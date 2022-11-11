ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Hartford, CT

Eyewitness News

Crews preparing for CT’s first snow of the season

TORRINGTON, CT (WFSB) - We’re expecting our first snow of the season Tuesday evening. Plowing companies across the state are getting ready. Eyewitness News talked to James Doyle who is the owner of Innovative Lawn and Landscape. They have about 7-10 plow trucks and machines combined. This time of...
CONNECTICUT STATE
NBC Connecticut

Wintry Mix, Snow to Develop Tuesday Night in Connecticut

NBC Connecticut First Alert meteorologists are keeping an eye on a wintry mix that will develop Tuesday night into early Wednesday. A winter weather advisory goes into effect Tuesday evening through Wednesday morning for Litchfield County. Some snow, sleet and rain are all likely. Today will be blustery cold. There...
CONNECTICUT STATE
trumbulltimes.com

Wintry mix in Tuesday night could bring up to 2 inches of snow to parts of CT, weather service says

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. The first winter weather event of the season could bring a mix of rain and snow to Connecticut early this week. The wintry mix is expected to fall Tuesday night and into Wednesday morning, according to the National Weather Service. The conditions could produce "hazardous travel conditions, particularly for the Wednesday morning commute," the agency's Albany office said in a bulletin early Monday.
CONNECTICUT STATE
connecticutexplorer.com

Are there Bobcats in Connecticut? (We have the answer!)

Within a month of moving to CT, I looked out on my back porch to see a giant wild cat standing on my favorite chair. Not being native to the state, I freaked out – what was it? A mountain lion? A lynx? That led me to research if there are bobcats in Connecticut.
CONNECTICUT STATE
Eyewitness News

Shoreline prepares for the remnants of Nicole

WEST HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - Emergency crews were put on standby to deal with whatever Tropical Depression Nicole may bring to Connecticut. Channel 3 issued an Early Warning Weather Alert for heavy rain gusty winds late Friday and early Saturday. Preparations have been underway in places such as West Haven,...
WEST HAVEN, CT
NHPR

Connecticut's depleted acorn crop will have wide-reaching impact

A humble but key building block of Connecticut’s ecosystem is in short supply this year: acorns. According to the Connecticut Agricultural Experiment Station (CAES), more than 80 wildlife species – everything from mice to bears – depend on acorns as a primary food source before and during winter. But an annual survey of hundreds of oak trees by CAES scientists recently found that Connecticut is suffering from a widespread acorn crop failure.
CONNECTICUT STATE
Eyewitness News

Downed trees reported on roads across the state

(WFSB) - Public works and transportation crews reported down trees and limbs on roads all over the state on Saturday morning. Channel 3′s Early Warning Weather Tracker found limbs on roads in Colchester and Glastonbury. Firefighters closed a road near Route 4 in Harwinton. “There is a tree and...
COLCHESTER, CT
Brown Daily Herald

Blue State on Thayer to close permanently

After 15 years on Thayer Street, Blue State Coffee will permanently close its doors on Thursday, Nov. 17. A sign in the cafe’s window at 300 Thayer St. read, “This Blue State Coffee cafe is closing permanently as of 5 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 17. Thank you for your patronage and for making us a part of your lives.”
NEW HAVEN, CT
Eyewitness News

Emergency crews called to construction accident in Simsbury

SIMSBURY, CT (WFSB) - Reports of a construction accident in Simsbury prompted a response from emergency personnel. Crews were called to 20 Riley Rd. on Monday morning. Police confirmed that they were called to the scene. However, they did not release any details about what happened. Refresh this page and...
SIMSBURY, CT
Outsider.com

Hurricane Nicole Leaves Thousands Without Power in Northeastern US

The remnants of Hurricane Nicole are leaving thousands without power across the Northeastern US Saturday morning. As of 7:30 a.m. Saturday morning nearly 4,100 customers across the Connecticut area are still without power. This is around .32 percent of the company, Eversource’s customer base the website notes. Additionally, another power company in the area, United Illuminating reported just under ten outages across Connecticut. Seven of these are located in the New Haven area.
CONNECTICUT STATE
WSBS

Two Bay State Cities Have Been Deemed “Underrated”

The definition of "underrated": Not rated or valued highly enough. that best describes a pair of cities located in the Bay State's Pioneer Valley. A recent poll by CNN is NOT in agreement with the local public and it's surrounding areas, but we won't keep you in suspense much longer. Drum roll, please: The two cities we are referring to are located east of the Berkshires, Springfield and Northampton. Both vicinities have a bevy of places to visit which can constitute a perfect day trip or weekend getaway.
NORTHAMPTON, MA
WTNH

Missing East Hartford man found dead in Glastonbury

GLASTONBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — A missing 79-year-old man from East Hartford was found dead in Glastonbury on Sunday. Howard Wilmes was reported missing by his family on Saturday, according to police. There are no signs of criminal activity at this time. The Glastonbury Police Department is in charge of the investigation.
GLASTONBURY, CT
