Couple Left Dead In Recording Studio For Three DaysStill UnsolvedMilwaukee, WI
Woman drives "57 Lady" Chevrolet for six decadesAmy ChristieWest Bend, WI
70-Year-Old Milwaukee Woman Scammed Out of $38.5K by 'Fake FBI Agent' ImpersonatorZack LoveMilwaukee, WI
This Massive Flea Market in Wisconsin is One of the Best Places To Shop in the StateJoe MertensCaledonia, WI
Unusual Animal Spotted in Wisconsin Yard (VIDEO)
Have you ever wondered what is lurking outside your house at night? A homeowner near La Crosse, Wisconsin wasn't actually wondering but they did have a pretty unusual animal visit their yard recently. And thanks to all of America having cameras absolutely everywhere, the animal was caught on camera!. Unusual...
CBS 58
Wisconsin beats Stanford 60-50 at Brewers' home stadium
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Tyler Wahl scored 17 points as Wisconsin defeated Stanford 60-50 on Friday at American Family Field, the home of Major League Baseball's Milwaukee Brewers. Jordan Davis had a career-high 12 points and Chucky Hepburn added 11 to help Wisconsin (2-0) win the first college basketball game at a baseball-only facility since a 2015 matchup between San Diego and San Diego State at Petco Park.
CBS 58
MKE Lifestyle Magazine offers preview of their November issue
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- MKE Lifestyle Magazine, a publication that aims to be the voice of "what it means to live well in the metro Milwaukee region," has released its November issue. Terry Schuster, the magazine's home and garden editor joined us on Monday, Nov. 14 to offer a full...
CBS 58
Badgers, Brewers fans loving Brew City Battle basketball doubleheader at American Family Field
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- For the first time ever, college basketball was played on the Brewers' baseball field as American Family Field hosted a Badgers doubleheader. There were lots of awestruck stares when thousands of fans first caught sight of the court on the field. Regardless of the outcome, fans...
mediamilwaukee.com
Voices of UWM Voters: Midterm 2022
University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee students expressed nuanced views on the issues, and they broke down across political lines when asked who they supported for Wisconsin governor in midterm 2022. Some wanted Democratic Gov. Tony Evers (who ended up winning). Others supported his Republican opponent, businessman Tim Michels. A team of UWM...
onfocus.news
Arrowhead Wins WIAA Div. 1 Team Title; Six Records Set at State Girls Swimming and Diving Meet
WAUKESHA, Wis. – Arrowhead captured the Division 1 team championship and six records fell at the 2022 State Girls Swimming & Diving Championships at the Waukesha South High School Natatorium Saturday. The Warhawks compiled 338.5 points to win the program’s 12th championship. Former three-time defending champion Brookfield East finished...
CBS 58
Racine & Me: VOW Veterans Winter Banquet and Marketplace Needs
RACINE, Wis. (CBS 58) -- The Veterans Outreach of Wisconsin hopes you'll hear their call for help to fill their veteran marketplace this season. Zach Zdroik, the executive director of the VOW, joined us in studio to talk about an upcoming banquet and needs right now for the holidays. The...
CBS 58
Dancing Grannies back performing in honor of fallen teammates, nearly 1 year after Waukesha parade attack
WAUKESHA, Wis. (CBS 58) -- The Dancing Grannies say they're ready to move forward and bring positivity and light to the community almost a year after the Waukesha Christmas parade tragedy. As Betty Streng looks back and reads over one of the many get-well cards she received from the community...
CBS 58
Racine & Me: Meet Ethan Keller!
RACINE, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Well-known Wisconsin artist Ethan Keller joined us in studio to perform on Ra- Sing & Me. Keller is an eclectic singer-songwriter, recording and touring artist from Milwaukee. Keller has been recording a big new album since 2019 and has two upcoming shows happening. Upcoming shows:
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
All aboard! Trainfest returns to Wisconsin State Fair Park
MILWAUKEE - Trainfest is back this weekend at Wisconsin State Fair Park, and FOX6 Brhett Vickery can't wait to show you the Model Train Manufacturers, Operating Model Railroads and Model Train dealers. If you are interested in Trainfest and want more information on what trains you can find at the...
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Chickens made good nest eggs in depression-era West Bend | By Dave Bohn
Washington County, WI – Over the last 15 years, Dave Bohn has been writing down memories of his childhood, growing up on the family farm just south of West Bend on Hwy P. He hopes his writings will preserve the often-overlooked stories of ordinary farmers and everyday farm life in rural Washington County during the Great Depression through the eyes of a local farm boy.
Ski hills in Southeast Wisconsin begin firing up snow guns
If you're dreading winter, hopefully, you enjoyed the warmth while it lasted because colder weather is here to stay. It's something ski hills in Southeast Wisconsin are ready to celebrate.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Flight For Life opens new base of operations in Hartford
HARTFORD — Flight For Life moved into their new northern base of operations at the Hartford Municipal Airport on Thursday, “We’ve obviously already served in Washington County for the past 38 years from different locations, whether it was Fond du Lac or Waukesha,” said Flight For Life Public Information Officer Scott Rinzel. “The move to Hartford really allows us to get closer to the communities that are really utilizing our service.”
CBS 58
First widespread accumulating snow of the season arrives Tuesday. Several inches are expected.
NOW: First widespread accumulating snow of the season arrives Tuesday. Several inches are expected. The National Weather Service is not issuing a winter weather advisory at this time. The first snow of the season is expected for the entire area on Tuesday. This evening will remain quiet; however, after 4 am we do expect snow to develop across southeastern Wisconsin.
CBS 58
High School football playoff highlights
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- We are back with more high school football playoff action!. Our first matchup was Mukwonago against Sussex-Hamilton, where Mukwonago won with a score of 47-21. Our next matchup was Brookfield Central against Kettle Moraine, where Kettle Moraine won with a score of 7-0. Our last matchup...
CBS 58
'Knowledge is power:' Legal Action Wisconsin hosts tenants' rights panel at Sherman Phoenix
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Attorneys with Legal Action Wisconsin (LAW) held a panel Saturday evening at the Sherman Phoenix marketplace, informing renters of their rights in the state. They touched on some of the "top 20 questions" that they receive from tenants, including topics on housing conditions and lease details.
discoverhometown.com
Photos from Germantown (WI) Christmas parade
The Germantown Christmas parade was held during the afternoon of Nov. 12. The event is organized by the Germantown Area Chamber of Commerce. A Color Guard comprised of local Veterans (top photo) followed Germantown Police to begin the parade. Other community groups and organizations that participated in the parade were...
CBS 58
Milwaukee designates first LGBTQ+ historical landmark in Third Ward
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- An almost forgotten piece of Milwaukee LGBTQ+ history is now considered a historic landmark. On Monday, the Milwaukee Historical Society confirmed the landmark status for the site of the former Black Nite Tavern, a gay bar in the 60s that was the location of a bar brawl.
CBS 58
Local bakery ushering in the holiday season with limited edition Kringles
RACINE, Wis. (CBS 58) -- For one Racine bakery, their launch of a seasonal treat comes just in time for Southeastern Wisconsin to get its first seasonal blast of cool air and even snowfall. O&H Danish Bakery has announced the availability of their limited edition holiday flavor Christmas Cookie Kringle....
The journey of 98-year-old Milwaukee legend Dr. Finlayson
Dr. Finlayson broke many barriers as an African American. He became the first Black OB-GYN to practice at St. Joseph's Hospital.
