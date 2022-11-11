Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Las Vegas witness captures green lights over casinoRoger MarshLas Vegas, NV
Las Vegas witness reports 'basketball-size' light shoot up from ground levelRoger MarshLas Vegas, NV
Ex-Playboy Model Takes Murder Plea DealAMY KAPLANLas Vegas, NV
Comedian & Actor Keith Lyle role in The Hangover is just one of the highlights in a career of overcomingJames PatrickLas Vegas, NV
Brightline high speed rail estimates 12.3 million trips annually by 2044The HD PostHesperia, CA
Related
8newsnow.com
Gig work may be the answer for parents and students with busy holiday schedules
Gig work is a great way to make some extra holiday cash, but it can also be a great option for stay-at-home parents or students who need a flexible schedule during the holidays. Gig work may be the answer for parents and students …. Gig work is a great way...
8newsnow.com
‘Stop the Violence’: Community march brings awareness to ongoing violence in Las Vegas valley
The Funeral Directors and Morticians Association of Nevada is bringing awareness to ongoing violence across the country with its second annual “Stop the Violence” Community March. ‘Stop the Violence’: Community march brings awareness …. The Funeral Directors and Morticians Association of Nevada is bringing awareness to ongoing...
Off the Strip
Holidays in Sin City: How to Celebrate Thanksgiving Off the Las Vegas Strip
Las Vegas has everything, including holiday plans if you need them. While known for being...
Fox5 KVVU
Helping veterans get much-needed service dogs is a goal of Las Vegas nonprofit
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A local nonprofit is helping raise funds for veterans in need of service dogs and raising awareness of the importance of service animals and working dogs in the military and law enforcement. Troops with Paws, based in the Las Vegas Valley, was founded by Patrick...
8newsnow.com
North Las Vegas’ first family reburied after nearly 50 years in a lab
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– One of Las Vegas’ first families has returned home after half a century in a lab. The bodies were uncovered in 1975, according to Historian Joe Thomson, by former UNLV anthropology professor Sheilagh Brooks. But, her promise to soon return the bodies after digging them up took nearly 50 years to do.
luxury-houses.net
This $12.5 Million Architectural Home in Las Vegas is A One of A Kind Desert Contemporary Masterpiece with Exemplary Interior and Exterior Design
5 Promontory Ridge Drive Home in Las Vegas, Nevada for Sale. 5 Promontory Ridge Drive, Las Vegas, Nevada is a desert contemporary masterpiece set on a cul-de-sac Ridge lot with unobstructed strip, city, mountain and golf course views comes with unparalleled quality of construction. This Home in Las Vegas offers 6 bedrooms and 9 bathrooms with over 10,000 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 5 Promontory Ridge Drive, please contact Christine P McNaught (Phone: 702-241-7990) at Simply Vegas for full support and perfect service.
news3lv.com
New statues to honor former Las Vegas Mayor Oscar Goodman, late Lt. Erik Lloyd
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The city of Las Vegas has announced it will unveil two statues this week to honor a former mayor and a late police lieutenant. Both statues, one for Oscar Goodman and the other for Erik Lloyd, will be unveiled on Tuesday, Nov. 15, the city said in a news release.
8newsnow.com
Sherry's Forecast: Monday, Nov. 14, 6:45 a.m
‘It all happened so fast,’ Father of infant shares …. A local father shared his story with 8 News Now following the hospitalization of his 10-month-old son who was recently diagnosed with Respiratory Syncytial Virus Infection also known as RSV. Gig work may be the answer for parents and...
KTNV 13 Action News
North Las Vegas giving away free turkeys on Saturday
Saturday at 9 a.m., the City of North Las Vegas will kick off the holiday season with a free turkey giveaway at Liberty Park.
Weekend fire rages through mid-valley strip mall
Five businesses in a strip mall are closed after the mall caught fire over the weekend. An investigation is underway into the cause of the fire.
8 News Now
Dental Robot being used by Las Vegas dentist
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Las Vegas dentist is embracing the latest technology when it comes to some dental implants He’s using the Yomi Robotic Dental system which is the first approved by the FDA, according to Neocis, Inc., the company that created it. Dentist Dr. Endalkachew Mersha with Discovery Dental said Yomi acts like […]
nevadabusiness.com
Down Syndrome Organization of Southern Nevada to Celebrate 35th Anniversary at Annual Festival of Trees and Lights Gala, Nov. 19
The annual holiday tradition, which was started by DSOSN’s founding members in 1988, brings the Las Vegas community, DSOSN members and families together for a night of giving and celebration. Exquisitely decorated Christmas trees, wreaths, menorahs, and baskets will decorate the Westgate’s Ballroom and be available for bidding through an online auction and will be on display for a Special Viewing Event.
8newsnow.com
Her Las Vegas home has been struck 8 times, and she’s afraid next time will be deadly
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Rose Mary Romero says she has lived at her residence in the northeast valley for more than 30 years. However, she says in the last seven years she has noted cars speeding by her property, some even crashing into her home. “This is the eighth...
Fox5 KVVU
P!NK bringing 2023 summer tour to Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Three-time GRAMMY Award-winning singer P!NK has announced she will hit the road next year for a summer tour. As part of the tour, dubbed “Summer Carnival 2023,” P!NK announced she will make a stop in Las Vegas next October. According to a news...
8newsnow.com
Could the SNWA’s multi-billion dollar ‘water grab’ still happen?
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Whatever happened to the multi-billion dollar plan to siphon groundwater from rural Nevada? Officially, it is off the table, but the coalition of citizens who fought against it said they expect what they call the “water grab” to rise from the grave. The...
8newsnow.com
Tedd's Weather Forecast: Nov. 14, 2022
Tedd's Weather Forecast: Nov. 14, 2022 4:15 p.m. ‘It all happened so fast,’ Father of infant shares …. A local father shared his story with 8 News Now following the hospitalization of his 10-month-old son who was recently diagnosed with Respiratory Syncytial Virus Infection also known as RSV. Gig...
Las Vegas witness reports 'basketball-size' light shoot up from ground level
Witness image - includes added illustrations.National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC.org) A Nevada witness at Las Vegas reported watching a bright, glowing light the size of a basketball rise up from the ground level and shoot straight up into the sky at about 3 p.m. on March 19, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Fox5 KVVU
Garth Brooks announces new Las Vegas residency
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Garth Brooks has announced he will headline a new Las Vegas residency next year. According to a news release, Garth Brooks/Plus ONE will take place at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace. Tickets for the new residency will be available through registration using Ticketmaster Verified Fan.
Fox5 KVVU
Clark County kicks off Veterans Day weekend by treating 3 couples to a Las Vegas wedding
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A military wedding is how Clark County is kicking off Veterans Day weekend by treating three couples to a wedding day here in Las Vegas to thank them for their service. On November 8th of last year, Melissa Kahler and Scott Savitsky went on their...
Fox5 KVVU
Boy George, Culture Club announce 3-night engagement on Las Vegas Strip
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Boy George and Culture Club will host a three-night engagement next February on the Las Vegas Strip. According to a news release, the group will take the stage at the Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas on Feb. 15, 18 and 19, 2023. Tickets start...
Comments / 0