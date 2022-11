NATCHITOCHES, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Natchitoches man is in jail after deputies say he threw an AR-15 from his car while stopping him for speeding. Officials say Khalil B. Wadood, of Natchitoches, was driving more than 20 mph over the speed limit Sunday afternoon in a 2013 Chevrolet Camaro. Deputies clocked him at 98 mph in a 75 mph zone while patrolling I-49 south of Natchitoches.

