Overturned Propane Truck Ties Up Traffic On Route 50 Bridge In Anne Arundel On Monday Morning
US Route 50 was shut down in both directions at the Severn River Bridge on Monday morning in Maryland after a propane tank overturned on the bridge, tying up traffic. An alert was issued by the Anne Arundel County Fire Department during the morning commute regarding a large propane tank that overturned, forcing emergency crews to close all lanes in both sides of the roadway.
rockvillenights.com
Armed robbery at Norbeck Road Park & Ride lot
Montgomery County police responded to a report of an armed robbery at the Norbeck Park & Ride lot at 3890 Norbeck Road yesterday morning, November 13, 2022. The robbery was reported at 7:19 AM Sunday, not a busy commuting day for the lot, which offers connections to Metrobus and Ride On routes at the border of Rockville and Silver Spring.
mocoshow.com
Hypothermia Alert Issued for Monday Night Until Tuesday Morning
Montgomery County has issued a Hypothermia Alert for 11:00 pm Mon. 11/14 – 9:00 am Tues. 11/15. Expect the wind chill to be at or below 32 degrees. Wear layers and take extra precautions if you spend significant time outdoors during that time. A Hypothermia Alert is issued for the County when forecasted temperatures, and/or wind chill, in at least part of the County fall below 32 degrees creating a hazardous situation in which hypothermia and frostbite are likely.
GW Hatchet
National Park Service closes part of Rock Creek Park to vehicles after facing pressure from locals, faculty
National Park Service officials permanently closed more than five miles of roadway in Rock Creek Park earlier this month after local residents and faculty identified traffic as a safety threat to wildlife and pedestrians. The northern 5.05 miles of Beach Drive, which lies between the Hawthorne and Shepherd Park neighborhoods,...
mocoshow.com
Montgomery County Has Issued a Hypothermia Alert Starting Sunday Night Until Monday Morning
Montgomery County has issued a Hypothermia Alert for 8:00 pm Sun. 11/13 until 10:00 am Mon. 11/14. Expect the wind chill to be at or below 32 degrees. Wear layers if you go outside. Take extra precautions if you spend significant time outdoors during that time. A Hypothermia Alert is...
rockvillenights.com
Windsor to reopen today at Montgomery Mall in Bethesda
Had to close early yesterday at Westfield Montgomery Mall in Bethesda "due to unforeseen circumstances," according to a note posted on their storefront. The note did not explain what those circumstances were. It did say that Windsor will reopen this morning at 11:00 AM, and operate until the usual Sunday closing time of 5:00 PM.
Apartments evacuated after tree crashes into building in Prince George’s County
PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Emergency workers were at an apartment complex in Laurel Sunday after a tree took out part of a building there. Now several people are displaced. “Well, I didn’t expect to see these. I’m really shocked,” said longtime resident Oluremi Adedokun. Prince George’s County Fire/EMS Department tweeted that […]
restonnow.com
Fairfax County extends farmers market season into December for three sites
While the onset of winter usually heralds the end of farmers markets, Fairfax County announced last week that three markets around the county will brave the chill to continue into December. “The Fairfax County Farmers Markets have extended the season at three popular market locations,” the Fairfax County Park Authority...
alxnow.com
Shots fired in West End of King Street on Friday night
No arrests were made after shots were fired in the West End on Friday night (Nov. 11). Alexandria Police reported the incident at 8:35 p.m. on The shots were fired in a residential area in the 4300 block of King Street. There were no injuries, and no arrests have been made.
dcnewsnow.com
Person shot, another hit outside restaurant, bar in Montgomery County
Police said they were investigating a shooting that took place outside a popular dining destination in Chevy Chase early Monday morning. Person shot, another hit outside restaurant, bar …. Police said they were investigating a shooting that took place outside a popular dining destination in Chevy Chase early Monday morning.
mocoshow.com
Uber Driver Carjacked Sunday Night
An Uber driver was carjacked on Sunday night in Silver Spring. According to MCPD, “On Sunday, November 13, at approximately 10:43 p.m., officers responded to the 900 block of Silver Spring Ave. for the report of a carjacking that just occurred. The preliminary investigation has revealed that three suspects stole a black 2022 Kia from an adult male victim (Uber driver) who had just dropped off a passenger at the location.” This is an active and ongoing investigation. We will post an update when additional information becomes available.
