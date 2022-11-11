Under The Dome: The elections are over. Get all your NC analysis here.

Well, so much for the red wave. As I write this newsletter, it’s possible Democrats could enter 2023 having kept control of Congress.

This is News & Observer politics reporter Will Doran. Let’s dive into some post-election analysis.

▪ North Carolina Republicans did their part for the national GOP, sending Rep. Ted Budd to the Senate to replace retiring Sen. Richard Burr . Here is Danielle Battaglia ’s election night rundown . And The Charlotte Observer’s Will Wright has a post-election profile of Budd , who as a member of the U.S. House, was among its most conservative members.

▪ But on the other hand, if Democrats somehow keep the House in addition to the Senate, then it could be North Carolina they have to thank, too. That outcome is unlikely but possible , depending on which way a few still-undecided races around the country end up going.

(Democrats, feel free try out your best Jim Carrey in “Dumb And Dumber ” impression while reading that news.)

So, why should Democrats thank North Carolina for their House results, if Republicans also owe the state thanks for the Senate results?

Remember, we’re a swing state that often channels our inner Walt Whitman :

Do I contradict myself?

Very well then I contradict myself,

(I am large, I contain multitudes.)

Budd won with 50.7% of the vote, and North Carolina’s 14 U.S. House seats split evenly between the two parties, 7-7.

▪ That’s better than the 8-6 GOP split most people were expecting, since Democrat Wiley Nickel beat Republican Bo Hines in District 13, a tossup district centered around Raleigh suburbs like Apex and Clayton.

▪ Check out our profile of Nickel by Avi Bajpai . And for an insightful analysis on why being heavily tied to Donald Trump hurt some Republicans, like Hines, but not others, like Budd, look for an article from Danielle Battaglia and Luciana Perez Uribe Guinassi .

▪ And don’t forget, a 7-7 split isn’t just better for Democrats than 8-6 — it’s way better for Democrats than the 10-4 split Republicans had originally proposed baking into the state’s maps, before the N.C. Supreme Court struck those down as unconstitutionally gerrymandered. That decision was 4-3, purely along party lines from the court’s Democratic majority.

That’s a six-seat swing in favor of Democrats in the U.S. House.

And it’s proof that Democrats spent well when they pumped millions of dollars into the 2016 and 2018 Supreme Court races here. They flipped control of the court in 2016 and grew their lead in 2018, so that Republicans were unable to flip the court in 2020, even when they came roaring back and won every judicial race that year.

And so that brings us to the 2022 N.C. Supreme Court races , which Republicans won Tuesday, flipping the court back to their control. They’ll have a 5-2 majority, thanks to victories from Richard Dietz and Trey Allen, starting in January. Democrats won’t be able to flip it back until the 2028 elections, at the earliest.

And, because of a state law that says court-ordered maps can only be used in one election, Republican state lawmakers will get the chance next year, backed up by their new control of the state’s highest court, to draw all new maps .

Following the money

It’s impossible to predict what a future court might do in a lawsuit that hasn’t even been filed over maps that don’t yet exist. All three Republicans currently on the court said they would’ve let the 10-4 map stand, but it is technically possible that both new Republicans might vote with the court’s Democrats to overturn whatever maps the legislature redraws.

However, there’s a reason pro-Republican redistricting groups dropped millions of dollars getting Dietz and Allen onto the court.

Did you see those ads saying that the court would be “pro-pedophile ” if Democrats won? It was referring to rulings that automatic lifetime GPS tracking of sex offenders sometimes violates the 4th Amendment. The ad was dishonest, since a 2019 ruling specifically said the state could continue lifetime tracking of pedophiles, violent offenders and others with particularly troubling records.

But truthfulness aside, it also wasn’t paid for by groups involved in criminal justice issues.

In reality, nearly all of the money for that ad buy — at least $4.3 million, nearly as much as all the individual candidates spent combined — came from two national Republican groups, GOPAC and the RSLC. RSLC’s Project REDMAP has been heavily invested in Republicans winning as much in the map-drawing process as possible.

So yes, expect new congressional districts to be drawn up next year, giving Republicans a much bigger built-in advantage than this year’s maps — and for any subsequent anti-gerrymandering lawsuits to face a steep uphill battle.

▪ “The GOP will now control NC’s Supreme Court. Does that dash any hope of Leandro funding?” — Speaking of the Supreme Court, T. Keung Hui reports on how a major win for public school advocates — one that could have forced the state legislature to spend hundreds of millions more on K-12 education — could quickly be reversed by the court’s new majority.

▪ “GOP gains more power in NC legislature. What they say about abortion, taxes, schools” — Dawn Baumgartner Vaughan reports on what state lawmakers are planning to do if they are able to override Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper ’s veto in next year’s legislative session.

▪ “Roy Cooper headlines national conference, promising moderate solutions to gun debate” — In case you’re tired of 2022 election stories and want to start on the 2024 parlor games, here is my story about Cooper continuing to grow his national profile, as rumors swirl about whether president Joe Biden will run for a second term.

