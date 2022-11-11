ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Fox5 KVVU

Helping veterans get much-needed service dogs is a goal of Las Vegas nonprofit

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A local nonprofit is helping raise funds for veterans in need of service dogs and raising awareness of the importance of service animals and working dogs in the military and law enforcement. Troops with Paws, based in the Las Vegas Valley, was founded by Patrick...
luxury-houses.net

This $12.5 Million Architectural Home in Las Vegas is A One of A Kind Desert Contemporary Masterpiece with Exemplary Interior and Exterior Design

5 Promontory Ridge Drive Home in Las Vegas, Nevada for Sale. 5 Promontory Ridge Drive, Las Vegas, Nevada is a desert contemporary masterpiece set on a cul-de-sac Ridge lot with unobstructed strip, city, mountain and golf course views comes with unparalleled quality of construction. This Home in Las Vegas offers 6 bedrooms and 9 bathrooms with over 10,000 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 5 Promontory Ridge Drive, please contact Christine P McNaught (Phone: 702-241-7990) at Simply Vegas for full support and perfect service.
LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

Sherry's Forecast: Monday, Nov. 14, 6:45 a.m

‘It all happened so fast,’ Father of infant shares …. A local father shared his story with 8 News Now following the hospitalization of his 10-month-old son who was recently diagnosed with Respiratory Syncytial Virus Infection also known as RSV. Gig work may be the answer for parents and...
LAS VEGAS, NV
8 News Now

Dental Robot being used by Las Vegas dentist

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Las Vegas dentist is embracing the latest technology when it comes to some dental implants He’s using the Yomi Robotic Dental system which is the first approved by the FDA, according to Neocis, Inc., the company that created it. Dentist Dr. Endalkachew Mersha with Discovery Dental said Yomi acts like […]
nevadabusiness.com

Down Syndrome Organization of Southern Nevada to Celebrate 35th Anniversary at Annual Festival of Trees and Lights Gala, Nov. 19

The annual holiday tradition, which was started by DSOSN’s founding members in 1988, brings the Las Vegas community, DSOSN members and families together for a night of giving and celebration. Exquisitely decorated Christmas trees, wreaths, menorahs, and baskets will decorate the Westgate’s Ballroom and be available for bidding through an online auction and will be on display for a Special Viewing Event.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

P!NK bringing 2023 summer tour to Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Three-time GRAMMY Award-winning singer P!NK has announced she will hit the road next year for a summer tour. As part of the tour, dubbed “Summer Carnival 2023,” P!NK announced she will make a stop in Las Vegas next October. According to a news...
LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

Tedd's Weather Forecast: Nov. 14, 2022

Tedd's Weather Forecast: Nov. 14, 2022 4:15 p.m. ‘It all happened so fast,’ Father of infant shares …. A local father shared his story with 8 News Now following the hospitalization of his 10-month-old son who was recently diagnosed with Respiratory Syncytial Virus Infection also known as RSV. Gig...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Garth Brooks announces new Las Vegas residency

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Garth Brooks has announced he will headline a new Las Vegas residency next year. According to a news release, Garth Brooks/Plus ONE will take place at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace. Tickets for the new residency will be available through registration using Ticketmaster Verified Fan.
LAS VEGAS, NV