mocoshow.com
MoCo Alcohol Beverage Services Partners with Local Businesses to Curb Drunk Driving During the Holiday Season with Coaster Campaign
Per Montgomery County: Montgomery County Alcohol Beverage Services (ABS) is partnering with local businesses to curb alcohol-impaired driving during the holiday season. ABS is distributing beverage coasters that feature a QR code directing patrons to an online list of alternative rides to get home safely when drinking. Imprinted with the phrase “Had one too many? Scan for Ride,” the coasters are being distributed free of charge to bars and restaurants. The goal is to provide an easily accessible list of alternative rides to patrons and deter them driving after they have been drinking.
Man killed in crash near Great Falls Park in Fairfax
According to the Fairfax County Police Department, officers responded to the intersection of Arnon Chapel Road and Arnon Lake Drive at around 11:25 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 11 for a report of a crash.
Elementary, High School In Maryland Closed As Police Negotiate With Barricaded Suspect
Authorities say that a person fired a weapon overnight in a Baltimore home, leading to a standoff as the homeowner barricaded himself inside a house, leading to several road closures in the area. Early on Monday, Nov. 14, members of the Baltimore Police Department responded to a barricade incident in...
NBC Washington
Maryland Apartment Building Damaged by Fallen Tree
An apartment building in Laurel, Maryland, is damaged after a tree fell into it Sunday, authorities say. Firefighters responded to reports of a tree falling into an apartment in the 13100 block of Larchdale Road at about 11:30 a.m. At the scene, they found a large tree had fallen onto a garden apartment building with several floors, according to the Prince George’s County Fire Department.
mocoshow.com
Memorial Service to To Be Held on November 14 For Couple Killed By Driver on Tuesday Morning in Gaithersburg
A celebration of Life & Memorial Service will be held on Monday, November 14, 2022 for Miguel Antonio Ortiz and Ana Margarita Ortiz, who were tragically killed by a driver while walking to their polling place in Gaithersburg on the morning of Tuesday, November 8th. Visitation will take place from 9:30 am-11 am, followed by a Memorial Service from 11 am-12 pm at Neelsville Presbyterian Church, 20701 Frederick Rd, Germantown, MD 20876. A graveside burial will be held at 1 pm at Rockville Cemetery, 1350 Baltimore Road, Rockville, Maryland 20851.
bethesdamagazine.com
Power up with delicious breakfasts from these six new Montgomery County restaurants
When we think of going out for breakfast, reliable options include diners, fast-food restaurants and delis, but they don’t necessarily offer much in terms of ambiance or something out of the ordinary. Fortunately for us early risers, breakfast is trending, and these six new restaurants are dishing up sumptuous sammies, bountiful bowls, tantalizing toasts and so much more.
mocoshow.com
‘Holiday Street Fest’ (with Fireworks) To Take Place at Rio on December 10
Rio Lakefront in Gaithersburg will hold a ‘Holiday Street Fest’ that will include a fireworks presentation on Saturday, December 10th. The fun begins with a market during the day from 1pm-5pm, a DJ playing music from 5pm-7pm and fireworks at 6:45pm. Additional details, per Rio, below:. “Cue the...
mocoshow.com
Black Diamond Steakhouse and Lounge is Taking Over the Old TTT/Buena Vida Space in Silver Spring
Black Diamond Restaurant & Lounge, a new steakhouse, will be taking over the space that was formerly home to TTT and Buena Vida at 8407 Ramsey Ave in Silver Spring. The restaurant currently has a hearing for a Class D, Beer, Wine, and Liquor License at 10:30am on Thursday, November 17th. We are told the Black Diamond may open as soon as the end of this month, but no specific date is available at this time.
bethesdamagazine.com
Shooting at Clyde’s of Chevy Chase leaves two hospitalized
This article was updated 12:42 p.m. A verbal argument led to two men being hospitalized following a 12:15 a.m. shooting at Clyde’s of Chevy Chase restaurant in the 5400 block of Wisconsin Avenue in Chevy Chase, according to Montgomery County police. Detectives determined the suspect had a verbal argument...
