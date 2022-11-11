ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Browns QB Watson cleared to practice as suspension nears end

CLEVELAND — Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson has been cleared to practice, a significant step in his return to the NFL following an 11-game suspension. Watson was accused of sexual misconduct by more than two dozen women during massage therapy sessions while he played for Houston. He reached a settlement with the league to sit out 11 games, pay a $5 million fine and undergo counseling and treatment.
Watt in, Fitzpatrick out for Steelers

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Steelers activated outside linebacker T.J. Watt off injured reserve on Saturday, clearing the way for him to return for Sunday's visit from New Orleans. The Steelers, however, unexpectedly lost another defensive star when Minkah Fitzpatrick was ruled out due to appendicitis. Watt, the 2021 NFL...
