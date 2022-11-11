Read full article on original website
Sertoma Club turns 60: Kearney chapter serves mankind, focuses on hearing
KEARNEY — Young Kearney attorney Nick Ridgeway said the Sertoma Club is a good fit for his busy lifestyle. The group gives him opportunities for community service and keeps him informed about what’s happening in Kearney without requiring a large time commitment. “For a young person who is...
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 14, 2022 in Kearney, NE
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Kearney today. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 36 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 17 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Monday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit kearneyhub.com for local news and weather.
Kearney, Holdrege senior centers set this week's lunch menus
Location: Yanney Heritage Park, 2020 W. 11th St., Kearney. Hours: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Thursday; 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday. Hours may vary for evening and weekend events. Lunch: Noon-1 p.m. daily inside; takeout 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Lunches must be reserved 24 hours in advance by calling 308-233-3278 and leaving a message 24 hours a day, or emailing psac@kearneygov.org. Reservations can be made for a day, a week or a month.
Entertainment abounds at Gateway Farm Expo, includes 2 Kearney bands
Two Kearney bands will return this year to entertain the crowds during the Farmer’s and Rancher’s barbecue lunch during the 2022 Gateway Farm Expo. The Ben Younger Band will perform from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 16. Based in Kearney, the band is made up of Dennis Miller and Kim May. These two have played together for more than a decade, and their unique blend of relaxed country, blues and Americana has made them a fan favorite.
Skala: Voting for freedom from COVID-19
I’m responding today to a column in Tuesday’s Kearney Hub by State Sen. Tom Brewer, who disagrees with the Department of Defense’s mandate requiring members of the National Guard to be vaccinated against COVID-19. Brewer — a decorated military veteran whose district spreads from Broken Bow to...
Teens, adults to try bullet journaling at Holdrege library
HOLDREGE — Adults and teens are welcome to learn the basics of bullet journaling at the Holdrege Area Public Library. Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Bullet Journaling for Teens and Adults will be held at...
UNK opens wrestling season with dual win over Chadron State
KEARNEY — The national championship banner and a new lineup were unveiled Sunday when the No. 1-ranked University of Nebraska at Kearney wrestling team hosted Chadron State for a dual meet at the UNK Health and Sports Center. The final result looked the same. Powered by familiar faces in...
Honoring Our Veterans: Oxford Vietnam fighter pilot still missing in action
KEARNEY — While serving in Vietnam, Capt. Ronald Stafford’s F-105 Thunderchief sustained enemy fire on March 26, 1969. His plane crashed in Laos after Stafford safely ejected from the supersonic fighter-bomber. An Air Force helicopter quickly rescued him. Trudy LaFollette said her brother received a few bumps and...
UNK women roll over cold-shooting Minnesota-Crookston
KEARNEY — The University of Nebraska at Kearney women’s basketball team certainly didn’t come out on fire, but the Lopers didn’t have any trouble toasting a colder-than-ice Minnesota Crookston, 69-49, in the first night of the UNK Tournament presented by the Big Apple Fun Center. The...
