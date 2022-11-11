Read full article on original website
‘Lotta Red-Ass!’ Cowboys Coach McCarthy on Losing Locker Room & Gambling at Green Bay
FRISCO - A 14-point lead entering the fourth quarter at Lambeau Field wasn't enough as the Dallas Cowboys fell to the Green Bay Packers 31-28 in overtime on Sunday. And yes, here at The Star in Frisco on Monday, the frustration is still palpable. ... some of it based on some "gambling'' that did not pay off.
Watch: Justin Jefferson Makes the Catch of the Year to Keep the Vikings Alive
Catch of the year? Without a doubt. Catch of the decade? It's in the running. With the Vikings down 27-23 to the Bills, facing 4th and 18 after the two-minute warning, Kirk Cousins chucked up a prayer in the general direction of his best receiver. With a defender all over him, Jefferson reached up with one hand and...I'm still not even sure how to describe what happened next.
Is Jimmy Garoppolo Playing the Best Football of his Career?
It was a sluggish performance by the 49ers offense versus the Chargers. That has been a constant theme from the offense all season long. It looked like things were finally looking upward once the 49ers acquired Christian McCaffrey, but Sunday night against the Chargers was more of the same staleness.
Patriots ex Josh McDaniels Experiencing ‘Small World’ Struggles With Raiders
FOXBORO — Former New England Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels’ coaching tenure with the Las Vegas Raiders has not exactly gotten off to a smooth start. In fact, in the immortal words of late comedian Rodney Dangerfield, it may be ‘off to a great stop!”. With their...
Offense Gets Creative – With Mixed Results
NASHVILLE – Ryan Tannehill said unusual plays are included in the playbook for every game. Some weeks they don’t get called. Sometimes an entire season will pass without any of them being dialed up. In their 17-10 victory over the Denver Broncos on Sunday at Nissan Stadium, the...
Micah Parsons Blasts ‘Undisciplined’ (Selfish?) Cowboys Teammates After Loss
FRISCO - There is no member of the Dallas Cowboys roster who speaks more boldly, in a positive way, about what this team can accomplish than second-year leader Micah Parsons. Turns out, there might be nobody who is more bold and frank about the negative as well. “Until we (put)...
Falcons LBs Benched or Rested? Coach Arthur Smith Reveals Answer
During Thursday night's 22-15 loss to the Carolina Panthers, the Atlanta Falcons defense struggled mightily to stop the run. Entering as a top-10 rushing defense, the Falcons allowed a season-high 232 yards on the ground, with bruising running back D'Onta Foreman leading Carolina's charge, recording 130 yards and a score on 31 carries.
The Chiefs Need to Embrace Their Running Backs’ Strengths
The Kansas City Chiefs are coming off a win over the Tennessee Titans, and it was equal parts impressive and frightening that Patrick Mahomes dropped back to pass the ball over 80 times when including plays with penalties. He completed 43 passes in 68 attempts, throwing for 446 yards while scrambling for another 63 yards on six carries. Somehow, the Chiefs scored just 20 points in four quarters plus overtime.
Browns Waived DT Roderick Perry II
Cleveland Browns made a roster move on Monday afternoon by cutting defensive tackle Roderick Perry II. Perry was signed to the active roster shortly before the Miami Dolphins game, in which he played. Perry played 23 snaps on defense for the Browns in their 39-17 loss to the Dolphins. He...
Updated Lions Draft Order Sees Unique Change After Bears Win
In somewhat of a surprise, the Detroit Lions (3-6) currently have the exact same record as the defending Super Bowl Champion Los Angeles Rams (3-6). After defeating the Chicago Bears, the Lions have now won two consecutive games, the first time the team has accomplished this feat with head coach Dan Campbell at the helm.
Texans vs. Giants Notebook: Lovie Smith Defends Dameon Pierce
Rookie running back Dameon Pierce says the odds of him winning Offensive Rookie of the Year are in his favor. But if the Houston Texans did not possess a 1-7-1 record, Pierce would be in the running for league MVP honors. "He has done a really great job up to...
Packers Elevating Kicker For Sunday vs. Cowboys; Here’s Why
GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers have elevated kicker Ramiz Ahmed to the gameday roster for Sunday against the Dallas Cowboys. Why? Reliable veteran Mason Crosby was limited at practice all week with a sore back. While he will play, Ahmed will handle kickoffs. Crosby has had...
Raiders’ Josh McDaniels Monday Recap of Loss to the Colts
HENDERSON, Nev.--The Las Vegas Raiders (2-7) have hit rock bottom as they fell 25-20 to an Indianapolis Colts (4-5-1) team that many thought was tanking. Moments ago, Josh McDaniels talked about the loss and the state of the franchise. You can watch the entire press conference below, and read the...
Seattle's Rodríguez, Atlanta's Harris voted top rookies
NEW YORK — (AP) — Seattle's Julio Rodríguez and Atlanta''s Michael Harris II, a pair of 21-year-old center fielders, were voted Rookies of the Year on Monday. Rodriguez hit .284 with 28 homers, 75 RBIs and 25 stolen bases in helping the Mariners reach the postseason for the first time since 2001. He won the American League honor by receiving 29 of 30 first-place votes and one second for 148 points from a Baseball Writers’ Association of America panel.
