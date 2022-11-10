Read full article on original website
MLB
Rays finalize coaching staff with 3 promotions
ST. PETERSBURG -- After losing former bench coach Matt Quatraro and field coordinator Paul Hoover to the Royals, the Rays finalized their Major League coaching staff for next season by filling three vacancies from within. After four years as Tampa Bay’s third-base coach, Rodney Linares was formally named the Rays’...
MLB
Phils eye FA shortstop market, prep to spend big
This story was excerpted from Todd Zolecki's Phillies Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. I imagine you want to talk about Trea Turner. Everybody wants to talk about Turner. From the moment the Phillies declined Jean Segura’s $17...
MLB
Slugger can join list of oldest MVP winners
Winning an MVP Award at any age is a notable accomplishment, but doing so later in one’s career is perhaps more impressive, as a testament to longevity. We’ve looked at the oldest Cy Young Award winners, too. There have been 10 MVP Awards won by players after turning...
MLB
The 13 most electric rookies of 2022
The 2022 MLB rookie class was truly exceptional. Just consider that the article you're about to read covers 13 of the best rookies to grace us with their presence, and you won't see the likes of Riley Greene, C.J. Abrams, Alek Thomas, Bryson Stott, Nolan Gorman, MacKenzie Gore, Vaughn Grissom, Reid Detmers, Vinnie Pasquantino, et cetera.
MLB
The case for each 2022 Rookie of the Year finalist
The 2022 MLB rookie class should go down as one of the best ever, and the six nominees for the Jackie Robinson Rookie of the Year Award are paragons of exactly why. Do you like uber-versatile infielders? We've got one on this list. How about a catcher who looks like...
MLB
Meet the Marlins' new assistant GM
This story was excerpted from Christina De Nicola's Marlins Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. Last week's General Managers Meetings took place in Las Vegas, where front offices convened to get an idea of what other clubs are hoping to achieve this offseason.
MLB
Blue Jays face tough choice behind the plate
This story was excerpted from Keegan Matheson’s Blue Jays Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. The biggest decision facing the Blue Jays this offseason is what they do with their talented trio of young catchers. It’s a...
MLB
Healthy Odorizzi brings experience to Rangers' rotation
ARLINGTON -- An 11-year MLB veteran, Jake Odorizzi knows he’s not the same pitcher he was 10 or even five years ago, whether the difference is strength or endurance or simply his stuff in general. “I think in ways I’m better, and then in ways, you can merge the...
MLB
Kwan finishes third in AL ROY voting
CLEVELAND -- There was no arguing against the fact that Steven Kwan had an incredible rookie season. The only issue for him is that Julio Rodríguez and Adley Rutschman did, too. Kwan came just shy of becoming the first Cleveland player to win the American League Rookie of the...
MLB
Keep an eye on these 5 teams for 2023
The expanded postseason led to some great stories this year, from the Mariners finally ending their postseason drought (21 years) to the Phillies riding their first playoff berth since 2011 all the way to the World Series. But with an expanded postseason brings elevated expectations: With this many teams in the postseason, it’s probably best if your team doesn’t spend too much time on the outside looking in. Playoff droughts of more than two decades like the one Seattle just endured probably shouldn’t happen anymore.
MLB
How will the Guardians attack the offseason?
This story was excerpted from Mandy Bell's Guardians Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. Welcome to the latest edition of the Guardians Newsletter! It may be the offseason, but the fun here doesn’t have to stop. Just a reminder, I’m Mandy Bell and I just wrapped up my fourth season covering Cleveland for MLB.com. OK, let’s get into the good stuff.
MLB
What does future hold for Royals' Rule 5 eligible prospects?
KANSAS CITY -- The Royals have a real roster crunch. The offseason is officially underway after the GM Meetings finished up last week and free agency has begun. On Tuesday, teams have to add Rule 5 Draft-eligible players to the 40-man roster to protect them from being selected by another club next month. Friday is the deadline to tender players a contract for 2023.
MLB
Rutschman finishes as runner-up for AL ROY
Adley Rutschman arrived in the big leagues on May 21 and quickly lived up to the hype, as the 24-year-old switch-hitting catcher had a tremendous rookie season. In fact, it was one of the best in Orioles history. However, it wasn’t quite enough for Rutschman to overtake Mariners phenom Julio...
MLB
Donovan 3rd for ROY after historic year: 'An honor and a blessing'
As expected, Cardinals Gold Glover Brendan Donovan finished a distant third in the race for the NL Jackie Robinson Rookie of the Year Award on Monday. However, the fact that Donovan was even a finalist was a victory considering the climb made by the under-the-radar prospect to become a history-making standout for the Cardinals.
MLB
Donovan finishes 3rd in NL ROY vote
Cardinals Gold Glove utility player Brendan Donovan finished third in the 2022 Jackie Robinson National League Rookie of the Year balloting, behind two Braves players, winner Michael Harris II and runner-up Spencer Strider. Donovan earned 22 points in the Baseball Writers’ Association of America voting announced on Monday. Harris was...
MLB
The best baseball players born on Nov. 14
Who are the best players born on each day of the year? We have a list for every day on the calendar. Here’s a subjective ranking of the top five for Nov. 14:. Schilling was one of the best big-game pitchers in baseball history -- in 19 career postseason starts, the right-hander had a 2.23 ERA and 0.97 WHIP, striking out 120 and walking only 25. He was the MVP of the 1993 National League Championship Series, in which he helped lead the Phillies past the Braves. He was also co-MVP of the 2001 World Series, in which he and Randy Johnson silenced the Yankees' bats in a seven-game victory for the D-backs' first championship.
MLB
J-Rod's debut season culminates in AL ROY Award
SEATTLE -- He boldly played his way onto the Opening Day roster with a Spring Training performance that these parts haven’t seen in years. He added credence to the Mariners’ decision to include him with a historic first season. He was Seattle’s best player in the year that it ended the longest active playoff drought in North American sports. All the while, he emerged as one of the young faces of the game.
MLB
These teams can end their awards droughts
The Baseball Writers Association of America (BBWAA) will hand out its four major end-of-season awards this week, beginning with the AL and NL Rookie of the Year Awards on Monday night. For some teams, having a winner in a certain category will be nothing new. For example, Aaron Judge could...
MLB
Royals add Hoover to Quatraro’s staff as bench coach
KANSAS CITY -- The first piece of manager Matt Quatraro’s coaching staff was added on Monday, when the Royals announced that Paul Hoover was named bench coach for the 2023 season. Hoover, 46, spent the last four seasons as the Major League field coordinator on Kevin Cash’s staff with...
MLB
Chuck Carr, an original Marlin, dies at 55
Chuck Carr, a key member of the Marlins' expansion, recently died at the age of 55. According to family social media posts, the San Bernardino, Calif., native was apparently battling health issues. "We are saddened to hear of the passing of Chuck Carr," the Marlins said in a statement. "One...
