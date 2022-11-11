Bracket Breakdown: Washington (WIAA) football playoff game-by-game analysis, picks in Class 3A first round

Ask anyone in the greater Spokane area and they'll tell you of all the questions there were surrounding the Mount Spokane football team heading into the season.

Even the coaching staff at the school would agree.

The Wildcats were bringing back only one starter from last year's team in wide receiver Blake Speer. Everyone else had to be replaced.

Speer ended up tearing his knee ligament (ACL) in the early part of the season, so realistically, this year's Mount Spokane team is all brand new.

For every question there's been, the Wildcats have had an answer.

Mount Spokane posted a perfect 8-0 record in the 3A/4A Greater Spokane League, toppling Gonzaga Prep and Mead in the final two weeks of the regular season to win the league title.

"It's been an amazing run. I'm proud of these kids and proud that they've gone to work and gotten better and are not satisfied with what we are," Mount Spokane coach Terry Cloer said. "We've still got work to do. We've been solid in all three phases. It's just been that 'next man up' mentality like it always is in our program."

Taking the reins of the offense at quarterback this year has been junior TJ Haberman. Helping him out have been skill players that possess an unbelievable amount of speed and agility.

Wide receivers Boden Gardner and Jackson Hale – part of the school's state championship-winning 4x100 relay team this past spring – have become Haberman's go-to targets along with Rece Schuerman.

"TJ Haberman is really the key cog to it all," Cloer said. "He's able to spread the ball around and throw it sideline-to-sideline. He throws a great deep ball, so we can get our speed vertical and teams have to defend us down the field and defend the width of the field, as well."

Cloer said it's been awesome to see the results on the field, but he even admitted he and his coaching staff didn't know what to expect heading into the season.

"It was just so many guys who were unproven and hadn't done it at the varsity level," Cloer said. "I thought we were going to be pretty good, but did I think we were going to go undefeated in GSL play? No, not by any means, ever."

Editor’s note : Here's a game-by-game breakdown, including top individual performers, outlook and score prediction, of this weekend’s 2022 WIAA Class 3A football round-of-16 matchups.

Photo by Erik Smith

6 p.m. Friday at Union Stadium, Mead

Statistical leaders: For Stanwood – QB Michael Mascotti (15-27, 404 yards, five TDs, one INT), RB/DB Ryder Bumgarner (193 carries, 2,063 yards, 22 TDs, 66 tackles, two INTs), RB Carson Beckt (54 carries, 597 yards, 12 TDs, seven receptions, 252 yards, five TDs), RB Canyon Bumgarner (18 carries, 190 yards, five TDs), LB Noah Grina (93 tackles, four TFL, one FF), LB Otto Wiedmann (60 tackles, two INTs). For Mount Spokane – QB TJ Haberman (134-255, 2,169 yards, 19 TDs, six INTs), RB Matteo Saccomanno (99 carries, 556 yards, six TDs), WR Boden Gardner (30 receptions, 702 yards, nine TDs), WR Rece Schuerman (30 receptions, 383 yards, three TDs), LB Jackson Hale (92 tackles, four TFL, one sack, two INTs, three FF).

What to watch for: The offenses couldn't be more different. Stanwood has blown by its opponents this season on the ground while Mount Spokane loves to air it out. The most dangerous player on the field will be Stanwood running back Ryder Bumgarner who has an ability to shed tackles and make teams pay every time he carries the rock if they don't wrap him up. Mount Spokane quarterback TJ Haberman also has a playmaking ability thanks to his right arm the Wildcats put to use every week.

Pick: Mount Spokane, 27-21

—

Photo by Vince Miller

5 p.m. Friday at Memorial Stadium, Seattle

Statistical leaders: For Peninsula – QB Payton Knowles (134-199, 1,734 yards, 17 TDs), RB Isaac Smith (95 carries, 548 yards, 14 TDs), RB Aiden Lester (48 carries, 379 yards, five TDs), WR Dane Meddaugh (44 receptions, 609 yards, eight TDs), LB Jones Stalker (32 tackles, six TFL, seven sacks, three INTs), LB Emmett Casey (36 tackles, 2.5 TFL). For O'Dea – QB Luke D'Anna (36-57, 548 yards, nine TDs, two INTs), RB Jason Brown Jr. (148 carries, 1,275 yards, 13 TDs), RB Christian Winn (46 carries, 372 yards, six TDs), LB Brendan Murphy (74 tackles, 1.5 sacks), LB Xavier Agasid (41 tackles, one sack).

