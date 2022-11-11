CNCC president discusses updated strategic plan, community perceptions, college’s focus with local officials

Read full article on original website
Craig Daily Press
City approves letter of support for OREC grant to repair and maintain the Moffat Moto Park
Northwest Colorado Trails Corporation requested a letter of support from the city last week for an outdoor recreation grant to support repairs and maintenance to the Moffat Moto Park. Kyra Weidner approached Craig City Council on Nov. 8 on behalf of NWCTC to ask the city to support the group’s...
Craig Daily Press
Harbor Freight plans Craig store in Big O Tires building
Harbor Freight has announcement it will open a store in the front portion of the new Big O Tires space in Craig in early 2023. Harbor Freight representative Craig Hoffman said the company has been looking at opening a Craig location for some time now and wanted to find a location that meets the the company’s and its customers’ needs.
