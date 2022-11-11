Read full article on original website
KVOE
Lyon County Treasurer, Motor Vehicle Offices to be closed briefly Wednesday
The Lyon County Treasurer’s Office will be closed for a time this week. Treasurer Sharon Gaede says both the Treasurer’s Office and Motor Vehicle Office will be shut down Wednesday for training. Closure times are 10:45 am to 1 pm. No other schedule adjustments are planned this week.
KVOE
Planning Commission to continue conversations on zoning regulations, consider rezoning requests Tuesday
Members of the Emporia-Lyon County Metropolitan Area Planning Commission have two general topics for their monthly meeting Tuesday. Board members will close their meeting with continued conversations about the city’s proposed zoning regulations. This follows a special work meeting last week to essentially start the revision process after a lengthy review from outside consultant Jim Kaup was paused by Emporia city commissioners to determine whether prior changes were in good legal standing, which they were.
KVOE
Road K bridge over Kansas Turnpike reopens after bridge raising project
One Lyon County bridge has reopened to drivers after a lengthy project. Contractors with the Kansas Turnpike Authority have reopened Road K over Turnpike mile marker 131, between the Emporia tollgate and the Emporia service center. Bridge raising has become increasingly commonplace up and down the Turnpike. It’s a key...
KVOE
City of Emporia sees strong early response to new CodeRed notification system
The City of Emporia’s new CodeRed mass notification system has been live since Monday and has already seen a strong response from the local community. According to City Communications Manager Christine Johnson, a recent guest of KVOE’s Talk of Emporia, by midweek well over a few hundred residents had registered to receive CodeRed notifications.
Ottawa street to close for railroad repairs
OTTAWA (KSNT) – The City of Ottawa announced that a road will be closed for four days while repairs are made by BNSF Railway. North Davis Avenue will be closed to through traffic at the railroad crossing from 8 a.m. Monday Nov. 14 till 5 p.m. Nov. 17. BNSF will be repairing the rail and […]
KVOE
Match Day underway to benefit nearly 30 community groups
Match Day is off and rolling for the Emporia Community Foundation and the 28 community groups involved. On KVOE’s Newsmaker segment Monday, Community Foundation CEO Becky Nurnberg said the donations, regardless of their totals, are huge for the participating community groups. Community groups this year are working in Lyon,...
Winter weather advisories issued for some counties in area
Winter weather advisories have been issued for counties in our area. The National Weather Service in Wichita has issued a winter weather advisory in effect from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday for the following counties in our area. Ellsworth County. Lincoln County. Snow is expected, with total accumulations of...
Emporia gazette.com
Two reported hurt in West 12th Avenue crash
Two injuries are reported after a crash Monday morning near the Emporia State University campus. First responders were called to the 1400 block of West 12th Avenue around 8:40 a.m. That location is between entrances to the ESU campus. The injuries do not appear to be serious at this point....
KVOE
Emporia Senior Center announces soft re-open Nov. 21
Plans for the Emporia Senior Center’s soft reopening are being updated. President and CEO Ian Boyd says the facility will hold a Coffee and Chat on Nov. 21 from 9:30-10:30 am. Bingo and exercise are not on the schedule at this time. Next week is the Senior Center’s election...
WIBW
Intoxicated man runs over Fallen Officers Memorial damaging it
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka man was taken into custody for driving intoxicated and running over the Fallen Officers Memorial outside the Law Enforcement Center. Officers from the Topeka Police Department responded to the incident at about 9:39 p.m. on Sunday, November 13. They said Maicol G. Garcia-Soto, 27,...
Fire causes major damage to Manhattan mobile home
MANHATTAN (KSNT) – Manhattan firefighters responded to a fire at a mobile home on Saturday night. When crews arrived at 2500 Farm Bureau Road around 9 p.m. Saturday, they searched the home and determined everyone was out. The fire was extinguished in 10 minutes. Two people and a dog escaped before crews arrived. A total […]
Traffic diverted after hit-and-run crash in Topeka
TOPEKA (KSNT) – Traffic is being diverted after a crash at the intersection of SW Huntoon and Gage Boulevard. First responders are redirecting traffic after a crash Saturday afternoon. The hit-and-run was called in at about 2:30 p.m. The driver sustained minor injuries and was not taken to the hospital, according to a watch commander […]
5 people injured in Butler County crash
Five people were injured in a Butler County crash Sunday afternoon.
KCTV 5
Rollover crash injures 2 in Franklin County
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Kan. (KCTV) - A rollover crash in Franklin County injured two people on Friday night. According to a report from the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, 27-year-old Kaylee Huddleston was traveling northbound on I-35 Highway in the 4300 block when she left the roadway for an unknown reason. Her 2003 Honda Pilot crashed, overturning “several times” before coming to a rest upright.
KVOE
Preliminary hearing Monday in Lyon County for aggravated indecent liberties suspect
A preliminary hearing is set for Monday in a child sexual abuse case. Harvey Kent Grandstaff, 65, is charged with three counts of aggravated indecent liberties against the same child at least occasionally over the last dozen years. Court documents indicate at least two incidents allegedly occurring between Jan. 1, 2010 and Dec. 31, 2012, and another incident allegedly happening this past December. In the first two incidents, the child was between four to six years old. The child was 16 in the alleged incident in December.
Semi-truck fire on fire, brakes overheat
TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents there is a semi-truck on fire at 65th Street and S.W. University Boulevard. Both lanes of S.W. University Drive was temporarily closed. The fire was confined to the brakes on the truck, according to Shawnee County Dispatch. The sheriff’s office responded to the fire. […]
KVOE
Lyon County Crime Stoppers announces capture of suspect wanted for probation revocation
Nearly two weeks after Lyon County Crime Stoppers announced a reward in her case, Anna Titus has been captured by law enforcement. Late last month, Crime Stoppers announced a reward of up to $1,000 for Titus, who was wanted for probation revocation. Titus had pleaded no contest to drug possession in September, with charges of drug and paraphernalia possession dropped. Court documents indicate Titus changed residence without permission from Lyon County Court Services, used several drugs and then failed to return to Empower House as directed in her probation agreement.
Emporia gazette.com
L&L Pets celebrates 40 years in business
A longstanding business in downtown Emporia is celebrating its 40th year in business this month, and its owners are looking forward to continuing the legacy for years to come. L&L Pets, located at 621 Commercial St., opened its doors in 1982 under the ownership of Lane and Lisa Hollern. The Hollerns owned and operated the store for 35 years, before selling the business to Jason and Jess Crumb.
KVOE
Festival of Trees registration deadline ahead in latest Big Brothers Big Sisters fundraiser
Big Brothers Big Sisters Serving Lyon County is looking for people to decorate some trees for its latest fundraiser. Big Brothers Big Sisters is in the early stages of its first-ever Festival of Trees, and Director Jacque Wellnitz says time is running out to register. Wellnitz says it’s simple to get involved.
KVOE
Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks investigating deer poaching incident in Lyon County
Game wardens are asking for the public’s help as they investigate a deer poaching incident in Lyon County. The Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks says the incident apparently happened Sunday morning near Roads 70 and X south of Hartford. One deer was apparently shot and then left to die. Additional details are currently pending.
