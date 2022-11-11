Read full article on original website
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -We are bearing down on winter in northeast Ohio and we all know it is going to be cold and we are going to get snow, but we also know that there are varying degrees of winter nastiness so we are certainly entitled to hope for the best.
Dozens of ODOT crews have hit the roads on Sunday morning as winter weather arrives in Northeast Ohio.
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Snow has landed in Northeast Ohio. According to the National Weather Service, a mix of light rain and snow showers began Saturday and is expected to continue Sunday until 3 p.m. Sunday’s temperature is expected to only reach a high of 37 degrees, with a low of 31.
As Lake Effect snow continues to fall in portions of Northeast Ohio, motorists should use caution as the Ohio Department of Transportation is reporting crashes due to slick road conditions.
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Winter doesn’t officially begin until next month, but it sure is going to feel like it this week!. Temperatures will be significantly below normal all week. Tuesday will be our warmest day. The 19 First Alert Weather Team is forecasting highs in the low 40s...
You’ll need the winter gear for the Tuesday morning commute, but temperatures will be a degree or so warmer Tuesday afternoon. It will still be chilly, with highs in the upper 30s and low 40s, but with breaks of sunshine through the day and calm winds.
PITTSBURGH — Temperatures are freezing this morning. A westerly flow will help it to feel like the 20s, and the wind chill this afternoon will be in the low 30s. Snow will be scattered throughout western Pennsylvania this morning and isolated this afternoon. A few flakes are possible for the Steelers game, but conditions will be mostly cloudy and cold. Dress warmly as you are out and about today.
Ohio Department of Transportation cameras across the southern portion of Ohio are showing snow accumulations on roadways. That snow is headed up toward Northeast Ohio.
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The lake effect wintry mix will come to a close Sunday night as temperatures drop into the 20s and low 30s across Northeast Ohio. Monday will feature more sunshine as we sit between systems, though a few flurries closer to the lake cannot be ruled out.
High pressure settles in over the state today, and that should give us better potential for sunshine. However, even with the sun, we are solidly in a cold air mass that will not get much warmer through the rest of the week. Clouds build over the state tomorrow, and moisture...
SOUTHERN OHIO – The 180th fighter wing has reported that they will be performing night flying starting Tonight and throughout the week. The F-16 can travel at more than 1,500 mph, and more than 2 times the speed of sound. At that speed, you could travel from Toledo to Washington D.C. in about 15 minutes. The 180th fighter wing is located in Swanton Ohio which is around 150 miles away from Southern Ohio, but only takes minutes to get around Ohio during training missions.
Something beautiful in the sky caught the attention of some Northeast Ohioans early Friday morning.
A SOGGY Veteran’s Day. It started raining early this morning and has quit!
CLEVELAND (WJW) – Scattered showers will continue to work through the area until mid-late evening before drying out. While temperatures are not bad, the conditions are with ponding on the roads, lowering visibility with rain and fog and slippery conditions. You will want to take it slow this evening.
One day last week when I looked out at the nearby landscapes, it seemed like their beauty had disappeared overnight, but of course it didn’t. It was gradual and then abnormally warm weather and southern winds pushed the leaves to the ground. Abscission, basically meaning shedding, occurs with the...
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Humans aren’t the only creatures that feel at home living in suburbia. Wild turkeys – like whitetail deer before them - are finding life can be cozy in the land of bird feeders and backyard gardens. Completely driven from Ohio more than a century...
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH)– At the end of August, Kristy Robinson began the online search for a new four-legged friend to add to the family. “We have a Chiweenie now, his name’s Rocky, and my kids decided that he needed a friend,” said Robinson. “So, I’d been searching for a puppy and found, came across this one.”
The Buckeye State has quite a few wonderful ways to usher in the holiday season. Between the magical Christmas light displays and festivals, there is so much going on you’ll be hard-pressed to fit it all in this season. However, after you take a look at this one-of-a-kind journey through the Cuyahoga Valley, you might just want to plan a trip.
