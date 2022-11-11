Read full article on original website
News 12 Connecticut Weather Report
The latest forecast details from News 12 Connecticut
Eyewitness News
Crews preparing for CT’s first snow of the season
TORRINGTON, CT (WFSB) - We’re expecting our first snow of the season Tuesday evening. Plowing companies across the state are getting ready. Eyewitness News talked to James Doyle who is the owner of Innovative Lawn and Landscape. They have about 7-10 plow trucks and machines combined. This time of...
Eyewitness News
VOTE NOW: Are you looking forward to the winter weather?
HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - Are you looking forward to the winter weather? Vote Now in our online poll and watch Channel 3 Eyewitness News for the results.
NBC Connecticut
Wintry Mix, Snow to Develop Tuesday Night in Connecticut
NBC Connecticut First Alert meteorologists are keeping an eye on a wintry mix that will develop Tuesday night into early Wednesday. A winter weather advisory goes into effect Tuesday evening through Wednesday morning for Litchfield County. Some snow, sleet and rain are all likely. Today will be blustery cold. There...
trumbulltimes.com
Wintry mix in Tuesday night could bring up to 2 inches of snow to parts of CT, weather service says
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. The first winter weather event of the season could bring a mix of rain and snow to Connecticut early this week. The wintry mix is expected to fall Tuesday night and into Wednesday morning, according to the National Weather Service. The conditions could produce "hazardous travel conditions, particularly for the Wednesday morning commute," the agency's Albany office said in a bulletin early Monday.
Here’s How You Can Help Connecticut Keep Warm This Winter
It's called "Coats for Connecticut" and it is an easy way to help out your neighbors in need this winter. Large Dave wants a "no heat" November, that may work for him, but there is no denying that the cold temperatures are on the way here. The holiday season is...
connecticutexplorer.com
Are there Bobcats in Connecticut? (We have the answer!)
Within a month of moving to CT, I looked out on my back porch to see a giant wild cat standing on my favorite chair. Not being native to the state, I freaked out – what was it? A mountain lion? A lynx? That led me to research if there are bobcats in Connecticut.
theharlemvalleynews.net
…WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM TUESDAY TO 10 AM EST WEDNESDAY…
…WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM TUESDAY TO 10 AM. * WHAT…Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of. 1 to 3 inches with up to 4 inches possible in the higher. terrain. Ice accumulations of less than one tenth of an inch. expected. * WHERE…Northwestern Connecticut, the...
WTNH.com
This Week in Connecticut: Residents paying for crews to pick up litter
(WTNH) – Every day, people across the state just throw their trash out the window, too lazy to wait to find a proper place to dispose of it. It costs millions of dollars annually to pick up that roadside trash, and residents pay for that. Watch the video above...
Eyewitness News
VIDEO: Crews in Hartford preparing for downed trees
Meteorologist Jill Gilardi is tracking Nicole as the storm continues to move north.
Eyewitness News
Shoreline prepares for the remnants of Nicole
WEST HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - Emergency crews were put on standby to deal with whatever Tropical Depression Nicole may bring to Connecticut. Channel 3 issued an Early Warning Weather Alert for heavy rain gusty winds late Friday and early Saturday. Preparations have been underway in places such as West Haven,...
NHPR
Connecticut's depleted acorn crop will have wide-reaching impact
A humble but key building block of Connecticut’s ecosystem is in short supply this year: acorns. According to the Connecticut Agricultural Experiment Station (CAES), more than 80 wildlife species – everything from mice to bears – depend on acorns as a primary food source before and during winter. But an annual survey of hundreds of oak trees by CAES scientists recently found that Connecticut is suffering from a widespread acorn crop failure.
Eyewitness News
Downed trees reported on roads across the state
(WFSB) - Public works and transportation crews reported down trees and limbs on roads all over the state on Saturday morning. Channel 3′s Early Warning Weather Tracker found limbs on roads in Colchester and Glastonbury. Firefighters closed a road near Route 4 in Harwinton. “There is a tree and...
Brown Daily Herald
Blue State on Thayer to close permanently
After 15 years on Thayer Street, Blue State Coffee will permanently close its doors on Thursday, Nov. 17. A sign in the cafe’s window at 300 Thayer St. read, “This Blue State Coffee cafe is closing permanently as of 5 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 17. Thank you for your patronage and for making us a part of your lives.”
Eyewitness News
Emergency crews called to construction accident in Simsbury
SIMSBURY, CT (WFSB) - Reports of a construction accident in Simsbury prompted a response from emergency personnel. Crews were called to 20 Riley Rd. on Monday morning. Police confirmed that they were called to the scene. However, they did not release any details about what happened. Refresh this page and...
This is Why Silver Sands is the Most Beautiful Beach in Connecticut
This is one of the many reasons I decided to go from a full time to a part time schedule. I found I was always working, if you call what I do for a living "work." But there was something that was missing. I have read and written about Silver...
Hurricane Nicole Leaves Thousands Without Power in Northeastern US
The remnants of Hurricane Nicole are leaving thousands without power across the Northeastern US Saturday morning. As of 7:30 a.m. Saturday morning nearly 4,100 customers across the Connecticut area are still without power. This is around .32 percent of the company, Eversource’s customer base the website notes. Additionally, another power company in the area, United Illuminating reported just under ten outages across Connecticut. Seven of these are located in the New Haven area.
Two Bay State Cities Have Been Deemed “Underrated”
The definition of "underrated": Not rated or valued highly enough. that best describes a pair of cities located in the Bay State's Pioneer Valley. A recent poll by CNN is NOT in agreement with the local public and it's surrounding areas, but we won't keep you in suspense much longer. Drum roll, please: The two cities we are referring to are located east of the Berkshires, Springfield and Northampton. Both vicinities have a bevy of places to visit which can constitute a perfect day trip or weekend getaway.
Missing East Hartford man found dead in Glastonbury
GLASTONBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — A missing 79-year-old man from East Hartford was found dead in Glastonbury on Sunday. Howard Wilmes was reported missing by his family on Saturday, according to police. There are no signs of criminal activity at this time. The Glastonbury Police Department is in charge of the investigation.
Phone found on Line Street in Southampton
A lost phone was dropped off at the Southampton Police Department on Saturday.
