The Basalt High School football season came to an end on Saturday with a 41-7 loss at Eaton in the quarterfinals of the Class 2A state playoffs. The No. 2-seeded Reds, the two-time defending state champion, jumped all over the No. 7-seeded Longhorns from the start. Eaton led 7-0 less than two minutes into the game and never looked back, taking a 28-0 lead into the second quarter.

BASALT, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO