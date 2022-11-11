Two Kearney bands will return this year to entertain the crowds during the Farmer’s and Rancher’s barbecue lunch during the 2022 Gateway Farm Expo. The Ben Younger Band will perform from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 16. Based in Kearney, the band is made up of Dennis Miller and Kim May. These two have played together for more than a decade, and their unique blend of relaxed country, blues and Americana has made them a fan favorite.

KEARNEY, NE ・ 13 HOURS AGO