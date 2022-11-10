Read full article on original website
Illinois Sheriffs Association expects no changes to the SAFE T Act as lawmakers return
(The Center Square) – As lawmakers return to Springfield for Tuesday's fall veto session, many expect the SAFE T Act to be an important part of the discussion. One law enforcement group, however, says it could take some time. The Safety, Accountability, Fairness, and Equity Today, or SAFE-T, Act,...
Illinois quick hits: New Illinois Supreme Court chief justice takes oath; $1 billion in rental assistance paid
New Illinois Supreme Court chief justice takes oath. There is a new chief justice of the Illinois Supreme Court. Justice Mary Jane Theis was sworn in Monday. Out of the past 122 chief justices in Illinois history, Theis is only the fourth female chief justice. Two new judges were voted...
Republicans dominate Arkansas' midterm election
(The Center Square) – Arkansas saw about 50% of registered voters fill out a ballot last week, almost identical to the rate seen during the last midterm elections in 2018. The current numbers show 50.39% of registered voters in Arkansas cast ballots. In 2018 it was 50.38%. The state’s voter rolls have grown by 15,121 since then.
