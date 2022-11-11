Read full article on original website
State Farm Champions Classic on 11/15Adrian HolmanIndianapolis, IN
Mason History Program to Discuss 19th Century TransportationMason 48854Mason, MI
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 10 Ohio State goaltending struggles, Buckeyes swept by Michigan StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 10 Ohio State returns to Big Ten play in set with Michigan StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State sweeps weekend seriesThe LanternColumbus, OH
MLive.com
Michigan State has ‘narrow focus’ while one win from becoming bowl eligible
EAST LANSING – The outlook for Michigan State is clear – win one more game and the season will be extended. The Spartans (5-5, 3-4 Big Ten) need one victory in the final two weeks of the regular season to become bowl eligible and host Indiana (3-7, 1-6) on Saturday (noon, BTN) in East Lansing.
MLive.com
Michigan basketball rises in AP poll after 2-0 start
Michigan won two games last week and moved up two spots in the AP poll as a result. The Wolverines are up to No. 20 in Monday’s Associated Press men’s basketball poll, the first in-season rankings for 2022-23. The rise was in conjunction with Tennessee plummeting from 11 to 22 and Villanova falling out of the poll after checking in at 16 in the preseason edition.
MLive.com
After injury, Illinois star Chase Brown ‘trending in right direction’ for Michigan
Like Michigan, Illinois has a star running back who wears No. 2. Illinois head coach Bret Bielema is hopeful he’ll be on the field at Michigan Stadium on Saturday. Chase Brown, who has the most rushing yards in the country -- Michigan’s Blake Corum is third -- left this past Saturday’s game with an apparently lower leg injury in the final minute.
MLive.com
Michigan State planning for ‘a lot more’ Jaden Akins starting Tuesday vs. Kentucky
EAST LANSING – We’ve seen Jaden Akins on the court in Michigan State’s first two games of the season. But according to Tom Izzo, we haven’t seen the true version of the Spartans sophomore guard that teammates and coaches saw all summer. Akins missed eight weeks...
MLive.com
Michigan State vs. Indiana kickoff time announced
Make it back-to-back early kickoffs at home for Michigan State. The Spartans (5-5, 3-4 Big Ten) host Indiana (3-7, 1-6) on Saturday, Nov. 19 in a game that will start at noon and be broadcast by BTN, it was announced Sunday morning. It will be the second straight noon start...
MLive.com
Michigan State vs. #4 Kentucky basketball prediction for NCAAB on 11/15
Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to MLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. The Michigan State Spartans and Kentucky Wildcats will face off at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in the Champions Classic this Tuesday night, and our experts...
MLive.com
Jim Harbaugh offers thoughts, prayers to Virginia football program
ANN ARBOR -- While the entire college football community is mourning what happened on the University of Virginia campus on Sunday night, the tragedy hit close to home for one current Michigan football player. Olu Oluwatimi, a starting offensive lineman in his first season with Michigan, transferred from Virginia last...
MLive.com
4-star LB Jayvant Brown commits to Michigan State
A day after Michigan State picked up a win on the field, it scored one in recruiting. Jayvant Brown, a 2023 four-star linebacker from St. Thomas Aquinas High School in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., announced his commitment to the Spartans via Twitter on Sunday night. Brown took an unofficial visit to...
MLive.com
Snap counts, PFF grades: Michigan State’s running back duo is back
EAST LANSING – We hadn’t really decided what to call Michigan State’s running back duo of Jalen Berger and Jarek Broussard – fire and ice? The two JBs? – before they faded from the spotlight. Berger and Broussard struggled through the middle of Michigan State’s...
MLive.com
Skyline All-American Harper Murray named Michigan Miss Volleyball
ANN ARBOR – Harper Murray helped transform Ann Arbor Skyline’s volleyball program into one of the best in the state and now the superstar athlete is being recognized for her contributions. The Nebraska commit and No. 1 volleyball player in the 2023 class was named Miss Volleyball by...
MLive.com
Michigan State remains without suspended players, other starters and key depth vs. Rutgers
EAST LANSING – Michigan State is playing at home for the first time in nearly a month and will be shorthanded again. The Spartans (4-5, 2-4 Big Ten) host Rutgers (4-5, 1-5) on Saturday (noon, BTN) and remain without eight players suspended indefinitely along with other starters and key depth.
MLive.com
Michigan State continues late push while keeping bowl hopes alive
EAST LANSING – The last time Michigan State was at home, a double-overtime win against Wisconsin snapped an ugly four-game losing streak. That was Oct. 15 and, playing in East Lansing for the first time in a month, the Spartans won 27-21 against Rutgers on Saturday. It was their third victory in the last four games to continue a late surge after a disappointing first half of the season.
MLive.com
Nebraska coach saw some of SEC’s best teams up close, believes Michigan would hang
ANN ARBOR -- Nebraska interim head coach Mickey Joseph was an assistant at LSU for five years, including when the Tigers went 15-0 and won the national championship in 2019. After seeing this year’s Michigan team up close on Saturday, he believes the Wolverines possess similar traits. Michigan pounded...
MLive.com
How to watch Michigan State vs. Rutgers: Live stream, TV channel, kickoff time
After getting some new life with a road upset win over a ranked Illinois team, Michigan State enters mid-November in the hunt for a bowl game. Visit MLive’s Betting Home for latest odds & sportsbook promos. The Spartans need to win two of their last three games of the...
MLive.com
Why Flavor Flav was on the sidelines for Michigan football
ANN ARBOR -- Ronnie Bell had just caught a touchdown to extend Michigan’s lead over Nebraska midway through the second quarter. The first person he slapped hands with? Flavor Flav, of course. Wait, what? The rapper and Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee was on the Michigan Stadium...
MLive.com
Overheard outside Michigan State’s locker room: Nothing left to lose and high character
EAST LANSING – Make that two straight victories for Michigan State. The Spartans (5-5, 3-4 Big Ten) won 27-21 at home against Rutgers (4-6, 1-6) on Saturday to move to .500 on the season. They now need to win one of the last two games in the regular season to become bowl eligible.
MLive.com
Michigan State leaves San Diego encouraged despite loss to Gonzaga
CORONADO, Calif. – Had Tyson Walker not slipped, Michigan State might have left Southern California with everything it wanted. The Spartans had a memorable experience playing a game aboard an aircraft carrier and learning more about the military on Veteran’s Day. They proved they can play toe-to-toe with...
MLive.com
Overheard outside the Michigan State locker room: A last-play slip but an ‘unbelievable night’
CORONADO, Calif. – Michigan State came one point and one last-second shot away from a massive upset against the No. 2 team in the country. A Jaden Akins shot missed at the buzzer as the Spartans fell, 64-63, aboard the USS Abraham Lincoln on Friday night near San Diego.
MLive.com
What to know about No. 1 Dexter football’s semifinal clash with No. 4 GR Forest Hills Central
ANN ARBOR – After a dominant win over Midland in the Division 2 regional final game, Dexter’s football team is one win away from playing for a state championship. The Dreadnaughts dominated Midland 42-7 on Friday to earn the right to play in the D2 state semifinals against Grand Rapids Forest Hills Central on Saturday at 1 p.m. at Portage Northern High School.
MLive.com
Miss Volleyball award emotional achievement for Skyline’s Harper Murray
ANN ARBOR – Harper Murray couldn’t hold back the tears as the thought of being the 2022 recipient of the Michigan Miss Volleyball award began to set in. The Ann Arbor Skyline superstar and Nebraska signee was emotional as she was surprised with the award at Skyline High School on Monday during a special event in front of family, friends, teammates and friends of her late father, Vada, who died of lung cancer in 2011.
