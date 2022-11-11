Per Montgomery County: Montgomery County Alcohol Beverage Services (ABS) is partnering with local businesses to curb alcohol-impaired driving during the holiday season. ABS is distributing beverage coasters that feature a QR code directing patrons to an online list of alternative rides to get home safely when drinking. Imprinted with the phrase “Had one too many? Scan for Ride,” the coasters are being distributed free of charge to bars and restaurants. The goal is to provide an easily accessible list of alternative rides to patrons and deter them driving after they have been drinking.