What to watch for: The Fighting Irish and Seahawks are no strangers to each other having met up in the postseason and non-league matchups plenty of times throughout the years. Peninsula is coming into this one pretty beat up and is expecting only 10 seniors available to play, so the Seahawks will be relying on many underclassmen – as they've done all year – to hang tough with a big and physical O'Dea squad.

Pick: O'Dea, 37-14

—

Photo by Vince Miller

7 p.m. Friday at Civic Stadium, Bellingham

Statistical leaders: For Kelso – QB Tucker Amrine (51-106, 13 TDs), RB Conner Noah (181 carries, 1,005 yards, 10 TDs), RB Judah Caliexte (73 carries, 592 yards, six TDs), WR Zeke Smith (17 receptions, 401 yards, six TDs). For Ferndale – QB Bishop Ootsey (21-47, 376 yards, three TDs, six INTs), RB Isaiah Carlson (183 carries, 1,372 yards, 26 TDs), RB Zach Nielsen (86 carries, 592 yards, six TDs), RB Talan Bungard (42 carries, 365 yards, five TDs), DB Conner Walcker (three INTs), DE Jake Mason (61 tackles, 13 sacks).

What to watch for: Two teams that thrive on running the ball. Kelso is led by Nevada-bound running back Conner Noah who can be handed a workload of more than 20 carries a game with no problems. Ferndale defensive end Jake Mason should have a fun day disrupting the backfield trying to get to Noah. The Golden Eagles also have a strong running back in Isaiah Carlson, who had NCAA Division I interest before injuries last year, but he's healthy this year and the numbers show it.

Pick: Ferndale, 28-24

—

Photo by Vince Miller

1 p.m. Saturday at Memorial Stadium, Seattle

Statistical leaders: For Spanaway Lake – QB Dempsy James (48-100, 654 yards, eight TDs, four INTs, 73 carries, 412 yards, 10 TDs), RB Daryhian Clemons (143 carries, 976 yards, seven TDs), WR Jasiah Wagoner (25 receptions, 283 yards, two TDs), WR Zion Jones (10 receptions, 206 yards, three TDs), DB Nakobe Romeo (76 tackles, 6.5 TFL), DT Noah Ruiz (24 tackles, seven sacks). For Eastside Catholic – QB Brady McKelheer (103-180, 1,726 yards, 18 TDs), RB Masen Uribe (114 carries, 804 yards, 10 TDs), RB Richie Fotualii-Aliifua (36 carries, 304 yards, nine TDs), WR Jayden Reyes (33 catches, 497 yards, four TDs), WR Branden Ganashamoorthy (20 catches, 435 yards, five TDs), TE Gabe Hoffmann (23 catches, 354 yards, four TDs) and LB David Lene.

What to watch for: It's two opponents in a row from the Metro League for Spanaway Lake. The Sentinels were able to get by Garfield with less than 20 yards of offense last week, but that won't fly again this week against a better team in Eastside Catholic. If Spanaway Lake plays anything like it did last week this one will be over quickly because on the opposite sideline is a team that some consider to be the top in the state regardless of classification.

Pick: Eastside Catholic, 38-15

—

NO. 12 MEAD PANTHERS (8-2) AT NO. 5 BELLEVUE WOLVERINES (7-2)

12 p.m. Saturday at Bellevue High School

Statistical leaders: For Mead (through eight games) – QB Colby Danielson (93-154, 1,128 yards, eight TDs, three INTs), RB Colby Price (72 carries, 620 yards, five TDs), RB Johnny Talarico (27 carries, 324 yards, two TDs), WR Max Workman (23 receptions, 366 yards, two TDs), WR Keenan Kuntz (19 receptions, 277 yards, six TDs). For Bellevue – QB Lucas Razore (23-43, 601 yards, 15 TDs), RB Carson Rubin (105 carries, 988 yards, 16 TDs), ATH Ishaan Daniels (48 carries, 769 yards, 12 TDs, eight receptions, 202 yards, four TDs), TE Hogan Hansen (eight receptions, 178 yards, six TDs), LB George Kruger (67 tackles, one sack, 8.5 TFL).

What to watch for: Bellevue is exactly where it thought it would be at this point in the year even after two losses to open the 2022 season. The Wolverines have been rolling since their last loss in Week 2 and haven't played a team that can keep up with them since then either. Mead has the potential to give Bellevue its best competition in two months, but it'll be a tough test regardless trying to slow down an offense that has put up more than 40 points in seven straight games.

Pick: Bellevue, 42-20

—

NO. 13 MONROE BEARCATS (9-1) AT NO. 4 LINCOLN ABES (10-0)

Photo by Joshua Hart

2 p.m. Saturday at Lincoln Bowl, Tacoma

Statistical leaders: For Monroe – QB Blake Springer (144-209, 2,026 yards, 23 TDs, eight INTs), RB Beau Pruett (90 carries, 834 yards, 13 TDs, 24 receptions, 548 yards, eight TDs), RB Gavin Ranz (52 carries, 329 yards, seven TDs), WR Kody Edelbrock (41 receptions, 552 yards, two TDs), LB Biggie Notoa (83 tackles, six TFL, three sacks, two FF), DL Brennan Sheppard (62 tackles, 12 TFL, four sacks, two FF). For Lincoln – QB Gabarri Johnson (97-140, 1,831 yards, 20 TDs, four INTs, 136 carries, 1,360 yards, 13 TDs), RB Navarre Dixon (117 carries, 832 yards, 11 TDs), WR Drake Granberry (33 receptions, 927 yards, nine TDs), LB Ezeshaiya Sayavong (90 tackles, seven TFL), LB Dre Sio-Fetaui (82 tackles, eight TFL).

What to watch for: Two electric offenses are set to meet in Tacoma. Monroe has scored at least 30 points in all but two of its games this season and has lost only once. Lincoln is yet to find a team that can beat it, coming into this game undefeated and with an offense led by Missouri commit Gabarri Johnson under center. The Bearcats have multiple weapons on offense just like the Abes, which leaves no reason to not think this could very well turn into a shootout.

Pick: Lincoln, 38-31

—

Photo by Joshua Hart

4 p.m. Saturday at Memorial Stadium, Seattle

Statistical leaders: For Kennewick – RB Alex Roberts (689 rushing yards, three TDs, 253 receiving yards, two TDs), P Ambrose Driver (38.8 yards/punt, six downed inside 10) OL/DL Ashton Tripp (four QB pressures, 16 pancake blocks). For Rainier Beach – No stats provided.

What to watch for: Rainier Beach running back Scottre Humphrey has made it a habit to run through anything in his way. The Vikings have a luxury with Humphrey in the backfield but quarterback Chance Guadiz is just as capable as a passer. Kennewick's offense has struggled in recent weeks – only scoring nine points in its win over Auburn Mountainview last week – and the Lions will again have to find ways to score with starting quarterback Andre Breedlove still out.

Pick: Rainier Beach, 34-27

—

NO. 16 SOUTHRIDGE SUNS (7-3) AT NO. 1 YELM TORNADOS (10-0)

Photo by Joshua Hart

2 p.m. Saturday at Yelm High School

Statistical leaders: For Southridge – QB Austin Guier (24-54, 475 yards, six TDs), RB Lucien Cone (124 carries, 1,372 yards, 13 TDs, seven receptions, 239 yards, two TDs), RB Jimmy Rush (199 carries, 1,333 yards, 15 TDs), DB Brock Harris (46 tackles, three TFL, three INTs), DB Brandt Beus (43 tackles, 10 TFL, two sacks). For Yelm – QB Damian Aalona (113-160, 22 TDs, one INT), RB Brayden Platt (55 carries, 768 yards, 18 TDs), ATH Kyler Ronquillo (44 carries, 383 yards, seven rushing TDs, 42 receptions, 587 yards, seven receiving TDs, 602 return yeards, one TD), RB William Carreto (61 carries, 752 yards, nine TDs), LB Ray Wright (85 tackles, 15 TFL, four sacks, three INTs), LB Isaiah Patterson (78 tackles, 13 TFL, 10 sacks), DL Onyx Carter (35 tackles, 13 TFL, nine sacks).

What to watch for: Nobody has been able to slow down or score enough points on Yelm all year. The Tornados have scored at least 40 points in all 10 of their games this year and have yet to give up more than two scores in a game. Southridge's offense can change that with running backs Lucien Cone and Jimmy Rush leading the way. Both backs are explosive and dynamic enough to change the game at any time, but Yelm can do the same just as easily.

Pick: Yelm, 45-21