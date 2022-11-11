ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Melrose Park, IL

Property taxes going up in this Chicago suburb

ST. CHARLES, Ill. - Just like everything else, property taxes are going up in St. Charles. City property taxes will go up by about three-and-a-half percent next year. The Daily Herald says a government committee recommended approving the increase. In real dollars, if your home is worth $300,000, that would...
SAINT CHARLES, IL
Maywood Park District Planning Dog Park, Pickleball Courts

Water Works Park in Maywood could be the site of a new dog park in the village. | File. Saturday, November 12, 2022 || By Michael Romain || @maywoodnews. Maywood Park District officials are planning a range of improvements to the village’s parks in the coming months, including the installation of pickleball courts, new outdoor fitness courts and a dog park, among others.
MAYWOOD, IL
Forest Preserve District Opens Schuth’s Grove Canoe Launch

Ed Wagemann, a Cook County Forest Preserve District employee, paddles the Des Plaines River after shoving off from the Schuth’s Grove canoe launch for the very first time during the Oct. 27 ribbon-cutting event. | Bob Uphues/Riverside-Brookfield Landmark. Friday, November 11, 2022 || By Bob Uphues/Riverside-Brookfield Landmark || @maywoodnews.
COOK COUNTY, IL
Cook County property tax bills to be posted online after delay

COOK COUNTY, Ill. - A delay in mailing property tax bills for Cook County residents has been resolved. Bills will be posted online as early as Tuesday and mailed by Dec. 1. Taxpayers will be able to download their bill to print and mail their payment in. They can also...
Does Mail Come On Veterans Day?

As Veterans Day, a federal holiday that honors Americans who have served the country in the military takes place tomorrow, many Americans are wondering if they will receive mail or not. The holiday takes place each year on Nov. 11 and began in 1919 as Armistice Day, to mark the...
ILLINOIS STATE
Westchester Trustee Announces Candidacy For Village President

Friday, November 11, 2022 || By Michael Romain || @maywoodnews. A Westchester trustee recently announced his bid for village president. Trustee Tracy Jennings, a 27-year resident of the village and U.S. Army veteran, has served on the village board since his appointment last year to serve the remainder of late village president Frank Perry’s trustee term. Perry died in December.
WESTCHESTER, IL
Body found in gangway in North Park across from Northeastern Illinois University

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A body was discovered in a gangway in the North Park community Thursday afternoon.Police said the body of a 68-year-old man was found in a gangway in the 5500 block of North St. Louis Avenue in the North Park neighborhood.On that block, St. Louis Avenue is lined with houses on the east side of the street, while the Northeastern Illinois University campus is on the west. WTTW-Channel 11's Renée Crown Public Media Center is also located nearby.The body was found on the residential side of the street, police said. The discovery has nothing to do with the university or any other nearby institution.Police said they are conducting a death investigation.
CHICAGO, IL
J.R. Heimbigner

Millions in stimulus money available to Chicago renters and homeowners

individual counting moneyPhoto by Alexander Grey (Creative Commons) Are you struggling to pay your mortgage or rent for your home in Chicago? Thankfully, there is some good news that can really help you out. Did you know that stimulus money is still available to homeowners and renters in Chicago? The American Rescue Plan Act provides up to $9.961 billion for states. Let's look at some of the details.
CHICAGO, IL
Chicago police warn against ‘worthless’ concrete front porch repairs

CHICAGO — Chicago police are warning residents about two people who fraud people, especially elderly people, into overpaying for “worthless” concrete porch repairs. Police said the two men are approaching people who are in front of their homes claiming to be contractors and soliciting unwanted and unnecessary concrete repairs to existing front porches. The men […]
CHICAGO, IL

