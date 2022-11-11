Read full article on original website
beavercountyradio.com
Pa State Police Looking For Help Identifying Hit and Run Vehicle on I-376 in Beaver County
(Beaver County, Pa.) Pa State Police in Beaver are reporting that they received a report last Tuesday November 8, 2022 at 7:30 PM from 32-year-old Sharon Graves of East Palestine, Ohio that she was involved in a hit and run accident on I-376 between the Monaca and Center Exits. Graves...
wtae.com
Fire breaks out at Wilmerding home
WILMERDING, Pa. — The Allegheny County fire marshal is investigating the cause of a fire that broke out at a home in Wilmerding on Sunday. The fire was reported around 7:30 p.m. at a home on Airbrake Avenue. It left neighbors without power for hours. "No power. We are...
Man taken to hospital in critical condition after shooting in Clairton
CLAIRTON, Pa. — A man was taken to a hospital after a shooting in Clairton. Allegheny County dispatchers say police officers and medics were called to Farnsworth Avenue at around 7:16 p.m. Sunday. Police say they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound when they arrived at the...
wtae.com
Man killed after exchanging gunfire with police in Forest Hills identified
FOREST HILLS, Pa. — A 38-year-old man is dead after Allegheny County police said an encounter with Forest Hills police ended in gunfire Sunday morning. The alleged incident occurred at the 2300 block of Ardmore Boulevard near Taco Bell. Police said the man had been reported to police for...
North Hills DUI Task Force announces weekend detail
The North Hills DUI Task Force will conduct DUI detail during the weekend of Nov. 18. The task force includes police from the communities of Bradford Woods, Etna, Indiana, Marshall, O’Hara, Pine, Richland, Ross, Shaler, West Deer, McCandless, West View and Millvale. This is the 26th year for the...
wtae.com
27-year-old man killed in Armstrong County crash
NORTH APOLLO, Pa. — A 27-year-old man was killed in a crash in North Apollo Borough, Armstrong County. The crash happened around 2:15 a.m. Sunday on Hickory Nut Road. The Armstrong County coroner said Brady Bollinger, of Blairsville, lost control of his 1989 Ford Mustang, hit a mailbox and then a tree before the vehicle rolled over.
wtae.com
Police: Gun jams as man pulls trigger in Pittsburgh attempted homicide and kidnapping case
PITTSBURGH — A Pittsburgh man is charged with attempted homicide, kidnapping and other offenses after allegedly carjacking a man at gunpoint and then attempted to shoot him. Shyhiem James, 24, is facing charges related to Sunday’s incident. According to court paperwork, the victim told police he was driving...
wtae.com
Police seek missing Springdale Township man, 70
HARWICK, Pa. — Allegheny Valley Regional police are asking for help to find a missing man from Springdale Township, Allegheny County. Police said Gerald Zilka, 70, left his home to go to the Target store in Harmar Township at about 3:30 p.m. Sunday. His vehicle was documented traveling east on Route 22 through the Monroeville/Murrysville area toward Delmont, police said.
Man dies after exchange of gunfire with Allegheny County officers: police
PITTSBURGH — A man was shot and killed during an exchange of gunfire with police in a Pittsburgh suburb over the weekend, authorities said. Allegheny County police said officers in Forest Hills were dispatched shortly before 10:30 a.m. Sunday to investigate a report of a man yelling at people and lifting his shirt to display a firearm.
Man facing charges after stealing car from repossession lot in McKeesport, police say
MCKEESPORT, Pa. — A man is facing charges after police say he pulled a woman from a vehicle in a repossession lot in McKeesport and then drove off with it. Police were called to American Recovery in McKeesport for reports of a disturbance. When officers arrived, they found someone...
No letup in gun violence in Pittsburgh area
No letup in gun violence over the weekend in the Pittsburgh area. Allegheny County police say the shooting occurred around 7:15 Sunday evening.
County police seek public's help after man found shot in Clairton
Allegheny County Police are seeking the public’s help in their investigation of a shooting that occurred Sunday evening in Clairton. The shooting was reported at 7:17 p.m. in the 500 block of Farnsworth Avenue, according to police. First responders found a man suffering from a gunshot wound and transported...
Police locate 3 teens who escaped from Derry Township treatment facility
Three teenagers who escaped from a residential treatment facility in Derry Township over the weekend were found Sunday in Pittsburgh, according to state police. Troopers sought the public’s help in locating the teens, two 15-year-old girls and a 14-year-old girl, after they escaped the Adelphoi facility at 9:45 p.m. Friday. Police said the girls, who had been committed to the facility by the courts, assaulted staff members and escaped.
Man killed in early morning rollover crash in North Apollo identified
A Blairsville man was fatally hurt in a crash near North Apollo early Sunday. The Armstrong County Coroner identified the man as Brady Bollinger, 27. According to the coroner, the crash happened around 2:15 a.m. on Hickory Nut Road in an area between North Apollo and Kiski Township. A statement...
wtae.com
Three juveniles back in custody after escaping Derry detention center
DERRY, Pa. — Three young detainees are back in custody Sunday after escaping from the Adelphoi detention center in Derry Township, a police source tells Pittsburgh's Action News 4. Pennsylvania State troopers tweeted out that around 7:45 p.m. on Friday, three court-committed juveniles had escaped the Adelphoi facility. The...
wtae.com
Shooting in Verona likely related to car crash in Penn Hills
VERONA, Pa. — Allegheny County police are investigating a shooting in Verona that is likely connected to a car crash that happened in Penn Hills on Thursday night. Watch the report in the video above. The incident happened a little before 11:30 p.m. in the 800 block of Allegheny...
Railcars filled with toys during Toys for Tots 40-mile trip through Westmoreland County
WESTMORELAND COUNTY — Toys for Tots railcars rolled through Westmoreland County Saturday, and community members came out to fill them with toys. According to our partners at TribLIVE.com, a group of operators run the railcars through a 40-mile trip every November. The railcars travel on the Southwest Pennsylvania Railroad line from East Huntingdon to Hempfield.
State police looking for person accused of armed robbery at Butler County store
PROSPECT BOROUGH, Pa. — Pennsylvania State Police are looking for a person they say robbed a Butler County store and brandished a firearm. According to police, the person went to the Prospect Corner Store at 400 Main St. in Prospect Borough on Nov. 11 at around 6:41 p.m. Police...
3 juveniles wanted for aggravated assault escape facility
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Three juveniles have escaped from the Adelphoi facility in Westmoreland County.This happened Friday night along Marcia Street in Derry Township.They are wanted on aggravated assault and escape charges.Anyone with information can call 911.
Man killed in motorcycle crash in Butler County
CLINTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A man was killed in a motorcycle accident in Butler County. According to Pennsylvania State Police, the crash happened on Glade Mill Road west of Kennedy Lane in Clinton Township on Nov. 10 at around 4:19 p.m. Police said 36-year-old Roy Herr Jr., from Wampum,...
