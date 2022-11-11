TARENTUM, Pa. (KDKA) - A Natrona Heights woman is being hailed as a hero after she saved a couple from a house fire earlier this week. This blaze wasn't the only one she had to deal with, though.Jennifer Colarossi said all she was looking to do was find a new route to do her job but ended up finding two people whose lives she needed to save.If you would have told Colarossi in the space of a week she would lose her car and saved two people from dying, she would have told you otherwise."I don't think so. I don't...

NATRONA HEIGHTS, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO