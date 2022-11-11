ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Plemer East: An 18-year-old grows up during war

Anniston Star
Anniston Star
 4 days ago
World War II veteran Plemer East, 98, holds a U.S. Medal of Commemoration for his service in the 3rd Division that successfully carried out a campaign known as the Dragoon Operation. Sherry Kughn / The Anniston Star

Last week at his Oxford home, World War II veteran Plemer East had plenty to say about the year and a half that he and fellow soldiers spent chasing Germans out of eastern France.

The 98-year-old was only a 17-year-old senior at Lineville High School when the Japanese attacked Pearl Harbor on December 7, 1941. He understood America had begun drafting young men to fight in the war, and he took it in stride when he was called up for military service. By his birthday in September of 1942, he was 18 and old enough to be drafted.

