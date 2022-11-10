ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rapid Reaction: Northwestern defeats Penn 63-55 in its home opener

EVANSTON, Ill. — After a crushing blowout on the road, Northwestern (1-1, 0-0 B1G) put on a reassuring performance at home, beating Penn (1-1, 0-0 Ivy) 63-55. Joe McKeown’s squad had a balanced scoring attack throughout the afternoon. Courtney Shaw led the way with 12 points on 5-of-8 shooting and eight rebounds. Kaylah Rainey added 11 points and four assists, while Paige Mott, Sydney Wood and Caileigh Walsh each had nine points.
Northwestern - Minnesota 2022 Predictions

The last time Northwestern and Minnesota squared off, the Golden Gophers provided all of the tricks and no treats for the home side before Halloween 2021. With this year’s matchup closer to Thanksgiving, UMN may still hold the leg up in this series — especially given its experience in 30-degree weather. Our writers are, yet again, unanimous in their game picks for Saturday’s clash.
Stock Up, Stock Down from Northwestern’s demoralizing loss to Minnesota

After playing one of the top teams in the country close last week, Northwestern took a step back in Minneapolis, falling 31-3 to the Golden Gophers. Similar to last season’s matchup, Minnesota ran all over the Northwestern defense, tallying over 250 yards on the ground. The Northwestern offense also struggled, and Brendan Sullivan and Ryan Hilinski both exited the game with injuries. See whose stock went up and down in a day where the ‘Cats could not find many positives.
