(The Center Square) – Arkansas saw about 50% of registered voters fill out a ballot last week, almost identical to the rate seen during the last midterm elections in 2018. The current numbers show 50.39% of registered voters in Arkansas cast ballots. In 2018 it was 50.38%. The state’s voter rolls have grown by 15,121 since then.

ARKANSAS STATE ・ 7 HOURS AGO