ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
therealdeal.com

Legend Communities starts Main Street in Lakeway

A development designed as a modern take on town squares and city main streets has broken ground west of Austin. Legend Communities began work on the first phase of the Square at Lohmans, the Austin Business Journal reported. The project at 1931 Lohmans Crossing Road is in Lakeway, a Travis County exurb.
AUSTIN, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy