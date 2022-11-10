Read full article on original website
Related
sciotopost.com
Update – One Flown to Critical Care Hosptial after Semi Overturn in Fayette County
Fayette County – One person was flown by helicopter after a crash that overturned a semi. Around 7:43 pm on November 14, 2022 emergency squads responded to 871 Lauderman Road for the report of a semi rollover with the driver pinned inside. When emergency services arrived they used extrication tools to remove the driver. While working on the scene first responders called in a medical helicopter to land on the scene for transport.
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Multiple injuries reported in Ross Co. crash
ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — Fire and rescue personnel responded to the 2500 block of Marietta Road for a single-vehicle accident. The call came into dispatchers shortly after 7:45 p.m. According to initial reports from first responders, three individuals were involved in the crash, with one being a teen and...
1 injured, dozens of gallons of fuel spilled after crash involving semi on I-70 in Clark County
CLARK COUNTY — One person was taken to the hospital after a crash involving a semi on I-70 westbound in Clark County Friday morning. Crews were called to respond to the crash on I-70 westbound between state Route 4 and 68 at around 8 a.m. Initial reports indicate a...
At least 1 person hospitalized after crash on SB I-675 near I-70
CLARK COUNTY — At least one person has been taken to the hospital following a crash on Southbound Interstate 675 near I-70 Saturday morning. Crews were dispatch the crash at around 11:20 a.m., the Springfield Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol confirmed to News Center 7. At least...
WHIZ
ODOT Road Project Update
There’s new road work taking place this week in Muskingum County. The Ohio Department of Transportation said that motorists can expect Linden Avenue under the Muskingum River Bridge to be closed on the 15th and 16th from 12am-5am for a bridge deck pour. Intermittent overnight closures will take place...
WHIZ
Two-vehicle fatal crash in Licking County
LICKING TOWNSHIP, Ohio–The Granville Post of the State Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal head-on crash on Interstate-70 in Licking County. The accident happened around 11:42 p.m. on Thursday on I-70 near mile post 132 in Licking Township. Authorities said 82-year-old James Parker of Laurel, Mississippi was traveling westbound...
iheart.com
Western Avenue Lane Closure Set for NEXT Weekend in Chillicothe
A correction on an upcoming lane reduction of Western Avenue in Chillicothe for utility work: We mistakenly reported that would take place tomorrow, November 12th, but that is actually set for November 19th. The closure Saturday NEXT week, from about 8am to 4pm, will close the westbound lane of Western...
wktn.com
Union County Man Killed in Multiple Vehicle Crash in Clark County
SPRINGFIELD – The Springfield Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating three crashes that occurred on Nov. 9 on eastbound Interstate 70 near the Enon Road exit in Mad River Township. The first crash occurred at approximately 4:45 a.m., when a Chevrolet Malibu, operated by Jordan April,...
One lane open on I-70 in Licking County following fatal crash
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One lane is open on I-70 eastbound in Licking County between State Routes 79 and 13 following a fatal accident. A car accident occurred shortly before midnight on Thursday involving a semi-truck carrying powdered chemicals that spilled onto I-70 between Routes 79 and 13, according to Licking County Emergency Management. Cleanup […]
At least 1 arrested in pursuit of reported stolen car that struck police cruiser in Greene County
SUGARCREEK TWP. — One person was arrested Friday night after a high-speed police pursuit of a reported stolen car that struck a police cruiser on eastbound Social Row Road in Sugarcreek Twp., Greene County. The arrest occurred about 8:30 p.m. in the 8100 block of Lytle Trails Road in...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Man arrested following a shooting in Pickaway Co.
PICKAWAY COUNTY, Ohio — A Pickaway County man was arrested today following a shooting in Circleville. According to the Pickaway County Sheriff’s Office, were dispatched to 1340 South Court Street Circleville on a possible shooting in the area of Lot 19. Sheriff Matthew O. Hafey said while deputies...
Police invesigating suspicious death after woman found dead inside truck in west Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Columbus Division of Police is investigating after a woman was found dead inside a truck in west Columbus Sunday evening. Just before 5:10 p.m., officers responded to a report of an unresponsive woman in a truck parked in the 2000 block of Sullivant Avenue near the Hilltop neighborhood.
ODOT Construction Report For Week Beginning November 13
This weekly report from ODOT District 6 highlights road construction projects which are beginning or underway in the multi-county area it serves. What follows are posted projects taking place within Delaware and Franklin Counties. Please stay safe and pay attention to these closures and work taking place during the week beginning on November 13.
Man arrested in fatal shooting outside Sheetz, bond set at $1 million
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A man is in custody in connection with the deadly shooting of of a 21-year old at a Sheetz gas station in northeast Columbus. Keimariyon Ross, 18, was arrested and charged with murder, accused of fatally shooting Kevin Sobnosky, Columbus police said. Ross turned himself in on Sunday. On Oct. 30 […]
Police: Suspect arrested after chase, barricade in Madison, Franklin counties
LONDON, Ohio (WCMH) — A 47-year-old London, Ohio, man is in police custody Saturday after he allegedly led officers on a chase across two counties before barricading himself inside his car. According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP), officers from the West Jefferson post tried to pull over a 2002 Jeep Cherokee at approximately […]
sciotopost.com
Nelsonville – Child Finds Loaded Handgun on Ground on Way to School
Nelsonville – A child did the right thing and notified someone when he saw something dangerous on his way to school. According to the Nelsonville Police department on 11-10-22 07:04 AM Officers responded to Crihfield Dr for a report of an investigative complaint. The caller reported that his grandson found a gun in the intersection of Burr Oak Blvd and Hillside Dr when walking to the bus stop.
Motorcycle crash in Franklin Township leaves one dead
FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WCMH) — Franklin County Sheriff’s Office deputies are investigating a fatal crash that killed a motorcyclist in Franklin Township Thursday afternoon. According to the county sheriff’s office, at about 4:45 p.m., a 2004 Honda Motorcycle driving westbound on West Broad Street was crossing the intersection of Broadlawn Avenue when a 2010 Honda […]
sciotovalleyguardian.com
City of Chillicothe announces temporary lane closure
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — The City of Chillicothe announced an upcoming lane closure along Western Avenue. According to Utilities Director Brad Long, Western Avenue will be reduced to one lane from West Water Street to Plum Street starting November 19 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. The westbound lane will...
Columbus police investigating ‘suspicious death’ in Hilltop
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police are investigating what the department is calling a suspicious death after a woman’s body was found Sunday in the Hilltop section of the city. Officers responded to the 2000 block of Sullivant Avenue at approximately 5:08 p.m., answering a call about a woman found unresponsive inside a parked truck. […]
sciotopost.com
Grove City Dollar General Found Overcharging in Recent Audit
OHIO – Franklin County Auditor Michael Stinziano reminded consumers to remain vigilant when shopping after five area Dollar General stores failed a second inspection one week after failing an initial inspection of price scanners. Weights and Measures inspectors visited the stores seven days after an initial inspection found scanned...
Comments / 0