Allegheny College student killed in I-79 car crash over the weekend
An Allegheny College student was killed in a car accident over the weekend. According to Pennsylvania State Police, 19-year-old Danielle Duncan of Pittsburgh was killed in the crash. It happened just after 8 p.m. Friday along I-79 in Mercer County. She was a passenger in the car when the driver reportedly lost control, went off […]
wtae.com
27-year-old man killed in Armstrong County crash
NORTH APOLLO, Pa. — A 27-year-old man was killed in a crash in North Apollo Borough, Armstrong County. The crash happened around 2:15 a.m. Sunday on Hickory Nut Road. The Armstrong County coroner said Brady Bollinger, of Blairsville, lost control of his 1989 Ford Mustang, hit a mailbox and then a tree before the vehicle rolled over.
wtae.com
Fire breaks out at Wilmerding home
WILMERDING, Pa. — The Allegheny County fire marshal is investigating the cause of a fire that broke out at a home in Wilmerding on Sunday. The fire was reported around 7:30 p.m. at a home on Airbrake Avenue. It left neighbors without power for hours. "No power. We are...
beavercountyradio.com
Pa State Police Looking For Help Identifying Hit and Run Vehicle on I-376 in Beaver County
(Beaver County, Pa.) Pa State Police in Beaver are reporting that they received a report last Tuesday November 8, 2022 at 7:30 PM from 32-year-old Sharon Graves of East Palestine, Ohio that she was involved in a hit and run accident on I-376 between the Monaca and Center Exits. Graves...
Man taken to hospital in critical condition after shooting in Clairton
CLAIRTON, Pa. — A man was taken to a hospital after a shooting in Clairton. Allegheny County dispatchers say police officers and medics were called to Farnsworth Avenue at around 7:16 p.m. Sunday. Police say they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound when they arrived at the...
wtae.com
Police seek missing Springdale Township man, 70
HARWICK, Pa. — Allegheny Valley Regional police are asking for help to find a missing man from Springdale Township, Allegheny County. Police said Gerald Zilka, 70, left his home to go to the Target store in Harmar Township at about 3:30 p.m. Sunday. His vehicle was documented traveling east on Route 22 through the Monroeville/Murrysville area toward Delmont, police said.
wtae.com
Man killed after exchanging gunfire with police in Forest Hills identified
FOREST HILLS, Pa. — A 38-year-old man is dead after Allegheny County police said an encounter with Forest Hills police ended in gunfire Sunday morning. The alleged incident occurred at the 2300 block of Ardmore Boulevard near Taco Bell. Police said the man had been reported to police for...
Police: Pittsburgh teen dies in Mercer County rollover crash after pickup hits wrecked vehicle
A woman who was a passenger in a vehicle that rolled over after the driver lost control along Interstate 79 in Mercer County on Friday died when another car crashed into the wreck. Danielle J. Duncan, 19, of Pittsburgh was pronounced dead at the scene following the crash near mile...
Man dead after rollover crash in Armstrong County
NORTH APOLLO BOROUGH, Pa. — A man is dead after a rollover crash in Armstrong County. The Armstrong County Coroner said the man lost control of a 1989 Ford Mustang while traveling on Hickory Nut Road in North Apollo Borough. Officials believe the crash happened at about 2:15 a.m. Sunday.
butlerradio.com
No Serious Injuries Reported Following South Buffalo Township Crash
No serious injuries were reported following a one car crash that occurred late last week in nearby Armstrong County. According to State Police, 36-year-old Brandon Showers of Freeport was traveling south on Route 28 just after 7pm on Friday (November 11th) when his vehicle slid off the roadway. Authorities say...
Woman rescues couple from house fire after losing her car to fire
TARENTUM, Pa. (KDKA) - A Natrona Heights woman is being hailed as a hero after she saved a couple from a house fire earlier this week. This blaze wasn't the only one she had to deal with, though.Jennifer Colarossi said all she was looking to do was find a new route to do her job but ended up finding two people whose lives she needed to save.If you would have told Colarossi in the space of a week she would lose her car and saved two people from dying, she would have told you otherwise."I don't think so. I don't...
Man dies after exchange of gunfire with Allegheny County officers: police
PITTSBURGH — A man was shot and killed during an exchange of gunfire with police in a Pittsburgh suburb over the weekend, authorities said. Allegheny County police said officers in Forest Hills were dispatched shortly before 10:30 a.m. Sunday to investigate a report of a man yelling at people and lifting his shirt to display a firearm.
wtae.com
Police seek suspect in armed robbery at Butler County convenience store
PROSPECT, Pa. — State police are searching for the person responsible for an armed robbery at a convenience store in Prospect, Butler County. The robbery happened a little after 6:40 p.m. Friday at the Prospect Corner Store on Main Street. Police said the person went into the store with...
Emergency crews respond to house fire in McKees Rocks
McKEES ROCKS, Pa. — Emergency crews responded to a house fire in Allegheny County Sunday night. Dispatchers say police, firefighters and medics were sent to the 700 block of Fruit Way in McKees Rocks at around 6:52 p.m. Investigators say no one was taken to a hospital for treatment.
1 person hospitalized, others injured after crash at gas station in Pittsburgh
PITTSBURGH — One person was hospitalized after a crash in Pittsburgh. Allegheny County dispatchers say emergency crews were sent to Saw Mill Run Boulevard in Carrick around 8:57 p.m. Police found a vehicle had collided with two parked cars at a gas station near Nobles Lane. Pittsburgh police say...
Man killed in motorcycle crash in Butler County
CLINTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A man was killed in a motorcycle accident in Butler County. According to Pennsylvania State Police, the crash happened on Glade Mill Road west of Kennedy Lane in Clinton Township on Nov. 10 at around 4:19 p.m. Police said 36-year-old Roy Herr Jr., from Wampum,...
Multiple car crashes caused traffic delays on Route 56 in Cambria County
UPDATE 2: All lanes are now opened following the crash as of 8:45 a.m. See the original story below. UPDATE: There is now a report of a lane restriction as of 7:54 a.m. All westbound lanes in the area are no longer reported closed, according to 511PA. CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Two vehicle accidents […]
Turnpike reopens to traffic after 11 people injured in multi-vehicle crash
A stretch of the Pennsylvania Turnpike reopened to traffic after being shut down because of a multi-vehicle crash in which 11 people were injured. The crash between the Cranberry and Beaver Valley exits was reported shortly before 10 a.m., according to a Beaver County 911 supervisor. The 11 people who...
wtae.com
Shooting in Verona likely related to car crash in Penn Hills
VERONA, Pa. — Allegheny County police are investigating a shooting in Verona that is likely connected to a car crash that happened in Penn Hills on Thursday night. Watch the report in the video above. The incident happened a little before 11:30 p.m. in the 800 block of Allegheny...
1 killed, 1 injured in Westmoreland crash
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, Pa. — One person was killed and another injured in a two-vehicle crash just before 5:30 p.m. Wednesday on Milligantown Road near Stoney Hill Road in Upper Burrell Township. A Westmoreland County 911 dispatcher said two people were transported by ambulance to an area hospital from the...
