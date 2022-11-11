The official winner of Maine Second Congressional District race is expected to be announced on Tuesday following the second ranked-choice runoff for the seat in four years. As in 2018, Democrat Jared Golden is expected to emerge as the winner over Republican former Congressman Bruce Poliquin during Tuesday’s ranked-choice tabulation. The Democratic incumbent enters Tuesday's ranked-choice runoff with a more than 10,000-vote advantage over Poliquin after failing to garner more than 50 percent of the vote during the initial tally. But the second-choice preferences of independent Tiffany Bond’s supporters will likely push Golden over the finish line and allow him to serve a third term.

MAINE STATE ・ 4 HOURS AGO