Maine State

wabi.tv

Former Secretary of State appointed to Maine State Auditor

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Former Secretary of State Matt Dunlap has been appointed to the position of Maine State Auditor. Senate President Troy Jackson says Dunlap will replace Jacob Norton who resigned as State Auditor earlier this year. Dunlap was originally elected to the position by the legislature in December...
penbaypilot.com

Chief Justice says Maine’s justice system is “failing”

Maine’s top judge on Wednesday said the state’s justice system is failing people in the criminal and civil courts and implored lawyers to assist in the defense of the state’s poor. Chief Justice Valerie Stanfill and the director of indigent public defense, Justin Andrus, laid out an...
Maine Campus

The 2022 midterm election results and their implications for Mainers

On Tuesday, Nov. 8, the 2022 midterm election resulted in the notable re-election of Governor Janet Mills in the state of Maine. Mills was not the only Democratic candidate who found success in last week’s election, as Chellie Pingree maintained her seat in the U.S. House of Representatives. Locally, Democrat Mike Tipping was also successful in defeating Eric Rojo in the District 8 state senate race.
The Center Square

Maine sawmill featured in governor's race to expand

(The Center Square) – A Maine saw mill that was a flash point between incumbent Gov. Janet Mills and her Republican rival Paul LePage, over claims it would be shut down, has now announced plans to dramatically expand its operations. Sappi North America announced last Thursday, it has approved a $418 million capital project to convert the paper operations at the Somerset Mill in Skowhegan, which employs about 700 workers. The company says the move is aimed at expanding its portfolio of packaging and specialty...
mainepublic.org

Ranked-choice runoff to decide 2nd District race on Tuesday

The official winner of Maine Second Congressional District race is expected to be announced on Tuesday following the second ranked-choice runoff for the seat in four years. As in 2018, Democrat Jared Golden is expected to emerge as the winner over Republican former Congressman Bruce Poliquin during Tuesday’s ranked-choice tabulation. The Democratic incumbent enters Tuesday's ranked-choice runoff with a more than 10,000-vote advantage over Poliquin after failing to garner more than 50 percent of the vote during the initial tally. But the second-choice preferences of independent Tiffany Bond’s supporters will likely push Golden over the finish line and allow him to serve a third term.
Washington Examiner

Backers of Maine public utility plan eye 2023 ballot

(The Center Square) – Maine voters could get a chance to weigh in on whether they want the state to replace its two largest power companies with a consumer-owned utility. A coalition of consumer advocates have turned in more than 80,000 signatures from Maine voters to the secretary of state's office to put a referendum on the November 2023 ballot, asking voters to approve the creation of a nonprofit utility to replace the state’s two largest utility companies.
J.R. Heimbigner

$850 payment coming to many residents

photo of money and envelopePhoto by Pixabay (Creative Commons) The state government knows how hard inflation is hitting the state of Maine right now. Because of this challenge, Governor Mills is giving more than 729.3 million dollars back to the taxpayers of Maine a one-time payment $850.
102.9 WBLM

Maine State Police Make Arrest in 26-Year-Old Cold Case

It has taken nearly three decades, but the Maine State Police have made an arrest in connection with a sexual assault from 1996. According to a press release from the Maine Department of Public Safety, Maine State Police investigators arrested 56-year-old Jason Follette of Gouldsboro on November 9, 2022. Detectives...
The Maine Monitor

70s in November? What fall warming means for Maine

A map from UMaine's Climate Reanalyzer tool shows the difference in sea surface temperatures on Nov. 6, 2022 compared to a 1970-2000 baseline. The dark red in the North Atlantic represents an anomaly of 4-6 degrees Celsius. Editor’s Note: The following story first appeared in The Maine Monitor’s free environmental...
fallriverreporter.com

Massachusetts ranked one of the safest states in the country; northeast has 6 of top 10

BOSTON – With every new headline about a mass shooting, terrorist attack, hate crime or natural disaster, many of us fear for our safety and that of our loved ones. 15,200 have died from gun violence this year. In the past few years, the COVID-19 pandemic has also become one of Americans’ biggest safety concerns with 204,000 Americans having died from COVID-19.
whdh.com

Police: Maine man charged after going 137 mph on I-95 in NH

GREENLAND, N.H. (WHDH) - A 20-year-old Maine man is facing criminal charges after police say he was caught going 137 mph on Interstate 95 in Greenland, New Hampshire early Saturday morning. A trooper patrolling the area spotted a 2021 Nissan Armada speeding along the highway. After initiating a traffic stop,...
