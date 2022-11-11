A preliminary hearing is set for Monday in a child sexual abuse case. Harvey Kent Grandstaff, 65, is charged with three counts of aggravated indecent liberties against the same child at least occasionally over the last dozen years. Court documents indicate at least two incidents allegedly occurring between Jan. 1, 2010 and Dec. 31, 2012, and another incident allegedly happening this past December. In the first two incidents, the child was between four to six years old. The child was 16 in the alleged incident in December.

LYON COUNTY, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO