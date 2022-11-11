Read full article on original website
Landlord tries to shame Evanston City Council member about failing to pay his rent
A landlord appears to be trying to shame a member of the Evanston City Council into making good on his past due rent by posting signs publicizing his eviction.
fox32chicago.com
Property taxes going up in this Chicago suburb
ST. CHARLES, Ill. - Just like everything else, property taxes are going up in St. Charles. City property taxes will go up by about three-and-a-half percent next year. The Daily Herald says a government committee recommended approving the increase. In real dollars, if your home is worth $300,000, that would...
vfpress.news
Maywood Park District Planning Dog Park, Pickleball Courts
Water Works Park in Maywood could be the site of a new dog park in the village. | File. Saturday, November 12, 2022 || By Michael Romain || @maywoodnews. Maywood Park District officials are planning a range of improvements to the village’s parks in the coming months, including the installation of pickleball courts, new outdoor fitness courts and a dog park, among others.
vfpress.news
Forest Preserve District Opens Schuth’s Grove Canoe Launch
Ed Wagemann, a Cook County Forest Preserve District employee, paddles the Des Plaines River after shoving off from the Schuth’s Grove canoe launch for the very first time during the Oct. 27 ribbon-cutting event. | Bob Uphues/Riverside-Brookfield Landmark. Friday, November 11, 2022 || By Bob Uphues/Riverside-Brookfield Landmark || @maywoodnews.
fox32chicago.com
Cook County property tax bills to be posted online after delay
COOK COUNTY, Ill. - A delay in mailing property tax bills for Cook County residents has been resolved. Bills will be posted online as early as Tuesday and mailed by Dec. 1. Taxpayers will be able to download their bill to print and mail their payment in. They can also...
Lawyers: Indicted Ald. Carrie Austin ‘Not Medically Fit' For Trial
Lawyers for indicted Chicago Ald. Carrie Austin (34th) told a judge Friday she is “not medically fit to stand trial” and that they will seek to have her prosecution put on hold. Austin, who is in her early 70s, has faced a federal bribery indictment since July 2021....
1 dead after Touhy Avenue crash: Lincolnwood police
Police said the vehicle was driving very fast before it crashed into a tree.
Does Mail Come On Veterans Day?
As Veterans Day, a federal holiday that honors Americans who have served the country in the military takes place tomorrow, many Americans are wondering if they will receive mail or not. The holiday takes place each year on Nov. 11 and began in 1919 as Armistice Day, to mark the...
vfpress.news
Westchester Trustee Announces Candidacy For Village President
Friday, November 11, 2022 || By Michael Romain || @maywoodnews. A Westchester trustee recently announced his bid for village president. Trustee Tracy Jennings, a 27-year resident of the village and U.S. Army veteran, has served on the village board since his appointment last year to serve the remainder of late village president Frank Perry’s trustee term. Perry died in December.
Body found in gangway in North Park across from Northeastern Illinois University
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A body was discovered in a gangway in the North Park community Thursday afternoon.Police said the body of a 68-year-old man was found in a gangway in the 5500 block of North St. Louis Avenue in the North Park neighborhood.On that block, St. Louis Avenue is lined with houses on the east side of the street, while the Northeastern Illinois University campus is on the west. WTTW-Channel 11's Renée Crown Public Media Center is also located nearby.The body was found on the residential side of the street, police said. The discovery has nothing to do with the university or any other nearby institution.Police said they are conducting a death investigation.
Millions in stimulus money available to Chicago renters and homeowners
individual counting moneyPhoto by Alexander Grey (Creative Commons) Are you struggling to pay your mortgage or rent for your home in Chicago? Thankfully, there is some good news that can really help you out. Did you know that stimulus money is still available to homeowners and renters in Chicago? The American Rescue Plan Act provides up to $9.961 billion for states. Let's look at some of the details.
Cook County Treasurer warns residents to pay late property taxes before tax sale on Nov. 15
If you haven't paid your property tax bill, you need to do it immediately so your property taxes won't be offered up for auction.
Cook County residents approve property tax increase that will fund forest preserves
Cook County residents voted overwhelmingly Tuesday to raise their property taxes. 68% of voters agreed to increase their property taxes in order to generate $40 million dollars more a year for the Cook County Forest Preserve District.
Burr Ridge Mayor Gary Grasso: ‘We need more moderate Republicans in order to win general elections’
Burr Ridge Mayor Gary Grasso joins John Williams to talk about the results of last night’s midterm elections, how many of the Illinois races were not competitive, why he believes there were too many extreme Republican candidates, and how the party needs to get a more moderate message out in order to win elections in the state.
Mayoral candidate nabs second endorsement from a major union
With the Chicago Teachers Union already backing him, Chicago Mayoral Candidate Brandon Johnson has lined up up another major labor union endorsement.
Carjacked Amazon truck crashes into several vehicles on West Side, 1 injured, Chicago police say
In all, that suspect crashed into four vehicles on the West Side before being taken into custody, Chicago police said.
Roofing firm accused of unsafe work practices, faces federal fines
An area roofing contractor faces steep fines for failing to protect employees from deadly fall hazards, federal officials say. WBBM Newsradio’s Brandon Ison reports.
blockclubchicago.org
CTA Needs 1,000 Workers As It Struggles With Ghost Trains And Buses, Transit Boss Says
CHICAGO — The CTA is working to recruit hundreds of employees and boost safety and cleanliness on buses and trains, the agency’s head said Thursday as he faces intensifying scrutiny of the city’s mass transit system. CTA President Dorval Carter spoke about the transit agency’s challenges at...
cwbchicago.com
Man robbed Red Line passenger 3 months after being arrested for having a gun on the Red Line, prosecutors say
A man who was wanted on a warrant for allegedly possessing a handgun at a South Side Red Line station is back in custody, accused of robbing a man on a Red Line train in the Loop, according to Chicago police. Romeo Barner, 18, appeared in felony bond court Sunday...
Chicago police warn against ‘worthless’ concrete front porch repairs
CHICAGO — Chicago police are warning residents about two people who fraud people, especially elderly people, into overpaying for “worthless” concrete porch repairs. Police said the two men are approaching people who are in front of their homes claiming to be contractors and soliciting unwanted and unnecessary concrete repairs to existing front porches. The men […]
