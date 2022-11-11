ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 2

Related
cleveland19.com

19 First Alert Meteorologists deliver Winter Weather Forecast

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -We are bearing down on winter in northeast Ohio and we all know it is going to be cold and we are going to get snow, but we also know that there are varying degrees of winter nastiness so we are certainly entitled to hope for the best.
CLEVELAND, OH
WPXI Pittsburgh

Scattered snow throughout western Pennsylvania Sunday

PITTSBURGH — Temperatures are freezing this morning. A westerly flow will help it to feel like the 20s, and the wind chill this afternoon will be in the low 30s. Snow will be scattered throughout western Pennsylvania this morning and isolated this afternoon. A few flakes are possible for the Steelers game, but conditions will be mostly cloudy and cold. Dress warmly as you are out and about today.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
cleveland19.com

Northeast Ohio weather: Colder air and wintry mix linger into the upcoming week

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The lake effect wintry mix will come to a close Sunday night as temperatures drop into the 20s and low 30s across Northeast Ohio. Monday will feature more sunshine as we sit between systems, though a few flurries closer to the lake cannot be ruled out.
ocj.com

Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast, November 14, 2022

High pressure settles in over the state today, and that should give us better potential for sunshine. However, even with the sun, we are solidly in a cold air mass that will not get much warmer through the rest of the week. Clouds build over the state tomorrow, and moisture...
OHIO STATE
sciotopost.com

Here Comes the Boom, Night Flying Over Ohio Will Start Tonight

SOUTHERN OHIO – The 180th fighter wing has reported that they will be performing night flying starting Tonight and throughout the week. The F-16 can travel at more than 1,500 mph, and more than 2 times the speed of sound. At that speed, you could travel from Toledo to Washington D.C. in about 15 minutes. The 180th fighter wing is located in Swanton Ohio which is around 150 miles away from Southern Ohio, but only takes minutes to get around Ohio during training missions.
SWANTON, OH
Cleveland News - Fox 8

How much snow to expect in Northeast Ohio this weekend

CLEVELAND (WJW) – Scattered showers will continue to work through the area until mid-late evening before drying out. While temperatures are not bad, the conditions are with ponding on the roads, lowering visibility with rain and fog and slippery conditions. You will want to take it slow this evening.
WTRF

Ohio woman scammed by fake dog rescue on Facebook

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH)– At the end of August, Kristy Robinson began the online search for a new four-legged friend to add to the family. “We have a Chiweenie now, his name’s Rocky, and my kids decided that he needed a friend,” said Robinson. “So, I’d been searching for a puppy and found, came across this one.”
OHIO STATE
Travel Maven

This is the Best Polar Express Train Ride in Ohio

The Buckeye State has quite a few wonderful ways to usher in the holiday season. Between the magical Christmas light displays and festivals, there is so much going on you’ll be hard-pressed to fit it all in this season. However, after you take a look at this one-of-a-kind journey through the Cuyahoga Valley, you might just want to plan a trip.
INDEPENDENCE, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy