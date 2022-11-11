ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles County, CA

Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Race: Luna poised to unseat Villanueva

By Travis Schlepp
KTLA
 4 days ago

Los Angeles County seems likely to have a new sheriff, as Robert Luna continues to expand his lead over incumbent Alex Villanueva.

Luna, the former chief of the Long Beach Police Department, carried a lead of more than 150,000 votes into Wednesday.

On Thursday, the Los Angeles County Registrar’s Office released updated vote totals which showed that lead increasing.

Luna currently sports a lead of more than 200,00 votes over Villanueva with 58% of precincts reporting.

Despite the large lead for Luna, the Associated Press has not yet called the race in his favor.

Election officials said updated vote totals will be released when a significant amount of ballots had been counted.

The new totals come on the heels of revelations that the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office was investigating the Villanueva campaign after video obtained by the Los Angeles Times showed Villanueva asking for sheriff’s deputies to support him by donating to his reelection efforts.

