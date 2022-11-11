ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Birmingham, AL

Flight from Atlanta to California diverted to Birmingham airport after ‘pressurization issues’

By Lee Hedgepeth, Drew Taylor
WKRG News 5
WKRG News 5
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fg7LB_0j6e0YuQ00

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. ( WIAT ) — Delta Airlines Flight 1056 from Atlanta to Santa Ana, California was diverted to Birmingham Thursday afternoon after pressurization issues were reported on the plane, airport authorities have confirmed.

The plane took off from Atlanta at 3:53 p.m. and landed in Birmingham at 4:52 p.m., flight records show. The plane was almost to the Mississippi border before it turned back toward Birmingham.

Student at B.C. Rain accused of assaulting administrator on campus

“Delta flight 1056, scheduled service from Atlanta to Orange County diverted to Birmingham out of an abundance of caution shortly after departure following a potential maintenance issue,” Delta officials said in a statement. “In order to more expeditiously get our customers on their way, an alternate aircraft is being dispatched to Birmingham to continue the remainder of the flight while the original aircraft will be evaluated by maintenance technicians. Nothing is more important than safety and we apologize to our customers for their experience and are working to get them to their final destinations as soon as possible.”

Kim Hunt, vice president of communications for the Birmingham Airport Authority, said the plane landed safely in Birmingham and that no injuries were reported.

All 108 individuals aboard the flight were deplaned, and Delta is working to schedule a replacement flight.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRG News 5.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
AL.com

WVTM 13 Birmingham expanding Sunday anchor team

The NBC station in Birmingham is expanding its Sunday morning newscast with the return of a Birmingham native. WVTM 13 has announced Jarvis Robertson will join the station as an anchor and reporter. Robertson will appear on WVTM 13′s Sunday morning newscasts with co-anchor Magdala Louissaint. He will also report for other newscasts throughout the week.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wvtm13.com

Two women arrested in major drug bust at Birmingham-Shuttlesworth International Airport

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Two women have been arrested and Birmingham Police seized 46 pounds of marijuana Sunday at the Birmingham-Shuttlesworth International Airport. After police uncovered information that a large amount of marijuana was coming into the airport, the Birmingham Police Department Special Enforcement Division’s Vice/Narcotics Unit, and the ALEA Drug Taskforce Region G conducted a drug investigation.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
CBS 42

2 killed in wrong-way crash along I-85 in east Alabama

AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) — Two people killed were killed in a deadly crash along I-85 North in Auburn Sunday night. Auburn police say an initial investigation indicates that the crash happened at 8 p.m. Sunday as the result of one driver traveling in the wrong direction along the interstate, causing a crash near the Moores […]
AUBURN, AL
CBS 42

1 killed, 1 injured in Birmingham crash

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham Police are investigating a crash that left one person dead early Saturday morning. According to authorities, Birmingham Fire and Rescue responded to a two-car accident in the 9000 block of Parkway East around 5:30 a.m. One person was killed after their vehicle caught on fire. The other driver was transported […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
AL.com

46 pounds of marijuana found inside luggage at Birmingham airport; 2 females detained

Nearly 50 pounds of marijuana worth more than a quarter of a million dollars was seized at the Birmingham-Shuttlesworth International Airport. Investigators with the Birmingham Police Department Special Enforcement Division’s Vice and Narcotics Unit, along with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s Region G Drug Enforcement Task Force, carried out the investigation.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wvtm13.com

Alabama artist's work appears in 'Black Panther' sequel

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — A local man is making his movie debut in "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" — without actually being in the film. Some of Larry Allen's beautiful hand-crafted pottery was used in the film. His carefully detailed vessels caught the eye of producers who were on a nationwide search.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
WKRG News 5

WKRG News 5

63K+
Followers
22K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

WKRG News 5 covers breaking news and weather across the entire Gulf Coast from Mobile to Baldwin County, Pensacola to Fort Walton Beach, and even two counties in Mississippi.

 https://WKRG.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy