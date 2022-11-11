ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Lansing, MI

Michigan basketball rises in AP poll after 2-0 start

Michigan won two games last week and moved up two spots in the AP poll as a result. The Wolverines are up to No. 20 in Monday’s Associated Press men’s basketball poll, the first in-season rankings for 2022-23. The rise was in conjunction with Tennessee plummeting from 11 to 22 and Villanova falling out of the poll after checking in at 16 in the preseason edition.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Michigan State vs. Indiana kickoff time announced

Make it back-to-back early kickoffs at home for Michigan State. The Spartans (5-5, 3-4 Big Ten) host Indiana (3-7, 1-6) on Saturday, Nov. 19 in a game that will start at noon and be broadcast by BTN, it was announced Sunday morning. It will be the second straight noon start...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
Michigan State vs. #4 Kentucky basketball prediction for NCAAB on 11/15

Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to MLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. The Michigan State Spartans and Kentucky Wildcats will face off at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in the Champions Classic this Tuesday night, and our experts...
LEXINGTON, KY
Jim Harbaugh offers thoughts, prayers to Virginia football program

ANN ARBOR -- While the entire college football community is mourning what happened on the University of Virginia campus on Sunday night, the tragedy hit close to home for one current Michigan football player. Olu Oluwatimi, a starting offensive lineman in his first season with Michigan, transferred from Virginia last...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
4-star LB Jayvant Brown commits to Michigan State

A day after Michigan State picked up a win on the field, it scored one in recruiting. Jayvant Brown, a 2023 four-star linebacker from St. Thomas Aquinas High School in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., announced his commitment to the Spartans via Twitter on Sunday night. Brown took an unofficial visit to...
EAST LANSING, MI
Skyline All-American Harper Murray named Michigan Miss Volleyball

ANN ARBOR – Harper Murray helped transform Ann Arbor Skyline’s volleyball program into one of the best in the state and now the superstar athlete is being recognized for her contributions. The Nebraska commit and No. 1 volleyball player in the 2023 class was named Miss Volleyball by...
ANN ARBOR, MI
Michigan State continues late push while keeping bowl hopes alive

EAST LANSING – The last time Michigan State was at home, a double-overtime win against Wisconsin snapped an ugly four-game losing streak. That was Oct. 15 and, playing in East Lansing for the first time in a month, the Spartans won 27-21 against Rutgers on Saturday. It was their third victory in the last four games to continue a late surge after a disappointing first half of the season.
EAST LANSING, MI
Why Flavor Flav was on the sidelines for Michigan football

ANN ARBOR -- Ronnie Bell had just caught a touchdown to extend Michigan’s lead over Nebraska midway through the second quarter. The first person he slapped hands with? Flavor Flav, of course. Wait, what? The rapper and Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee was on the Michigan Stadium...
ANN ARBOR, MI
Michigan State leaves San Diego encouraged despite loss to Gonzaga

CORONADO, Calif. – Had Tyson Walker not slipped, Michigan State might have left Southern California with everything it wanted. The Spartans had a memorable experience playing a game aboard an aircraft carrier and learning more about the military on Veteran’s Day. They proved they can play toe-to-toe with...
EAST LANSING, MI
What to know about No. 1 Dexter football’s semifinal clash with No. 4 GR Forest Hills Central

ANN ARBOR – After a dominant win over Midland in the Division 2 regional final game, Dexter’s football team is one win away from playing for a state championship. The Dreadnaughts dominated Midland 42-7 on Friday to earn the right to play in the D2 state semifinals against Grand Rapids Forest Hills Central on Saturday at 1 p.m. at Portage Northern High School.
DEXTER, MI
Miss Volleyball award emotional achievement for Skyline’s Harper Murray

ANN ARBOR – Harper Murray couldn’t hold back the tears as the thought of being the 2022 recipient of the Michigan Miss Volleyball award began to set in. The Ann Arbor Skyline superstar and Nebraska signee was emotional as she was surprised with the award at Skyline High School on Monday during a special event in front of family, friends, teammates and friends of her late father, Vada, who died of lung cancer in 2011.
ANN ARBOR, MI

