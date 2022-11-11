ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Zacks.com

Zoetis (ZTS) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Miss Estimates

ZTS - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $1.21 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.24 per share. This compares to earnings of $1.25 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -2.42%. A...
Zacks.com

Guild Holdings Company (GHLD) Tops Q3 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

GHLD - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.40 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.25 per share. This compares to earnings of $1.26 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 60%. A...
Zacks.com

Broadmark Realty (BRMK) Misses Q3 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

BRMK - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.12 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.16 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.18 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -25%. A...
Zacks.com

Theravance Biopharma (TBPH) Reports Q3 Loss, Lags Revenue Estimates

TBPH - Free Report) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.21 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.22. This compares to loss of $0.48 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of...
Zacks.com

Targa (TRGP) Stock Rises 4% Despite Q3 Earnings & Sales Lag

TRGP - Free Report) stock has risen 4.2% since its third-quarter results were announced on Nov 3. The positive response came despite the midstream energy infrastructure provider’s third-quarter earnings and sales underperforming the consensus mark. This could be attributed to record volumes in the Permian, NGL transportation and fractionation volumes and the integration of TRGP’s Delaware Basin acquisition, along with successfully bringing in two plants in the Permian Basin safely.
Zacks.com

OneMain Holdings (OMF) Q3 Earnings Top Estimates

OMF - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $1.51 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.23 per share. This compares to earnings of $2.37 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 22.76%. A...
Zacks.com

Monday.com (MNDY) Beats Q3 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

MNDY - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.05 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.53 per share. This compares to loss of $0.26 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise...
Zacks.com

Williams-Sonoma (WSM) to Report Q3 Earnings: What to Expect?

WSM - Free Report) is scheduled to report third-quarter fiscal 2022 results on Nov 17, after the closing bell. In the last-reported quarter, the company’s earnings and revenues surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 9.3% and 5.2%, respectively. On a year-over-year basis, earnings and revenues of this multi-channel specialty retailer of premium quality home products improved 19.4% and 9.7%, respectively.
Zacks.com

MainStreet Bank (MNSB) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates

MNSB - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.97 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.72 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.56 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 34.72%. A...
Zacks.com

Callon (CPE) Shares Gain 5.5% Since Q3 Earnings Beat Estimates

CPE - Free Report) shares have gained 5.5% since it reported strong earnings for the third quarter of 2022. The company reported third-quarter adjusted earnings of $4.04 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4. The bottom line surged from earnings of $2.93 per share reported a year ago.
Zacks.com

Alimera Sciences (ALIM) Reports Q3 Loss, Lags Revenue Estimates

ALIM - Free Report) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.75 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.37. This compares to loss of $0.60 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of...
Zacks.com

AECOM (ACM) Q4 Earnings & Revenue Beat, Gives Solid FY23 Views

AECOM (. ACM - Free Report) reported impressive fourth-quarter fiscal 2022 results. Its earnings and revenues surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate and increased on a year-over-year basis. The company’s strong performance was backed by accelerating organic growth, strong profitability and disciplined capital allocation. Post the results, shares of the...
Zacks.com

Sema4 Holdings Corp. (SMFR) Reports Q3 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates

SMFR - Free Report) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.20 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.19. This compares to loss of $0.43 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of...
Zacks.com

FlexShopper Inc. (FPAY) Reports Q3 Loss, Misses Revenue Estimates

FPAY - Free Report) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.18 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.14. This compares to earnings of $0.05 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -228.57%. A quarter...
Zacks.com

AZUL's Q3 Loss Wider Than Expected, Revenues Miss Estimates

AZUL - Free Report) incurred a loss (excluding $1.52 from non-recurring items) of 72 cents per share (loss of R$1.25) in the third quarter of 2022, wider than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 68 cents. Loss per share, however, narrowed year over year. Total revenues of $835.6...
Zacks.com

Repligen (RGEN) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates

RGEN - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.77 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.68 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.78 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 13.24%. A...
Zacks.com

MoneyGram (MGI) Up Despite Q3 Earnings Miss, Revenues Up Y/Y

MGI - Free Report) have inched up 0.5% since reporting third-quarter 2022 results on Nov 8. Despite an elevated expense level, investors might have been impressed by a gradual recovery of its money transfer revenues, and improved fees and other revenues. Strong contributions from the Global Funds Transfer and Financial Paper Products segments also contributed to the quarterly results.
Zacks.com

MAG Silver (MAG) Lags Q3 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

MAG Silver (. MAG - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.08 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.11 per share. This compares to loss of $0.02 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise...
Zacks.com

What's in the Offing for Advance Auto Parts (AAP) in Q3?

AAP - Free Report) is slated to release third-quarter 2022 results on Nov 15, after the market closes. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the to-be-reported quarter’s earnings per share and revenues is pegged at $3.31 and $2.65 billion, respectively. For the third quarter, the consensus estimate for AAP’s earnings...
Zacks.com

What's in the Offing for Fisker (FSR) This Earnings Season?

FSR - Free Report) is slated to release third-quarter 2022 results on Nov 2, after the closing bell. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the to-be-reported quarter’s loss per share is pegged at 43 cents. For the third quarter, the consensus estimate for FSR’s loss per share has remained constant...

