC 5 reported. Fate can be found 28 miles east of Dallas, and...
WFAA
Study: DFW is 2nd most festive city in U.S., one of three Texas cities in top 5
DALLAS — Dallas-Fort Worth was ranked the most-festive city in the United States, according to findings by Thumbtack. The list represents the cities with the most holiday spirit based on data from millions of home projects booked through the Thumbtack platform. Three of the top five "most-festive" cities were...
Did you win this jackpot? $550,000 winning Texas Lottery sold in Dallas
We're still waiting on another Dallas Cowboys win and as you know it isn't Sunday yet, but there's been a win in Dallas that's definitely worth a good amount of tickets to AT&T Stadium.
Complexity Gaming reopens esports facility to the public at the Star in Frisco
FRISCO, Texas — Gamers, if you've ever wanted to play like the pros, just pick your weekend. Frisco, Texas-based Complexity Gaming, a subsidiary of GameSquare Esports, has reopened its headquarters to the public at the Star in Frisco. Dubbed the Lenovo Legion Esports Center, the group's headquarters is located...
Resident in Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex $1 million richer after Texas Lottery scratch ticket win
DALLAS (KDAF) — It feels good to win, just ask the Fort Worth favorite TCU Horned Frogs this college football season, and the Dallas Cowboys at that point too with only a few losses, but a different kind of win is being celebrated in the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex on Thursday.
