ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Nicole’s Impact on West Virginia, Ohio and Kentucky

By Chris Knoll
WOWK 13 News
WOWK 13 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3euHB7_0j6dyL9J00

(WOWK) Storm Tracker 13 Meteorologists forecast major changes heading to the tristate area ahead of tropical storm Nicole.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jGY4Y_0j6dyL9J00
Predictor Rain Friday Afternoon

Remnants of Tropical Storm Nicole will pass through West Virginia, Ohio and Kentucky overnight. Rain showers will start to pop up around 2am, and thunderstorms will start to form in the region around 4am. Locally there will be a few dry periods but expect moderate to heavy rain showers all day. In addition to see warm tropical air move in a cold front will push through during the afternoon and evening hours. This front will cause the storms to intensify, and we will see the heaviest rain fall for the later parts of the day. The heaviest rain from Nicole will clear up by Saturday morning.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qjbf9_0j6dyL9J00
Predictor Rain Totals Present to 2pm Saturday

Most of the region will see between 1-2 inches of rain, but some areas will see up to 3 inches. Southeastern Ohio will be the most impacted, but Appalachians will also see heavy rainfall for the end of the day Friday. No flood watches or warnings have been issued, but we will see localized flooding in areas that see more than 3 inches of rain.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=405ggq_0j6dyL9J00
Predictor Wind Gusts 2pm Friday

With the heavier rain showers and thunderstorms gusty winds will also return. The strongest winds will be further east, but still 20+ mph winds will be common with the rain.

Highs for Friday will still be warm around the mid to upper 60s thanks to the warm tropical moisture. After the cold front pass for Saturday highs will drop close to 20 degrees across the board into the 40s. Cold temperatures will continue through the weekend and into next week.

For the most up-to-date day weather information and forecasts download our StormTracker13 weather app by clicking the link below!

When SEVERE WEATHER strikes, seconds matter. Download the StormTracker 13 App Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOWK 13 News.

Comments / 2

Related
WOWK 13 News

How Cold were West Virginia, Ohio, and Kentucky this Weekend?

(WOWK) — We saw a very cold weekend in the tristate area with high temperatures in the 30s on Sunday as frigid conditions blasted most of the lower 48. Here’s how our weekend high temperatures compare to other cities in the US. Yesterday Anchorage, Alaska is currently experiencing a track of warmer than normal conditions […]
CHARLESTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

Rain and Snow Moving into West Virginia, Kentucky and Ohio

(WOWK) — Cold northerly winds gave us a cold weekend in the Mountain State, and colder temperatures will be sticking around for next week. Storm Tacker 13 Meteorologists say the colder weather and below freezing low temperatures means we could see some more snow flurries with the next system. Our predictor shows the next system […]
KENTUCKY STATE
ocj.com

Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast, November 14, 2022

High pressure settles in over the state today, and that should give us better potential for sunshine. However, even with the sun, we are solidly in a cold air mass that will not get much warmer through the rest of the week. Clouds build over the state tomorrow, and moisture...
OHIO STATE
wataugaonline.com

NWS Hazardous Weather Outlook for Monday November 14, 2022

NCZ001-002-018-VAZ007-009>020-022>024-WVZ042>044-507-151200- Ashe-Alleghany NC-Watauga-Tazewell-Smyth-Bland-Giles-Wythe-Pulaski- Montgomery-Grayson-Carroll-Floyd-Craig-Alleghany VA-Bath-Roanoke- Botetourt-Rockbridge-Mercer-Summers-Monroe-Eastern Greenbrier- 421 AM EST Mon Nov 14 2022. This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for northwest North Carolina,. southwest Virginia, west central Virginia and southeast West. Virginia. .DAY ONE…Today and tonight. There is a low probability for widespread hazardous weather. .DAYS TWO THROUGH SEVEN…Tuesday...
VIRGINIA STATE
WOWK 13 News

Harvard business students taking a tour across West Virginia

BUCKHANNON, W.Va. (WBOY) — A group of Harvard business students is taking a whirlwind tour of West Virginia learning about the Mountain State economy. Twenty-three students and one faculty member arrived yesterday for a field trip or trek. Their trek made a stop in Buckhannon early Friday morning to have breakfast with the West Virginia […]
BUCKHANNON, WV
WPXI Pittsburgh

Scattered snow throughout western Pennsylvania Sunday

PITTSBURGH — Temperatures are freezing this morning. A westerly flow will help it to feel like the 20s, and the wind chill this afternoon will be in the low 30s. Snow will be scattered throughout western Pennsylvania this morning and isolated this afternoon. A few flakes are possible for the Steelers game, but conditions will be mostly cloudy and cold. Dress warmly as you are out and about today.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WOWK 13 News

Ohio school board votes on amended LGBTQ+ resolution

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio Board of Education’s executive committee voted in favor Monday to move forward a resolution that could reject proposed federal protections for LGBTQ+ students. The committee voted 5-2 to move forward with an amendment to a resolution that opponents say could harm LGBTQ+ youth in the state. With the executive committee’s vote, […]
OHIO STATE
KISS 106

How Firefighters Are Battling Eastern Kentucky Wildfires

The effects of the tornado outbreak on December 10, 2021 have been felt well into 2022. Eastern Kentucky was devastated this summer by catastrophic flooding. And now that same region is dealing with wildfires. EASTERN KENTUCKY WILDFIRES. It's been a very rough year, and the weather has not been an...
KENTUCKY STATE
WOWK 13 News

WOWK 13 News

51K+
Followers
15K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

13 News is the West Virginia Broadcasters Association's Station of the Year and serves the Tri-State area with in-depth news coverage at wowktv.com.

 https://www.wowktv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy