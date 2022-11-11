ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Coastal Georgia bracing as Tropical Storm Nicole makes landfall

By Audrey Washington, WSB-TV
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
 4 days ago
JEKYLL ISLAND, Ga. — Tropical Storm Nicole made landfall in Georgia on Thursday and those along the coast are starting to feel its impacts.

Channel 2′s Audrey Washington was in Jekyll Island where winds were so strong, she had to hold onto something to stay steady on Channel 2 Action News.

The tropical storm made its way through central Florida and made its way to Georgia where Jekyll Island is taking the brunt of its force.

Mark Webb, the island’s chief engineer, says he is worried about erosion.

“I know that we have probably lost about 10 to 12 feet of dunes so far,” he told Washington.

In nearby Brunswick, high winds have already began knocking down trees and rushing water is flooding streets.

While reporting on the storm, Washington watched as a transformer blew.

“We get heavy rain and a load of downpours all day,” resident Woodrow Ellis said.

Ellis says he has lived in the area his whole life and is shocked to see a storm this late in the season.

“It is what it is, now I don’t have to water my grass, look at that. That you Jesus!,” he said.

Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Brian Monahan says gusts up to 40 mph and one to three inches of rain are possible in metro Atlanta. This could lead to scattered tree limbs down and scattered power outages.

