Read full article on original website
Related
Marlon Wayans Says Movies Like "White Chicks" Are Needed And Explained Why Jokes Shouldn't Get A Person Canceled
"The best way to grow up is to grow your audience and understand that it doesn't always have to be the raunchy or crazy."
Digital Trends
The best moments in the Star Wars franchise, ranked
Digital Trends offers a full menu of most powerful Star Wars lists: most powerful villains, most powerful heroes, even coolest TIE Fighters (OK, the last one is not strictly most powerful, but I wrote it and it’s really funny.). These lists are great fun, but what we most care...
Digital Trends
1923 teaser: First look at Helen Mirren and Harrison Ford in Yellowstone prequel
During the Yellowstone season 5 premiere, Paramount+ revealed the first teaser trailer for 1923. Acting as a prequel and origin story to Yellowstone, the new series stars Helen Mirren and Harrison Ford and follows a new generation of the Dutton family. Mirren and Ford star as Cara and Jacob Dutton...
Digital Trends
Where to stream The Bad Guys
Everyone loves a good animated movie, and 2022 has given us a plethora of terrific toons for our viewing pleasure: Minions: The Rise of Gru, Turning Red, My Father’s Dragon, DC League of Super-Pets, The Sea Beast…the list goes on and on. Contents. Where is it streaming?. When...
Digital Trends
Disney will bring Andor’s first two episodes to Hulu and ABC
There are certain advantages that come with owning one of the top streaming services, multiple cable channels, and one of the primary broadcast networks. And later this month, Disney is bringing all of its resources to bear for its latest Star Wars series, Andor. To coincide with the first season finale on Wednesday, November 23, Disney will premiere the first two episodes of Andor on Hulu on the same day. The episodes will remain on Hulu through December 7.
Digital Trends
Where to stream the horror movie Smile
Horror movies have always corrupted seemingly innocent things or actions. For instance, after The Exorcist became a global sensation in 1973, no one ever looked at pea soup quite the same way again. Stephen King’s It, both the excellent 1990 mini-series and the two feature films in 2017 and 2019, made clowns even scarier, if that’s possible.
Digital Trends
God of War Ragnarok has much healthier things to say about parenting
As young creatives in entertainment industries get older and have children, more stories about reluctant but caring fathers are popping up in mainstream media. On the film and television side, movies like Logan and shows like The Mandalorian and Obi-Wan fit this mold. Sony has championed this kind of story on the video game front with 2013’s The Last of Us and 2018’s God of War, both stories about complicated dads forced to take care of a child (whether their real kid or a surrogate one). God of War Ragnarok, on the other hand, is more than just a “dad game,” as it has a solid message that anyone can learn from to improve their personal relationships.
Digital Trends
How House of the Dragon saved Game of Thrones’ tarnished legacy
May 19, 2019, is a date branded on the pop culture lexicon. The finale to Game of Thrones, the television phenomenon that single-handedly revitalized the fantasy genre and redefined what “event television” meant, aired to the collective disappointment of millions of fans. The show’s decline in quality had begun in season 7, with some questionable choices happening as far back as season 5, but the trainwreck that was season 8 was beyond words. Consistency went out the window in favor of spectacle, resulting in a rushed season that reduced the world’s greatest tv show into a sad shadow of its former self.
Digital Trends
The Witcher 3’s long-delayed current-gen update launches this December
As promised, CD Projekt Red will release the current-gen update for The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt — Complete Edition this year, on December 14. This update will go live across PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC, and is free to anyone who already owns the game on previous-gen. The...
Here Are 29 Historical Moments From "The Crown" Season 5 Vs. Real Life
Elizabeth Debicki's mannerisms as Princess Diana are so spot on as she re-creates the famous BBC interview from 1995 in The Crown Season 5.
Digital Trends
The English review: an occasionally transcendent Western
Cornelia Locke believes in magic. For that reason, the British aristocrat, as played by Emily Blunt, feels uniquely modern in The English. The new limited series from Hugo Blick, which premieres in the U.S. today on Amazon Prime, opens with a flashforward monologue from Blunt about the power of fate. and its first episode concludes with Cornelia boasting about her star sign (she’s a Scorpio because, of course, she is) and sharing her belief in the magic of the universe. The English’s premiere also makes it clear that Cornelia is a woman on a dangerous mission, a fact that adds a surprising edge to her more eccentric astrological beliefs.
Digital Trends
Even while moving forward, Sonic Frontiers never forgets the series’ past
Throughout my nearly 20 hours of playing through Sonic Frontiers, running through Starfall Islands, and getting to the bottom of Sonic’s friends getting stuck in digital purgatory, I kept getting blasts from the past. The newly released adventure is filled with wonderful callbacks to previous games, both in terms of gameplay and story canon. It may be a brand new “open-zone” game, but it beautifully blends modern open-zone gameplay mechanics with classic side-scrolling ones. Some of the previous Sonic titles have sort of done that before, including Sonic Unleashed, Sonic Colors, and Sonic Forces, but Frontiers stands out in how respectfully it treats the rest of the series.
Digital Trends
Heardle today, November 12: Answer, hints, and help for song of the day (Saturday)
Are you struggling to guess the Heardle for November 12? Would you like some help?. Happy Saturday! Before you get on with your day, do not forget to play Heardle. With the clues below, achieve a victory and keep the good vibes going for the rest of the weekend!. Remember,...
Digital Trends
Namor makes his debut in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, but was he worth the wait?
The highly anticipated Black Panther: Wakanda Forever finally arrived this past weekend, becoming an instant critical and commercial hit right off the bat. Wakanda Forever received positive reviews, with critics praising its emotional impact and significance after Chadwick Boseman’s tragic passing. Some criticism was aimed at the story and third act, but even the film’s few detractors agree that Wakanda Forever has a shining star in Tenoch Huerta’s antagonistic Namor.
Digital Trends
God of War Ragnarok: How to find the Vulture’s Gold treasure
Reuniting with Kratos, Atreus, and Mimir in God of War Ragnarok is an absolute joy. Many players' favorite aspect of the 2018 game was simply traveling around the massive hub area and listening to Mimir's stories. We're glad to see that this aspect returns in the sequel, with even more opportunities to put off your main objective for a while.
Digital Trends
Get ready for Yellowstone season 5 with a recap of what to remember
After a 10-month hiatus, the Dutton family returns to Paramount Network for the fifth season of Yellowstone. The popular drama became the most-watched show on cable and the number-one non-football show in 2021-2022. Ahead of the season 5 premiere, catch up on all of the Dutton family drama in this recap from the Paramount Network.
Digital Trends
All the Marvel Easter eggs in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Director Ryan Coogler and Marvel Studios’ sequel to Black Panther has finally premiered in theaters, giving audiences a spectacular and emotional cinematic tribute to the late Chadwick Boseman. It also adds to the legacy of Black Panther and expands the Marvel Cinematic Universe with its introduction of Riri Williams’ Ironheart, Namor the Sub-Mariner, and the undersea kingdom of Talokan.
Digital Trends
God of War Ragnarok: all Ratatasks and rewards
As pressing a matter that the end of the world (aka Ragnarok) is in God of War Ragnarok, there’s always time to diverge from the main path and do some side activities. The game is a realm-hopping adventure, and essentially every place you visit has something optional you can do. There are main side quests, called Favours, but also smaller objectives you can do throughout your playthrough called Labours.
Digital Trends
Best free Christmas movies on YouTube (November 2022)
Christmas is a beloved holiday for many reasons. It’s full of cookies, presents, and even Mariah Carey. However, there is also an ever-growing selection of movies centered around Christmas. While many of these films are available on streaming services that you have to pay to use, the video-sharing platform YouTube features various Christmas movies that you can watch without having to pay for a subscription. Ads will appear during the films, but that’s a fair tradeoff to watch quality films. And if you’re looking to ring in the holidays early, here are some Christmas movies that you can watch for free on YouTube.
Comments / 0