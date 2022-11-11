Michigan won two games last week and moved up two spots in the AP poll as a result. The Wolverines are up to No. 20 in Monday’s Associated Press men’s basketball poll, the first in-season rankings for 2022-23. The rise was in conjunction with Tennessee plummeting from 11 to 22 and Villanova falling out of the poll after checking in at 16 in the preseason edition.

ANN ARBOR, MI ・ 7 HOURS AGO