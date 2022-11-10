Read full article on original website
Republicans enjoy red wave in Iowa, not in DC
We all know elections have consequences. They will in Iowa, Illinois and the federal government. Host Jim Niedelman talks about that with Iowa Republican Party Chair Jeff Kaufmann and former Scott County Democratic Party Chair Elesha Gayman. They share their thoughts on what surprised them about the election, whether Iowa...
Republican candidate for state auditor plans to ask for recount
Iowa City Police are doing their part in a city-wide effort to help those in crisis by increasing the visibility of a new hotline to help. Bob and Joan with Culver's Greenhouse joins us to talk about how to keep trees healthy through the next year. Veterans Day Ceremony held...
Error discovered in Scott County count; ballots being recounted
Around 5:30 p.m. on Thursday Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate tweeted that Scott County had discovered an error in the tabulation of absentee ballot numbers. Pate has issued an administrative recount for those absentee ballots. It is not yet known how many ballots could be involved in the recount...
What went wrong with vote count in Warren, Des Moines counties
INDIANOLA, IOWA — Two counties now have to recount certain precincts due to different technical errors on Election Day. Several statewide races were bouncing back and forth with razor thin margins late Tuesday night which pushed some results back into Wednesday. Part of the problem was with the two counties that Secretary of State Paul Pate said via Twitter would need an administrative recount.
Missing ballots found in New Jersey county
The missing ballots from four voting districts in New Jersey were found on Thursday at the Mercer County Board of Elections, where they had been sitting since Election Day. Ballots were found from three districts in Princeton and one in Robbinsville, which officials earlier said were lost after being shuttled from the voting place to the election board. Paper ballots had to be used after a software glitch rendered the Dominion electronic voting machines unusable.
Recount scheduled for Tuesday in Scott County due to absentee ballot count error
SCOTT COUNTY, Iowa — Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate has called for a recount in Scott County after an error in the counting of absentee ballots was found, according to a post published to his Twitter and Facebook accounts. In the post, Sec. Pate revealed that a mistake...
Local election results Update
As expected, Republicans had a huge night in state and local elections. Incumbent Republican Kim Reynolds trounced Democrat Deidre DeJear to earn four more years as Governor. Republican Senator Charles Grassley has been reelected to another six-year term after the 89-year-old defeated Democrat Michael Franken 56 to 43%. Congressional races...
Ballot recounts for Des Moines, Warren, Linn counties completed
Technical difficulties led to several counties recounting ballots all across the state and as of Thursday three of the recounts have been completed.
Republican candidates sweep the 2022 Scott County Board of Supervisors election
Republican candidates Jean Dickson, Ross Paustian and incumbent John Maxwell won the 2022 Scott County Board of Supervisors election, defeating Democratic candidates Joseph Miller, Jazmin Newton and incumbent Brinson Kinzer to fill the three available seats. Candidates vying for a Scott County Board of Supervisors seat are elected at large,...
Iowa Secretary of State calls for ballot recount in two counties
This is a developing story. Check back for updates. Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate called for a recount of votes in Warren County and Des Moines County. Pate tweeted at 12:24 a.m. on Wednesday that he is requesting the counties to conduct administrative recounts of ballots. As of Pate’s...
Cosmetology school and individual Iowa professionals face sanctions
The Davenport campus of Iowa's Capri College. (Photo via Google Earth) State licensing boards are pursuing action against an Iowa cosmetology school accused of professional incompetence and negligence, as well as individuals accused of ethical violations or fraud. In one of the cases, the Iowa Board of Behavioral Science has...
Recounts completed for Des Moines, Warren counties following 'technical difficulties'
DES MOINES, Iowa — Iowans in Warren, Des Moines and Linn counties have unofficial election results from Tuesday night after Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate said the counties experienced "technical problems." Pate called on Des Moines and Warren counties to conduct administrative recounts as soon as possible. A...
Election 2022: Results from Muscatine County
Following are the Muscatine County election results as of 12:07 a.m. on Wednesday, November 9, 2022, per muscatinecountyiowa.gov:.
She was ‘the beating heart of the Knox County Democratic party.’ Remembering Christine Winick
Christine Eik Winick, for many years considered the beating heart of the Knox County Democratic party, died on Saturday, Nov. 5 at her Galesburg home following a short illness. She was 71. Winick served as chair of the Knox County Democratic Party and briefly served as the Commiteewoman for the...
Iowa’s Only ‘Island City’ is a Must Visit
When thinking of the state of Iowa, cities on islands aren't exactly the first thing that come to mind. But there is one island city in the Hawkeye State that you'll definitely want to put on your bucket list. There are plenty of great American cities and towns that are...
Does A White Bag Tied To A Disabled Car Mean HELP ME In The State Of Iowa?
The holiday season means people will be traveling a lot to see friends and family to celebrate. But some people will be traveling alone this holiday season and if you are one of those people, make sure you have plastic bags to place on your mirrors for your safety. Someone...
Communitywide survey reveals possible structure of Davenport schools
DAVENPORT, Iowa. (KWQC) - Communitywide survey reveals possible structure of Davenport schools, which drew more than 4,400 responses. “This survey was utilized as a planning survey for the district,” Superintendent TJ Schneckloth said, “It helps us at a fork in the road with which pathway we’re going to choose and its gonna, the board has made a commitment to utilize data and input from the community to move forward, so this is one of the very key components to that.”
QC Teacher Of The Week: Von Danielson At Madison Elementary In Muscatine
It's the Fall 2022 semester and we are heading out to schools with our awesome program with Nothing Bundt Cakes to honor and reward our awesome Quad Cities teachers and educators. It's called QC Teacher of the Week and we are so excited to announce this week's teacher of the week!
The fifth quarter: Resilient Hawkeyes keep pushing forward
IOWA CITY — Five things to think about following the Iowa football team's 24-10 victory over Wisconsin on Saturday:. Resilient bunch, this Iowa football team. From 3-4 and coping with a 54-10 loss at Ohio State to winning three straight games and playing their way back into the Big Ten West Division title hunt, the Hawkeyes bought into the notion that they were competing in a marathon and not a sprint and have kept on working.
