Wilkes-barre, PA

Wilkes-Barre City Hall closed, curbside pickup rescheduled for Veterans Day

By Nico Rossi
 4 days ago

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — In honor of Veterans Day, Wilkes-Barre City Hall will be closed and there will be no waste collection on Friday, November 11.

According to a press release, Wilkes-Barre City Hall will be closed for Veterans Day, Friday. Also, there will be no Department of Public Works services either.

Tree removal to cause lane restriction on Interstate 80

As the release reads, garbage, cans, bottles, and plastic recycling collection for East End, Parson, and Miners Mills are rescheduled for Saturday, November 12.

Also, yard waste collection is rescheduled to the following Friday, November 18, officials say.

