Police search for South Gate girl, 11, who disappeared walking home from school

Police are searching for a missing 11-year-old girl who disappeared while walking home from school in South Gate in September.

Edelyne Mariah Madrigal, 11, was last seen on Sept. 27.

She attended an after-school program, but when her mother went to pick her up around 5:15 p.m., she was nowhere to be found, her family said.

Her family has not heard from her since that day and says she does not have a cell phone.

“I just want her home,” Carol Miranda, Edelyne’s mother, tearfully tells KTLA. “I don’t know if someone’s feeding her. She’s just a kid.”

Edelyne Mariah Madrigal in a photo provided by the South Gate Police Department.

Edelyne is described as 5 feet 4 inches tall, weighing 130 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes, according to South Gate Police.

She was last seen wearing a black sweatshirt and blue jeans with black sneakers.

Anyone who may have seen her or has any information is asked to call the South Gate Police Department at 323-563-5436 and reference case DR# 22-09282.

