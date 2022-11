It pays to play well on the PGA Tour, folks. Just ask this week’s winner, Tony Finau. The 33-year-old is on fire as of late, with three wins in his last seven starts on Tour. Finau boat raced the field Sunday to win the 2022 Cadence Bank Houston Open by four shots at 16 under at Memorial Park Golf Course for the fifth PGA Tour win of his career. For his efforts, Finau will take home the top prize of $1.512 million, with runner-up Tyson Alexander earning a cool $915,600.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO