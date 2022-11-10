Read full article on original website
Pyxis Tankers Inc. (PXS) Tops Q3 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
Pyxis Tankers Inc. (PXS) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.42 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.39 per share. This compares to loss of $0.40 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 7.69%. A...
Arcimoto, Inc. (FUV) Reports Q3 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates
Arcimoto, Inc. (FUV) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.38 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.39. This compares to loss of $0.31 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 2.56%....
Assure Holdings Corp. (IONM) Reports Q3 Loss, Lags Revenue Estimates
Assure Holdings Corp. (IONM) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.09 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.07. This compares to earnings of $0.01 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of...
Volta Inc. (VLTA) Reports Q3 Loss, Misses Revenue Estimates
Volta Inc. (VLTA) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.25 per share in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate. This compares to loss of $0.58 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. A quarter ago, it was expected that this company would post a...
Exagen Inc. (XGN) Reports Q3 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates
Exagen Inc. (XGN) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.47 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.76. This compares to loss of $0.42 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 38.16%....
A Bull Market Is Coming: 2 Perfect Growth Stocks to Buy Now and Hold Forever
The past year has been miserable for many investors. Economic uncertainty has driven the S&P 500 into a bear market, and many growth stocks have lost more than half of their value. For instance, Airbnb (NASDAQ: ABNB) and Zscaler (NASDAQ: ZS) have seen their share prices plunge 56% and 67%, respectively, leaving both stocks near a 52-week low.
Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc. (PPSI) Reports Q3 Loss, Misses Revenue Estimates
Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc. (PPSI) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.13 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.11. This compares to loss of $0.05 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise...
Quest Resource (QRHC) Reports Q3 Loss, Misses Revenue Estimates
Quest Resource (QRHC) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.09 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.03. This compares to earnings of $0.02 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -200%....
ThredUp (TDUP) Reports Q3 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates
ThredUp (TDUP) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.24 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.22. This compares to loss of $0.11 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -9.09%. A...
2 Stocks I'd Buy Right Now Without Hesitation
Did the big disappointment Meta Platforms delivered from its latest quarter leave you feeling nervous about investing in tech stocks? If so, you're not alone. The tech-stock-heavy Nasdaq 100 index has lost more than one-fifth of its value since August. At times like these, it's nice to own stocks tied...
Got $5,000? Here Are 3 No-Brainer Dividend Stocks to Buy Right Now
This year's tremendous market volatility led some investors to give up on stocks altogether. But savvy investors know that good times also come with bad, and down markets actually hold some of the best stock-buying opportunities. Many real estate dividend stocks are still battling rising interest rates and high inflation,...
Warren Buffett Just Bought Shares of Apple's Key Chipmaker -- and 7 Other Stocks
Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B), the huge conglomerate run by legendary investor Warren Buffett, released its always anticipated 13F filing on Monday afternoon, detailing the company's portfolio moves from the third quarter of the year. We already knew from Berkshire's latest earnings report that it had purchased close to $9 billion in stock and sold $5.3 billion worth in the third quarter. But the 13F, which is required for large institutional investment managers, removes the mystery. Let's take a look.
Genpact's (G) Q3 Earnings Surpass Estimates, Increase Y/Y
Genpact Limited G reported impressive third-quarter 2022 results, wherein both earnings and revenues surpassed the respective Zacks Consensus Estimate. However, better-than-expected results failed to impress the investors as the stock has shown no significant price change price change since the earnings release on Nov 9. Adjusted EPS (excluding 24 cents...
Earnings Estimates Rising for PBF Energy (PBF): Will It Gain?
PBF Energy (PBF) could be a solid addition to your portfolio given a notable revision in the company's earnings estimates. While the stock has been gaining lately, the trend might continue since its earnings outlook is still improving. The rising trend in estimate revisions, which is a result of growing...
Docebo Inc. (DCBO) Upgraded to Strong Buy: Here's Why
Docebo Inc. (DCBO) appears an attractive pick, as it has been recently upgraded to a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). This rating change essentially reflects an upward trend in earnings estimates -- one of the most powerful forces impacting stock prices. The Zacks rating relies solely on a company's changing...
Why Miniso Group Stock Skyrocketed Today
Shares of Miniso Group (NYSE: MNSO) were climbing today after the Chinese discount retail chain posted better-than-expected results in its third-quarter earnings report. As of 2:55 p.m. EST, the stock was up 34.7%. So what. Miniso operates more than 5,000 stores total, including over 3,000 in China and the remainder...
ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (CHPT) Stock Moves -0.6%: What You Should Know
ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (CHPT) closed at $13.30 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.6% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.89%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.63%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.25%. Heading into today, shares...
Earnings Estimates Moving Higher for Service Corp. (SCI): Time to Buy?
Service Corp. (SCI) could be a solid choice for investors given the company's remarkably improving earnings outlook. While the stock has been a strong performer lately, this trend might continue since analysts are still raising their earnings estimates for the company. The upward trend in estimate revisions for this funeral...
Should You Buy The TJX Companies (TJX) Ahead of Earnings?
Investors are always looking for stocks that are poised to beat at earnings season and The TJX Companies, Inc. TJX may be one such company. The firm has earnings coming up pretty soon, and events are shaping up quite nicely for their report. That is because The TJX Companies is...
Vipshop Holdings Limited (VIPS) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Vipshop Holdings Limited (VIPS) closed at $8.80, marking a +1.97% move from the previous day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.89% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.63%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.26%. Coming into today, shares of...
