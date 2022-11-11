ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Versailles, PA

wtae.com

Fire breaks out at Wilmerding home

WILMERDING, Pa. — The Allegheny County fire marshal is investigating the cause of a fire that broke out at a home in Wilmerding on Sunday. The fire was reported around 7:30 p.m. at a home on Airbrake Avenue. It left neighbors without power for hours. "No power. We are...
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

North Hills DUI Task Force announces weekend detail

The North Hills DUI Task Force will conduct DUI detail during the weekend of Nov. 18. The task force includes police from the communities of Bradford Woods, Etna, Indiana, Marshall, O’Hara, Pine, Richland, Ross, Shaler, West Deer, McCandless, West View and Millvale. This is the 26th year for the...
MILLVALE, PA
wtae.com

27-year-old man killed in Armstrong County crash

NORTH APOLLO, Pa. — A 27-year-old man was killed in a crash in North Apollo Borough, Armstrong County. The crash happened around 2:15 a.m. Sunday on Hickory Nut Road. The Armstrong County coroner said Brady Bollinger, of Blairsville, lost control of his 1989 Ford Mustang, hit a mailbox and then a tree before the vehicle rolled over.
ARMSTRONG COUNTY, PA
wtae.com

Police seek missing Springdale Township man, 70

HARWICK, Pa. — Allegheny Valley Regional police are asking for help to find a missing man from Springdale Township, Allegheny County. Police said Gerald Zilka, 70, left his home to go to the Target store in Harmar Township at about 3:30 p.m. Sunday. His vehicle was documented traveling east on Route 22 through the Monroeville/Murrysville area toward Delmont, police said.
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
Tribune-Review

Police locate 3 teens who escaped from Derry Township treatment facility

Three teenagers who escaped from a residential treatment facility in Derry Township over the weekend were found Sunday in Pittsburgh, according to state police. Troopers sought the public’s help in locating the teens, two 15-year-old girls and a 14-year-old girl, after they escaped the Adelphoi facility at 9:45 p.m. Friday. Police said the girls, who had been committed to the facility by the courts, assaulted staff members and escaped.
PITTSBURGH, PA
wtae.com

Shooting in Verona likely related to car crash in Penn Hills

VERONA, Pa. — Allegheny County police are investigating a shooting in Verona that is likely connected to a car crash that happened in Penn Hills on Thursday night. Watch the report in the video above. The incident happened a little before 11:30 p.m. in the 800 block of Allegheny...
VERONA, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Railcars filled with toys during Toys for Tots 40-mile trip through Westmoreland County

WESTMORELAND COUNTY — Toys for Tots railcars rolled through Westmoreland County Saturday, and community members came out to fill them with toys. According to our partners at TribLIVE.com, a group of operators run the railcars through a 40-mile trip every November. The railcars travel on the Southwest Pennsylvania Railroad line from East Huntingdon to Hempfield.
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA

