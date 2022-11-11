ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Jim Cramer Says There's Enough Pain in the Market for the Fed to Slow Rate Hikes

CNBC's Jim Cramer on Monday said that there's enough pain in the market for the Federal Reserve to consider easing its pace of interest rate hikes. Cramer pointed to the layoffs at Amazon and turmoil in other sectors like crypto and software stocks as examples of the Fed's damage. CNBC's...
Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Midday: Oatly, Amazon, Hasbro and More

Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading. Oatly – Shares of the oat-based drinks maker tumbled 12.65% after the company reported a larger-than-expected quarterly loss and revenue that fell short of consensus. Oatly cited China Covid restrictions, production challenges and a stronger U.S. dollar for the weakness in its performance.
Starboard Takes a Stake in Splunk. Here's How the Activist Investor May Help Boost Margins

Business: Splunk is a leading provider of application software that collects and analyzes data from digital systems to help organizations identify security threats and monitor IT infrastructure. The company can take significant amounts of unstructured data from various systems and come up with insights that help alert IT teams to potential failures or breaches.
Sam Bankman-Fried's Alameda Quietly Used FTX Customer Funds for Trading, Say Sources

Alameda Research, a trading firm founded by Sam Bankman-Fried, was trading billions of dollars from FTX accounts and leveraging the exchange's native token as collateral, according to a source. Many employees and outside auditors were unaware that FTX did not have enough money to match customer withdrawals, the source says.
Here's Why It May Take a While for Housing Inflation to Cool Off

The consumer price index reading for October was cooler than expected, fueling hope that inflation may further ease in coming months. However, housing may dampen improvement due to a lag effect related to rent and home prices. Shelter is the biggest part of consumers' budgets and accounts for a third...
Amazon Reportedly Plans to Lay Off About 10,000 Employees Starting This Week

Amazon is planning to lay off approximately 10,000 employees in corporate and technology roles beginning this week, according to a report from The New York Times. The cuts would be the largest in the company's history and would primarily impact Amazon's devices organization, retail division and human resources, according to the report.

