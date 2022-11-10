Adam Silver has 'no doubt' that Kyrie Irving is not anti-Semitic

Sopan Deb: Adam Silver addressing a conference in Washington today, says following meeting with Kyrie Irving, that he has “no doubt that [Irving] is not antisemitic.”

NEW: In sit down, Adam Silver discusses Kyrie Irving. Says Irving isn’t antisemitic and that the criticism for the league’s delay in disciplining him “may be fair.” Also says, the Nets and league are working w/ Irving on “what remediation is appropriate.” nytimes.com/2022/11/10/spo… – 7:38 PM

Adam Silver addressing a conference in Washington today, says following meeting with Kyrie Irving, that he has “no doubt that [Irving] is not antisemitic.” – 4:32 PM

Jaylen Brown took a shot at Nike’s ethics Thursday in response to Nike founder Phil Knight’s comments on Kyrie Irving masslive.com/celtics/2022/1… – 4:26 PM

Since LeBron is commenting on the Kyrie saga… houseofstrauss.substack.com/p/maybe-the-pe… – 3:05 PM

💭 I told you guys that I don’t believe in sharing hurtful information. And I’ll continue to be that way but Kyrie apologized and he should be able to play. That’s what I think. It’s that simple. Help him learn- but he should be playing. What he’s asked to do to get back on – 1:59 PM

ICYMI: Black Hebrew Israelite group protests Kyrie Irving’s suspension near Barclays Center #nets nypost.com/2022/11/09/bla… via @nypostsports teammate @MarkWSanchez – 11:14 AM

Jaylen Brown on Ime Udoka not getting Nets job: “I think the Brooklyn Nets have a lot more going on right now with the Kyrie Irving situation, which everyone is monitoring. I think that’s probably what hindered him getting that spot. But shoutout to Jake Vaughn — is it Jacque?” pic.twitter.com/uRDFul8rov – 10:54 PM

The NBA All-Stars right now if determined by Game Score.

WEST

Doncic, Curry, SGA, Jokic, Dame, Morant, AD, Booker, Fox, Towns, Markkanen (!!!), LeBron

EAST

Giannis, Tatum, Durant, Mitchell, Embiid, Siakam, Harden, Haliburton, Trae, Dejounte, Butler, Kyrie pic.twitter.com/Bve41q3gmm – 10:04 PM

Simmons just looks so uncomfortable around the rim. As well as the Nets have played at times in the last few games — the Simmons issue hangs over everything just like the uncertainty around Kyrie. – 9:33 PM

This Nets team plays with a completely different energy and hustle for Jacque Vaughn as compared to Steve Nash.

And I will say: I think the team being free of the Kyrie Irving media circus for an extended period has contributed greatly. – 9:03 PM

I know Boston fans debated this — Nets better without Kyrie?

Obviously his talent says no but there are other things to consider like defense. – 8:49 PM

Kyrie Irving’s suspension protested by small group outside Barclays Center nydailynews.com/sports/basketb… – 8:39 PM

As a pre-recorded video plays pregame with players introducing themselves and where they went to school — some boos are noticeable as Kyrie appears on the screen. There were a few cheers, there were more boos. – 7:20 PM

When (if?) Kyrie is reactivated, I was hoping the Nets’s head coach would be David Blatt… – 6:51 PM

Asked if he was comfortable with the Nets’ terms, Silver said, “That is being discussed at this time.” He added: “I think that what I understand where things stand is the Nets are looking to make this into a partnership between them and Kyrie Irving as to what remediation is appropriate. Because what is most important here is that the remorse be truly authentic and genuine. And I think that will best come by conditions that are agreed to upon as opposed to imposed on him.” -via New York Times / November 10, 2022

N.B.A. Commissioner Adam Silver said Thursday that he didn’t believe Nets guard Kyrie Irving was antisemitic after meeting with him in person this week at the league’s headquarters in Manhattan. Irving has been facing backlash for promoting an antisemitic film on Twitter last month. “We had a direct and candid conversation,” Silver, who is Jewish, said in an interview with The New York Times, adding, “He’s someone I’ve known for a decade, and I’ve never heard an antisemitic word from him or, frankly, hate directed at any group.” -via New York Times / November 10, 2022

In a follow-up phone conversation, Silver added, “Whether or not he is antisemitic is not relevant to the damage caused by the posting of hateful content.” Silver declined to elaborate on his meeting with Irving, citing an agreement with him to keep the details of their conversation private. -via New York Times / November 10, 2022