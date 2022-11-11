ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brookfield, WI

AM 1390 KRFO

Unusual Animal Spotted in Wisconsin Yard (VIDEO)

Have you ever wondered what is lurking outside your house at night? A homeowner near La Crosse, Wisconsin wasn't actually wondering but they did have a pretty unusual animal visit their yard recently. And thanks to all of America having cameras absolutely everywhere, the animal was caught on camera!. Unusual...
LA CROSSE, WI
CBS 58

Wisconsin beats Stanford 60-50 at Brewers' home stadium

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Tyler Wahl scored 17 points as Wisconsin defeated Stanford 60-50 on Friday at American Family Field, the home of Major League Baseball's Milwaukee Brewers. Jordan Davis had a career-high 12 points and Chucky Hepburn added 11 to help Wisconsin (2-0) win the first college basketball game at a baseball-only facility since a 2015 matchup between San Diego and San Diego State at Petco Park.
STANFORD, CA
CBS 58

MKE Lifestyle Magazine offers preview of their November issue

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- MKE Lifestyle Magazine, a publication that aims to be the voice of "what it means to live well in the metro Milwaukee region," has released its November issue. Terry Schuster, the magazine's home and garden editor joined us on Monday, Nov. 14 to offer a full...
MILWAUKEE, WI
mediamilwaukee.com

Voices of UWM Voters: Midterm 2022

University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee students expressed nuanced views on the issues, and they broke down across political lines when asked who they supported for Wisconsin governor in midterm 2022. Some wanted Democratic Gov. Tony Evers (who ended up winning). Others supported his Republican opponent, businessman Tim Michels. A team of UWM...
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

Racine & Me: VOW Veterans Winter Banquet and Marketplace Needs

RACINE, Wis. (CBS 58) -- The Veterans Outreach of Wisconsin hopes you'll hear their call for help to fill their veteran marketplace this season. Zach Zdroik, the executive director of the VOW, joined us in studio to talk about an upcoming banquet and needs right now for the holidays. The...
RACINE, WI
CBS 58

Racine & Me: Meet Ethan Keller!

RACINE, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Well-known Wisconsin artist Ethan Keller joined us in studio to perform on Ra- Sing & Me. Keller is an eclectic singer-songwriter, recording and touring artist from Milwaukee. Keller has been recording a big new album since 2019 and has two upcoming shows happening. Upcoming shows:
RACINE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

All aboard! Trainfest returns to Wisconsin State Fair Park

MILWAUKEE - Trainfest is back this weekend at Wisconsin State Fair Park, and FOX6 Brhett Vickery can't wait to show you the Model Train Manufacturers, Operating Model Railroads and Model Train dealers. If you are interested in Trainfest and want more information on what trains you can find at the...
MILWAUKEE, WI
washingtoncountyinsider.com

Chickens made good nest eggs in depression-era West Bend | By Dave Bohn

Washington County, WI – Over the last 15 years, Dave Bohn has been writing down memories of his childhood, growing up on the family farm just south of West Bend on Hwy P. He hopes his writings will preserve the often-overlooked stories of ordinary farmers and everyday farm life in rural Washington County during the Great Depression through the eyes of a local farm boy.
WEST BEND, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Flight For Life opens new base of operations in Hartford

HARTFORD — Flight For Life moved into their new northern base of operations at the Hartford Municipal Airport on Thursday, “We’ve obviously already served in Washington County for the past 38 years from different locations, whether it was Fond du Lac or Waukesha,” said Flight For Life Public Information Officer Scott Rinzel. “The move to Hartford really allows us to get closer to the communities that are really utilizing our service.”
HARTFORD, WI
CBS 58

First widespread accumulating snow of the season arrives Tuesday. Several inches are expected.

NOW: First widespread accumulating snow of the season arrives Tuesday. Several inches are expected. The National Weather Service is not issuing a winter weather advisory at this time. The first snow of the season is expected for the entire area on Tuesday. This evening will remain quiet; however, after 4 am we do expect snow to develop across southeastern Wisconsin.
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

High School football playoff highlights

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- We are back with more high school football playoff action!. Our first matchup was Mukwonago against Sussex-Hamilton, where Mukwonago won with a score of 47-21. Our next matchup was Brookfield Central against Kettle Moraine, where Kettle Moraine won with a score of 7-0. Our last matchup...
MUKWONAGO, WI
discoverhometown.com

Photos from Germantown (WI) Christmas parade

The Germantown Christmas parade was held during the afternoon of Nov. 12. The event is organized by the Germantown Area Chamber of Commerce. A Color Guard comprised of local Veterans (top photo) followed Germantown Police to begin the parade. Other community groups and organizations that participated in the parade were...
GERMANTOWN, WI
CBS 58

Milwaukee designates first LGBTQ+ historical landmark in Third Ward

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- An almost forgotten piece of Milwaukee LGBTQ+ history is now considered a historic landmark. On Monday, the Milwaukee Historical Society confirmed the landmark status for the site of the former Black Nite Tavern, a gay bar in the 60s that was the location of a bar brawl.
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

Local bakery ushering in the holiday season with limited edition Kringles

RACINE, Wis. (CBS 58) -- For one Racine bakery, their launch of a seasonal treat comes just in time for Southeastern Wisconsin to get its first seasonal blast of cool air and even snowfall. O&H Danish Bakery has announced the availability of their limited edition holiday flavor Christmas Cookie Kringle....
RACINE, WI

