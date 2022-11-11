ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Alabama Republicans elect new Speaker of the House

By Maddie Biertempfel
CBS 42
CBS 42
 4 days ago

MONTGOMERY, Ala. ( WIAT ) — Alabama House Republicans selected Nathaniel Ledbetter as Speaker of the House during a private caucus meeting in Montgomery Thursday.

Yolanda Flowers with ‘no assistance from Democratic party,’ ran her own campaign

This comes after longtime House Speaker Mac McCutcheon of Monrovia decided not to run for another term.

Ledbetter represents DeKalb County and previously served as the majority leader for the House. Political Analyst Steve Flowers confirmed his election.

“He won primarily because he had been sort of the campaign manager for Mac McCutcheon. There seems to be a somewhat of a trend for North Alabamians to stick together,” Flowers said.

The legislature will officially vote on his leadership and other leadership roles during their organizational session on Jan. 10, 2023.





wtvy.com

Alabama House leaders react to midterm election results

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Alabama Republicans maintained control of the state, winning all major races in the 2022 midterms. Across the country, we didn’t see the same dominance from the GOP. After races were called for party candidates in Nevada and Arizona, the Democrats clinched control of the Senate...
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

Two-thirds of Alabama voters cast straight-ticket ballots

Two-thirds of the Alabama voters who turned out for last week’s election cast straight ticket ballots for the Republican, Democratic, or Libertarian Party, according to Secretary of State John Merrill. Here are the numbers, according to unofficial results:. Total ballots cast: 1,419,718. Straight-ticket Republican: 647,525. Straight-ticket Democrat: 297,598. Straight-ticket...
ALABAMA STATE
aldailynews.com

Ivey memo signals government belt tightening

MONTGOMERY, Ala. — When campaigning for her next term, Gov. Kay Ivey routinely pointed to improving education as her key priority. But in later campaign speeches, Ivey hinted at another area of focus that has been rumored in government circles for weeks: government efficiency. The day after the election,...
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

How Democratic ‘discouragement’ allowed GOP to flex its muscle in Mobile, Madison counties

Republicans continued their dominance in Alabama by squashing any surprises and swamping Democrats in competitive contests in two of the state’s largest counties. Mobile and Madison counties standout because they trail only Jefferson County -- the state’s largest Democratic stronghold – in population size. But neither county has a Democrat in charge of a countywide office, and Tuesday’s election results suggest that Republicans have little reason to sweat.
MOBILE COUNTY, AL
CBS 42

Alabama Democrats look to rebuild after midterm losses

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — Tuesday’s election shows Republicans continuing to dominate in Alabama, with Democrats seeing little excitement from the majority of state voters. Democratic Party Chairman Randy Kelley says candidates need three things to succeed: a message, money and a machine backing them. He hopes to build that for the party going forward. But looking […]
ALABAMA STATE
WSFA

Republicans tighten grip on ruby red Alabama

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Alabama turned an even darker shade of red for Republicans following Tuesday’s elections, according to a preliminary analysis by the party. The GOP tightened its grips on the levers of government in a state where it already enjoys a supermajority in both legislative chambers, full control of every statewide office and all but one of the seven congressional seats.
ALABAMA STATE
Black Enterprise

Alabama Residents Overwhelmingly Vote To Rid State Constitution of Racist Language

Alabama residents overwhelmingly voted to strike racist language from its constitution on Tuesday and reorganize the governing document. The Montgomery Advertiser reported Alabama’s recompilation proposal received more than 880,000 votes (76.5%) according to unofficial results provided by the Alabama Secretary of State’s office. Less than 25% of residents voted against the proposal.
ALABAMA STATE
alabamanews.net

Phillip Ensler Victory Flips Alabama House Seat to Democrats

Democrats struggled in statewide races in Alabama, but Montgomery Democrat Phillip Ensler flipped a seat in the Alabama House with his victory. Unofficial results in Alabama House District 74 show Ensler with 60% of the vote to Republican incumbent Charlotte Meadows 40%. The district lines were redrawn earlier this year based on the 2020 Census, which made it more favorable to a Democratic candidate.
ALABAMA STATE
CBS 42

Gov. Ivey awards grants for electric vehicle chargers across Alabama

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — More electric vehicle chargers will be popping up all over the state as more than $2.45 million in grant funding from the governor is distributed to cities. The Montgomery Regional Airport is one of those locations. It’s getting $250,000 to install a three-bay charging station. Seventeen other locations will also be […]
ALABAMA STATE
alreporter.com

Alabama Big 10 Mayors: Alabama now a safer place due to Aniah’s Law

The Alabama Big 10 Mayors today thanked Alabama voters for making Alabama safer by showing up at the polls and voting for Amendment 1 – Aniah’s Law. Under current Alabama law, judges have limited authority to deny bail to violent offenders unless the suspect is charged with a capital offense or poses a flight risk. That means that dangerous criminals are often released back onto the streets, even when it is likely they will commit more violent crimes as soon as they make bail.
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

IRS hiring 700 new employees, multiple jobs open in Alabama

The Internal Revenue Service is looking to hire as many as 700 people to help at Taxpayer Assistance Centers across the country, including some in Alabama. The jobs are in addition to the more than 4,000 people recently hired to fill customer service representative positions, the agency said, and will instead be stationed at walk-in sites in every state.
ALABAMA STATE
altoday.com

Poll: Four out of five Alabama voters support medical cannabis

As applications for licenses are sent out, the Alabama Medical Cannabis Association released poll numbers today showing four in five Alabama voters strongly support medical cannabis. “These numbers are a little better than even we expected,” AMCA Executive Director Patrick Lindsey said. “It shows both the need for the product,...
ALABAMA STATE
NBC News

Watch: Alabama city councilman punches mayor

Video captures the moment a white city councilman hit an Alabama city’s Black mayor following a heated meeting, leading to the councilman’s arrest. NBC News’ Steven Romo has the details including how this is not the first time the pair have faced legal trouble. Nov. 11, 2022.
GADSDEN, AL
AL.com

Flu in Alabama at highest level on CDC scale

Influenza in Alabama has reached the highest level on the Centers for Disease Control’s scale, according to the latest data. Flu data for week ending Nov. 5 lists Alabama, Mississippi, Georgia, Tennessee, North Carolina, South Carolina, Virginia as having “very high” levels of flu-like illnesses circulating. Common symptoms include fever plus a cough and sore throat, CDC said.
ALABAMA STATE
alreporter.com

Gov. Ivey awards $464,029 to reduce energy costs

Gov. Kay Ivey has awarded grants totaling $464,029 to help local governments, public schools and nonprofit groups cut expenses by making their facilities more energy efficient. The grant recipients will replace outdated heating, cooling, lighting or other systems with modern and efficient equipment that is less expensive to operate. One...
ALABAMA STATE
CBS 42

ADPH: At least three deaths in Alabama from influenza

HOOVER, Ala. (WIAT) — Alabama health officials are sounding the alarm on rising flu cases. The Alabama Department of Public Health is reporting at least three deaths this year from the flu, and one of those was a child. Now, local health experts want to make sure Alabamians are most protected against the virus, especially before […]
HOOVER, AL
CBS 42

CBS 42

