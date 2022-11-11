ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Gate, CA

Police search for South Gate girl, 11, who disappeared walking home from school

By Vivian Chow
KTLA
KTLA
 4 days ago

Police are searching for a missing 11-year-old girl who disappeared while walking home from school in South Gate in September.

Edelyne Mariah Madrigal, 11, was last seen on Sept. 27.

She attended an after-school program, but when her mother went to pick her up around 5:15 p.m., she was nowhere to be found, her family said.

Her family has not heard from her since that day and says she does not have a cell phone.

“I just want her home,” Carol Miranda, Edelyne’s mother, tearfully tells KTLA. “I don’t know if someone’s feeding her. She’s just a kid.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LCwac_0j6e0nCR00
Edelyne Mariah Madrigal in a photo provided by the South Gate Police Department.

Edelyne is described as 5 feet 4 inches tall, weighing 130 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes, according to South Gate Police.

She was last seen wearing a black sweatshirt and blue jeans with black sneakers.

Anyone who may have seen her or has any information is asked to call the South Gate Police Department at 323-563-5436 and reference case DR# 22-09282.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTLA.

Comments / 34

Tanya Guerrero
3d ago

praying she's found! why is this just now being released?

Reply(4)
19
Maria Jimenez
3d ago

I hope that she is okay and she call home , the kids now have no sympathy for their parents or regards for what they go threw I hope she is safe and returns home alive .🙏🙏

Reply
2
Rodney Carter
3d ago

in the name of the Christ 🙏 mae she be found Amen

Reply(7)
14
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
foxla.com

23-year-old arrested for allegedly driving through South LA carnival

LOS ANGELES - A 23-year-old is in custody facing felony hit-and-run charges after allegedly driving a car through a carnival in South Los Angeles Saturday night, but officials said the incident could have been much worse. Steven Weems was trying to evade police officers after they tried to pull him...
NBC Los Angeles

Man Arrested in Connection With 74-Year-Old Neighbor's Death in Whittier

A man in his late 20s remains in custody in connection with the death of a 74-year-old neighbor in Whittier, sheriff's homicide detectives said Sunday. Detectives were sent to the 16100 block of Marlington Drive at 8:45 p.m. Saturday, according to Lt. Hugo Reynaga of the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.
WHITTIER, CA
KTLA.com

Video captures police striking man in Santa Monica

Video shot Saturday night in Santa Monica shows two police officers in a physical struggle with a man on the property of a multi-family apartment complex who they were attempting to arrest. The incident, according to Officer Rudy Flores with the Santa Monica Police Department, occurred just before 6:00 p.m....
SANTA MONICA, CA
KTLA

Man shot to death in L.A.’s Koreatown neighborhood

Police asked the public for help finding a killer after a man was found shot to death on a Koreatown sidewalk early Monday morning. Witnessess reported hearing approximately five gunshots just after 3 a.m. near the intersection of South Normandie Avenue and West 8th Street, the Los Angeles Police Department stated in a news release. […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

Elderly man killed during neighbor dispute in Whittier

One suspect is in custody after an elderly man was found dead following an argument with his neighbor in Whittier on Saturday. Deputies received a call around 6:34 p.m. about a dispute between two neighbors in a Whittier community, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. When deputies arrived, the 74-year-old victim was found […]
WHITTIER, CA
KTLA

2nd person found dead in Ontario wash amid search efforts

A second person was found dead in an Ontario storm basin Monday nearly a week after several people were swept away amid heavy rains, officials announced. The incident occurred Nov. 8, as a powerful rainstorm slammed Southern California and water filled the wash. Anthony Lopez, 63, was among those swept away and found dead that […]
ONTARIO, CA
KTLA

Authorities stand off with hit-and-run suspect in Santa Clarita

A standoff with a hit-and-run suspect in Santa Clarita shut down roads lanes of the 14 Freeway Saturday night. A SigAlert was issued for the northbound lanes of the 14 Freeway at Soledad Canyon, according to the California Highway Patrol, but they were later reopened. CHP says they tried to pull the suspect over but […]
SANTA CLARITA, CA
foxla.com

Animal remains found in car during Palmdale traffic stop

PALMDALE, Calif. - Sheriff's deputies arrested a motorist on suspicion of animal cruelty during a routine traffic stop in Palmdale, authorities said Sunday. A deputy at the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's Palmdale station would not release any details of the arrest, which took place around 11:30 p.m. Friday in the 200 block of Palmdale Boulevard.
PALMDALE, CA
KTLA

1 killed in fiery Malibu crash

One person died in a multi-vehicle crash in Malibu Monday afternoon, officials said. The crash occurred along Pacific Coast Highway and Kanan Dume Road, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. Aerial video from the scene showed a motorcycle next a pickup truck at the intersection, with a badly burned vehicle further up the […]
MALIBU, CA
foxla.com

6 hospitalized after car drives through South LA carnival

LOS ANGELES - Six people were injured after a car drove through a carnival in South Los Angeles Saturday night, according to officials. Reports of the crash came in around 8:20 p.m., according to the Los Angeles Fire Department. At least six people were injured after a car drove through the carnival near the intersection of Trinity Street and East Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard. All of the victims range in age between 30 and 50 years old, according to LAFD.
LOS ANGELES, CA
HeySoCal

3rd suspect in Covina Halloween shooting surrenders at border

The third suspect in a shooting at a Halloween party in an unincorporated area bordering Covina that left two men dead turned himself in to the custody of U.S. Customs and Border Patrol at the Otay Mesa border Thursday. Joel Garcia, 19, surrendered at approximately 11:35 a.m., according to the...
COVINA, CA
KTLA

KTLA

87K+
Followers
14K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

Los Angeles news and live video from Southern California

 https://ktla.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy