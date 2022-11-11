ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Troutdale, OR

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kptv.com

Man, 14-year-old boy arrested after armed carjacking in Salem

SALEM, Ore. (KPTV) - Two people, one of them a teenager, were arrested Friday night after an armed carjacking in northeast Salem, according to the police department. Shortly before 10 p.m., officers responded to a report of a vehicle stolen in the 3200 block of Felina Avenue Northeast. Police said the caller reported being approached two males at rifle-point and told to exit their vehicle after they witnessed an assault. The two suspects then fled in the victim’s car.
SALEM, OR
kptv.com

Gresham police searching for suspects who stole vehicle with cat inside

GRESHAM, Ore. (KPTV) - The Gresham Police Department is searching for two suspects following a carjacking early Monday morning. At about 4:14 a.m., officers responded to a report of a robbery with a weapon at Southeast 209th Avenue and Southeast Salmon Street. Police said the victim reported two men, one with a gun, took his vehicle at gunpoint.
GRESHAM, OR
KATU.com

Clark County man shoots relative in argument over car

CLARK COUNTY, Ore. — Police are investigating an incident where a Clark County man shot a male in-law at their home, apparently in an argument over a car. The Clark County Sheriff’s Office and Battle Ground Police Department responded to a 911 report of a disturbance with a weapon at a home in northern Clark County off NE Fern Drive and NE Columbia Tie Rd.
CLARK COUNTY, WA
kptv.com

Clark County man shot after family dispute over car

CLARK COUNTY, Wash. (KPTV) - A man was shot Sunday afternoon in North Clark County after a family dispute. Clark County Sheriff’s Deputies and Battle Ground Police Officers responded to a call of a shooting near Northeast Fern Drive and Northeast Columbia Tie Road at about 3:30 p.m. Todd Spencer, age 66, called 911 and said he shot a 30-year-old man.
CLARK COUNTY, WA
kptv.com

Man arrested after three-hour standoff in Tigard

TIGARD, Ore. (KPTV) - Tigard police arrested a wanted man Saturday evening after a three-hour standoff. The Newberg-Dundee Police department contacted Tigard police with information about a wanted 54-year-old man named Worth Briggs who was believed to be in Tigard. Briggs had a felony warrant out for his arrest for first-degree attempted kidnapping.
TIGARD, OR
kptv.com

Man sentenced to prison for SE Portland blow torch attack

MULTNOMAH COUNTY Ore. (KPTV) – A man who attacked and attempted to rob a Portland DoorDash driver with a blow torch has been sentenced to prison less than a month after the assault, according to the Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office. The D.A.’s Office said the incident happened...
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

Police searching for felony arson suspect

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - The Portland Police Bureau is looking for a felony arson suspect who did not turn himself in. PPB said Jarrid Huber was on pretrial release for a first-degree arson charge from May 25, 2021. He did not turn himself in to law enforcement as required. Huber...
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

Vancouver man arrested after refusing to stop for sergeant

CLARK COUNTY, Wash. (KPTV) - A 22-year-old man was arrested Sunday evening after he refused to stop for a Clark County sergeant who was attempting to pull him over. The sergeant attempted to stop a white Mazda pickup at about 6:48 p.m. near the intersection of Northeast 119th Street and Northeast 117th Avenue. The sheriff’s office said the driver of the vehicle, identified as Jason Tester, of Vancouver, was seen speeding 24 mph over the posted speed limit.
VANCOUVER, WA
kptv.com

2 arrested after exchange of gunfire with officers in Salem

SALEM, Ore. (KPTV) - Two men were arrested, and another got away after a shooting with officers in Salem on Saturday night, according to the Salem Police Department. Police said just before 6:30 p.m. Saturday, officers responded to attempted carjacking at 17th Street Southeast and Hines Street Southeast. When they were investigating, they saw a stolen vehicle taken in a previous carjacking at 18th Street Northeast and Center Street Northeast.
SALEM, OR
KATU.com

Have you seen this person? West Linn Police looking for ID theft subject

PORTLAND, Ore. — West Linn Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying this person. The subject has been taking identities and presenting forged military IDs at banks around the Portland-Metro area. Police say they have obtained thousands of dollars. If you have any information about...
WEST LINN, OR
kptv.com

12-year-old arrested after social media threats towards Salem schools

SALEM Ore. (KPTV) – Salem police officers have arrested a middle-school student in connection to a recent threat made against two Salem schools on social media. According to the Salem Police Department, police dispatch began receiving calls from concerned parents regarding threats made against Parrish and Houck Middle School campuses on Sunday afternoon.
SALEM, OR
kptv.com

62-year-old Monmouth woman dead under ‘suspicious circumstances,’ neighbors shocked and grieving

MONMOUTH Ore. (KPTV) - A 62-year-old Monmouth woman was found dead in her home on Wednesday under “suspicious circumstances,” according to the Monmouth Police Department. Just before 4:30 p.m., police responded to a welfare check at Theresa Hethorn’s home on Yellowstone Drive South. They said they found Hethorn dead inside, but did not release any further information about her death or the investigation.
MONMOUTH, OR
Gresham Outlook

Troutdale shoplifter pleads guilty to attempted murder

Joseph Michael Conn, 49, fired at deputies after fleeing from the Troutdale Outlet Mall.A 49-year-old man has pleaded guilty to four charges related to a Troutdale shoplifting incident that resulted in shots being fired at Multnomah County Sheriff's deputies. Joseph Michael Conn's plea agreement of two counts of first-degree attempted murder, one count of first degree attempted robbery with a firearm and recklessly endangering another person includes a 12.5-year prison sentence, the Multnomah County District Attorney's Office announced Thursday, Nov. 10. His sentencing is scheduled for January of 2023. The incident took place in April when a...
TROUTDALE, OR
kptv.com

‘Hopefully the peace comes back’: Deadly SE Portland shooting leaves neighbors tired, afraid

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A man died in a shooting in the Portland Hazelwood neighborhood early Sunday morning, according to the Portland Police Bureau. Just after 1:30 a.m., police responded to Southeast 122nd Avenue and Southeast Ash Street after reports of gunfire. When they arrived, they found a man with a gunshot wound. He was taken to a hospital, where he died.
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

2 Salem schools threatened on messaging app, police to increase security Monday

SALEM Ore. (KPTV) - Several people in Salem reported on Sunday that they received messages on a social messaging app alleging threats against two area schools for Monday, according to the Salem Police Department. At about 3:30 p.m., several people reported they’d received messages on Snapchat about threats to Parrish...
SALEM, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy