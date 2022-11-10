ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Davenport, IA

ourquadcities.com

Republicans enjoy red wave in Iowa, not in DC

We all know elections have consequences. They will in Iowa, Illinois and the federal government. Host Jim Niedelman talks about that with Iowa Republican Party Chair Jeff Kaufmann and former Scott County Democratic Party Chair Elesha Gayman. They share their thoughts on what surprised them about the election, whether Iowa...
IOWA STATE
KCRG.com

Republican candidate for state auditor plans to ask for recount

Iowa City Police are doing their part in a city-wide effort to help those in crisis by increasing the visibility of a new hotline to help. Bob and Joan with Culver's Greenhouse joins us to talk about how to keep trees healthy through the next year. Veterans Day Ceremony held...
IOWA CITY, IA
ourquadcities.com

Error discovered in Scott County count; ballots being recounted

Around 5:30 p.m. on Thursday Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate tweeted that Scott County had discovered an error in the tabulation of absentee ballot numbers. Pate has issued an administrative recount for those absentee ballots. It is not yet known how many ballots could be involved in the recount...
SCOTT COUNTY, IA
ourquadcities.com

What went wrong with vote count in Warren, Des Moines counties

INDIANOLA, IOWA — Two counties now have to recount certain precincts due to different technical errors on Election Day. Several statewide races were bouncing back and forth with razor thin margins late Tuesday night which pushed some results back into Wednesday. Part of the problem was with the two counties that Secretary of State Paul Pate said via Twitter would need an administrative recount.
DES MOINES COUNTY, IA
Washington Examiner

Missing ballots found in New Jersey county

The missing ballots from four voting districts in New Jersey were found on Thursday at the Mercer County Board of Elections, where they had been sitting since Election Day. Ballots were found from three districts in Princeton and one in Robbinsville, which officials earlier said were lost after being shuttled from the voting place to the election board. Paper ballots had to be used after a software glitch rendered the Dominion electronic voting machines unusable.
MERCER COUNTY, IL
KCJJ

Local election results Update

As expected, Republicans had a huge night in state and local elections. Incumbent Republican Kim Reynolds trounced Democrat Deidre DeJear to earn four more years as Governor. Republican Senator Charles Grassley has been reelected to another six-year term after the 89-year-old defeated Democrat Michael Franken 56 to 43%. Congressional races...
Sioux City Journal

Republican candidates sweep the 2022 Scott County Board of Supervisors election

Republican candidates Jean Dickson, Ross Paustian and incumbent John Maxwell won the 2022 Scott County Board of Supervisors election, defeating Democratic candidates Joseph Miller, Jazmin Newton and incumbent Brinson Kinzer to fill the three available seats. Candidates vying for a Scott County Board of Supervisors seat are elected at large,...
SCOTT COUNTY, IA
Daily Iowan

Iowa Secretary of State calls for ballot recount in two counties

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate called for a recount of votes in Warren County and Des Moines County. Pate tweeted at 12:24 a.m. on Wednesday that he is requesting the counties to conduct administrative recounts of ballots. As of Pate’s...
IOWA STATE
Corydon Times-Republican

Cosmetology school and individual Iowa professionals face sanctions

The Davenport campus of Iowa's Capri College. (Photo via Google Earth) State licensing boards are pursuing action against an Iowa cosmetology school accused of professional incompetence and negligence, as well as individuals accused of ethical violations or fraud. In one of the cases, the Iowa Board of Behavioral Science has...
IOWA STATE
voiceofmuscatine.com

Election 2022: Results from Muscatine County

Following are the Muscatine County election results as of 12:07 a.m. on Wednesday, November 9, 2022, per muscatinecountyiowa.gov:. Kassidy Watson-Perry is a 24-year-old multimedia creator currently residing in North Carolina. A creatively driven individual since she was a youngster, Kassidy is a 2021 honors graduate of Elizabeth City State University where she received her Bachelor of Arts in Digital Media Arts. During her time there, she gained extensive insight into the world of mass media including but not limited to radio and film/television. In addition, she explored the versatile world of digital marketing and public relations. She considers herself a jack of all trades. She has received numerous accolades for her freelance work in writing, video production, photography, and graphic design which she practices in her spare time. Her coursework has ranged from Technical Writing, to Social Media Analysis, to Broadcast Journalism. Kassidy currently works for JAM Media Solutions LLC as a content provider for company-owned media outlets OBX Today and Voice of Muscatine.
MUSCATINE COUNTY, IA
KWQC

Communitywide survey reveals possible structure of Davenport schools

DAVENPORT, Iowa. (KWQC) - Communitywide survey reveals possible structure of Davenport schools, which drew more than 4,400 responses. “This survey was utilized as a planning survey for the district,” Superintendent TJ Schneckloth said, “It helps us at a fork in the road with which pathway we’re going to choose and its gonna, the board has made a commitment to utilize data and input from the community to move forward, so this is one of the very key components to that.”
DAVENPORT, IA
Sioux City Journal

The fifth quarter: Resilient Hawkeyes keep pushing forward

IOWA CITY — Five things to think about following the Iowa football team's 24-10 victory over Wisconsin on Saturday:. Resilient bunch, this Iowa football team. From 3-4 and coping with a 54-10 loss at Ohio State to winning three straight games and playing their way back into the Big Ten West Division title hunt, the Hawkeyes bought into the notion that they were competing in a marathon and not a sprint and have kept on working.
IOWA CITY, IA

