North Huntingdon, PA

YourErie

Allegheny College student killed in I-79 car crash over the weekend

An Allegheny College student was killed in a car accident over the weekend. According to Pennsylvania State Police, 19-year-old Danielle Duncan of Pittsburgh was killed in the crash. It happened just after 8 p.m. Friday along I-79 in Mercer County. She was a passenger in the car when the driver reportedly lost control, went off […]
PITTSBURGH, PA
wtae.com

27-year-old man killed in Armstrong County crash

NORTH APOLLO, Pa. — A 27-year-old man was killed in a crash in North Apollo Borough, Armstrong County. The crash happened around 2:15 a.m. Sunday on Hickory Nut Road. The Armstrong County coroner said Brady Bollinger, of Blairsville, lost control of his 1989 Ford Mustang, hit a mailbox and then a tree before the vehicle rolled over.
ARMSTRONG COUNTY, PA
wtae.com

Fire breaks out at Wilmerding home

WILMERDING, Pa. — The Allegheny County fire marshal is investigating the cause of a fire that broke out at a home in Wilmerding on Sunday. The fire was reported around 7:30 p.m. at a home on Airbrake Avenue. It left neighbors without power for hours. "No power. We are...
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
wtae.com

Police seek missing Springdale Township man, 70

HARWICK, Pa. — Allegheny Valley Regional police are asking for help to find a missing man from Springdale Township, Allegheny County. Police said Gerald Zilka, 70, left his home to go to the Target store in Harmar Township at about 3:30 p.m. Sunday. His vehicle was documented traveling east on Route 22 through the Monroeville/Murrysville area toward Delmont, police said.
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
butlerradio.com

No Serious Injuries Reported Following South Buffalo Township Crash

No serious injuries were reported following a one car crash that occurred late last week in nearby Armstrong County. According to State Police, 36-year-old Brandon Showers of Freeport was traveling south on Route 28 just after 7pm on Friday (November 11th) when his vehicle slid off the roadway. Authorities say...
ARMSTRONG COUNTY, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Woman rescues couple from house fire after losing her car to fire

TARENTUM, Pa. (KDKA) - A Natrona Heights woman is being hailed as a hero after she saved a couple from a house fire earlier this week. This blaze wasn't the only one she had to deal with, though.Jennifer Colarossi said all she was looking to do was find a new route to do her job but ended up finding two people whose lives she needed to save.If you would have told Colarossi in the space of a week she would lose her car and saved two people from dying, she would have told you otherwise."I don't think so. I don't...
NATRONA HEIGHTS, PA
wtae.com

Shooting in Verona likely related to car crash in Penn Hills

VERONA, Pa. — Allegheny County police are investigating a shooting in Verona that is likely connected to a car crash that happened in Penn Hills on Thursday night. Watch the report in the video above. The incident happened a little before 11:30 p.m. in the 800 block of Allegheny...
VERONA, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

1 killed, 1 injured in Westmoreland crash

WESTMORELAND COUNTY, Pa. — One person was killed and another injured in a two-vehicle crash just before 5:30 p.m. Wednesday on Milligantown Road near Stoney Hill Road in Upper Burrell Township. A Westmoreland County 911 dispatcher said two people were transported by ambulance to an area hospital from the...
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA

