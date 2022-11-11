ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missoula, MT

montanasports.com

Grizzly Replay: Nick Ostmo, Montana dominated Eastern Washington

MISSOULA — Running back Nick Ostmo had another huge game, the defense was again suffocating and the 16th-ranked Grizzlies blew out Eastern Washington 63-7 on Senior Day at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on Saturday. To watch a condensed version of Saturday's game, see the video above.
CHENEY, WA
montanasports.com

Griz running back Marcus Knight enters the transfer portal

MISSOULA — University of Montana running back Marcus Knight has entered the transfer portal and left the Grizzly football team. Sources confirmed the news with MTN Sports on Sunday morning. ABC/FOX Montana was first to report the news on Saturday before the Griz kicked off against Eastern Washington. Per...
MISSOULA, MT
montanasports.com

Rapid reaction: No. 16 Montana 63, Eastern Washington 7

MISSOULA — Montana will head into the 121st meeting with Montana State riding a lot of momentum. Running back Nick Ostmo had another huge game, the defense was again suffocating and the 16th-ranked Grizzlies blew out Eastern Washington 63-7 on Senior Day at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on Saturday. The Griz...
BOZEMAN, MT
montanasports.com

Montana completes regular-season volleyball sweep of Montana State

MISSOULA — The Montana Grizzlies volleyball program topped rival Montana State 3-1 on Friday evening at Dahlberg Arena, as the Grizzlies earned the regular season sweep of the Bobcats and again kept hold of the Main Line Trophy. Paige Clark led the way for UM with 15 kills while...
BOZEMAN, MT
montanasports.com

"I was going to quit": Helena Capital's Nyeala Herndon overcomes mental obstacles to sign with Griz

HELENA — On Wednesday, Helena Capital pitching standout Nyeala Herndon inked her future with the University of Montana's softball program. It’s no surprise that Herndon was able to catch the eye of a Division I program after an impressive junior season when she broke Capital High records with 15 pitching wins, 19 starts, 151 strikeouts and four shutouts.
HELENA, MT
montanasports.com

Class B playoffs: Missoula Loyola keeps winning; Florence returns to title game

Missoula Loyola continues to surprise everyone but itself in the Class B football playoffs. Florence, meanwhile, is back in familiar territory. The Rams beat previously unbeaten Bigfork 14-6 on Saturday to earn a berth in next week’s state title game. Loyola (7-5) will face Florence, which beat Jefferson 40-28 behind a big game from QB Patrick Duchien. The Falcons (10-2) are still alive in defense of their state championship.
MISSOULA, MT
NBCMontana

Red Robin closed indefinitely in Missoula

MISSOULA, Mont. — Red Robin announced it has closed indefinitely due to a staffing shortage at the Southgate Mall located in Missoula. Red Robin’s management team posted a sign to its door apologizing for the inconvenience. The note also stated a date has not been set for the...
MISSOULA, MT
94.9 KYSS FM

You Should’ve Adopted This Sweet Cat Before it Snowed

With a name like Doppler, this cat might have been able to warn you Missoula and the Bitterroot Valley were going to get a dump of snow last week. Doppler radar is the system that meteorologists use to track incoming storms, like the one that dropped 8-inches, or more of snow Wednesday in a somewhat unusual storm for early November.
MISSOULA, MT
NBCMontana

Valley inversions lead to air stagnation; weak disturbance arrives Monday with light snow

AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY is in effect through 11 AM Wednesday for the Missoula and Bitterroot Valleys. Periods of air stagnation can lead to the buildup of pollutants near the surface. Air quality is expected to become moderate to unhealthy for sensitive groups due to strengthening valley inversions. People with respiratory illness should follow their physician`s advice for dealing with high levels of air pollution during periods of stagnant air.
MISSOULA, MT
NBCMontana

Valley inversions, next weather maker to bring snow

MISSOULA, MT
96.3 The Blaze

Using Your Fireplace In A Missoula Snowstorm: Legal?

There's nothing wrong with having a backup plan. Tell that to the person who's trying to uproot their tires out of a foot of snow by backing up too hard. See, if you had a backup plan, you wouldn't be having a conversation with a stranger about insurance while we're both angry and uncomfortably freezing.
MISSOULA, MT
Alt 95.7

Montana U.S. Attorney on Aggravated Identity Theft Initiative

Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - Montana’s U.S. Attorney Jesse Laslovich has been working with law enforcement throughout the state, but specifically in Billings of what is called the Aggravated Identity Theft Initiative. The effort has resulted in numerous federal prosecutions and mandatory prison sentences for those suspected of stealing...
MONTANA STATE

